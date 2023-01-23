Read full article on original website
cbs19news
ALICE now being taught at Albemarle County Schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the past 23 years, ALICE has trained and empowered teachers, community members, and individuals on how to respond to a violent event. The civilian active shooter response training program is now being taught to Albemarle County teachers and administrators so that they can be prepared and know how to save lives if a shooter were to come to their classrooms.
Augusta Free Press
‘Three Muses’ author raises curtain on ballet in debut novel
New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Martha Anne Toll on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 4 p.m. Toll will be reading from her recent novel, Three Muses, which was released from Regal House Publishing in the fall. A conversation with author Jody Hobbs Hesler will...
bcvoice.org
Student Review of The Cracked Pillar
Bridgewater, Va.- The Cracked Pillar is one of the more popular restaurants in Bridgewater, especially attracting students from the college due to its convenient location, lower prices and live music. Though The Cracked Pillar is known for some of its specialty burgers and appetizers, many of their customers come for...
hhsmedia.com
ADF attorney speaks about lawsuit against HCPS after walk out
“Protecting parents rights,” Lawsuit continues to gain attention after student walkout. Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is a legal organization. ADF defines itself as “the world’s largest legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom….” Their headquarters is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and for the last year they have been working with six people on a lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS). The lawsuit claims that teachers and parents are being stripped of their constitutional rights in relation to high school students’ current freedom to go by their preferred name in the school environment without required parent approval or notice.
cbs19news
Meet Maggie: UVA Police Department's newest employee
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department has recently hired a new employee. Maggie, a bloodhound, is joining the department and will soon be helping to look for missing people in the area. Officer and trainer Logan Moore said that Maggie was the perfect fit for...
cbs19news
Charlottesville DSS says SNAP change will create some issues next month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Social Services had an advisory board meeting on Monday, sharing the importance of its work and what citizens have access to through the state-supervised, locally-administered public social service system. DSS has benefit programs that help provide the basic needs for low-income...
8 people have applied to be Charlottesville’s next City Council member, here’s who they are
Charlottesville’s City Council will accept applications for an appointed new member for one more week. There were eight applicants as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the city’s website. The city posted the applications after Charlottesville Tomorrow requested access to them on Monday. Among the applicants...
Augusta Free Press
Morgan Wade: Crossing State Lines acoustic tour coming to The Paramount
The Paramount Theater will bring a Floyd, Va., artist to the stage whose Nashville debut album features songs that speak her truth and lyrics that appeal to teens and 20-somethings. The Morgan Wade: Crossing State Lines Acoustic Tour will be in Charlottesville on Sunday, May 7, for one show at...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Dairy Queen collecting teddy bears for UVA Children’s Hospital
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Both of Harrisonburg’s Dairy Queen locations are partnering with JMU to collect Teddy Bears for the UVA Children’s Hospital. Anyone who brings a teddy bear to the Dairy Queen on Carlton Street or Virginia Avenue will get a free blizzard coupon and a ticket to Saturday’s JMU Men’s Basketball game against the University of Louisiana Monroe.
VMI Mother: “Cadets at The Virginia Military Institute Often Go Hungry”
The single cafeteria VMI cadets dine from regularly runs out of food, depriving them of basic needs in an extremely demanding setting. Cadets privately question the integrity of the VMI leadership, because the volume of food available when parents are on post is very different then what they experience on a daily basis. An extremely […]
NBC 29 News
Waynesboro vigil calls for more affordable housing
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of families around Virginia struggle to afford a place to live. Community members and organizations - Virginia Organizing, Embrace Community Center, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship -gathered for a vigil in Waynesboro Sunday, January 22, as way to bring awareness to this housing crisis. “We...
NBC 29 News
Greene County man is mustache champ
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Greene County man is becoming famous for his facial hair. Bob Baker’s award-winning mustache has taken on a life of itself. He won the national mustache styling championship in 2022 for the second time. He also won two years ago as a rookie in 2020 in the freestyle category.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
NBC 29 News
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. One boy was injured in the gunfire, just...
WHSV
Harrisonburg shop creates ‘flower bar’ for affordable arrangements
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the cost of living on the rise, discretionary spending on things like flower arrangements for special occasions may be an extra expense some may decide to cut out. That’s why a Harrisonburg travel agency and flower shop is letting customers set the prices themselves.
cbs19news
CPD investigating two shootings in two days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help in its investigations of two shooting incidents this week. According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. A juvenile was hurt and treated at the University...
James Madison University Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List
HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Adam Livesay of Covington, who is majoring in Economics - BS. Savannah Angle of Clifton Forge, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS. Faith Nichols of Hot Springs, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS. Anna Armstrong of Williamsville, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS. Anna Hayes of Covington, who is majoring in Health Sciences - BS. David Kahle of Clifton Forge, who is majoring in Information Technology - BS. Logan Arritt of Covington, who is majoring in Marketing - BBA. Kelly Dudley of Covington, who is majoring in Marketing - BBA. Ashlee Thompson of White Sulphur Springs, who is majoring in Media Arts and Design - BS. Spencer Phillips of Hot Springs, who is majoring in Sport & Recreation Management - BS. The post James Madison University Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Suspected arsonist torches Madison County’s Rose Park UMC
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available Firefighters from Madison, Greene, and Orange counties responded to a reported fire Wednesday afternoon at Rose Park United Methodist Church located on Shelby Road in Wolftown. Church officials reported Wednesday night the sanctuary suffered "quite a bit of damage”. A photo posted on the church’s Facebook page shows the front doors of the church charred on the interior with smoke damage on the door’s exterior. Church officials also state the fire was deliberately set by an arsonist. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a structureal fire in the 300 block of Shelby Road, requesting motorists stay clear of the area. The sheriff’s office has not provided more information to the media. Volunteer fire companies from Madison, Ruckersville, Stanardsville, and Orange all responded to the fire.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville bakery calls rising egg prices ‘very painful’
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Egg prices are soaring in grocery stores, leaving some bakery owners exhausted. “It’s been very painful, and we don’t want to compromise our quality with any substitutions,” Aileen Magnotto said. Magnotto owns Great Harvest Bread Co. in Charlottesville. “It was just a few...
breezejmu.org
Hilinski parents share story of son's suicide at JMU, where emotions still 'very high'
When Kym Hilinski found out JMU softball player Lauren Bernett died by suicide last April, it hit her in a different type of way. Like after any student-athlete’s death, Kym said, she felt a wave of sadness. But also, no matter how unfair it may have been, regret. Kym...
