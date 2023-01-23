ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs19news

ALICE now being taught at Albemarle County Schools

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the past 23 years, ALICE has trained and empowered teachers, community members, and individuals on how to respond to a violent event. The civilian active shooter response training program is now being taught to Albemarle County teachers and administrators so that they can be prepared and know how to save lives if a shooter were to come to their classrooms.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

‘Three Muses’ author raises curtain on ballet in debut novel

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Martha Anne Toll on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 4 p.m. Toll will be reading from her recent novel, Three Muses, which was released from Regal House Publishing in the fall. A conversation with author Jody Hobbs Hesler will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
bcvoice.org

Student Review of The Cracked Pillar

Bridgewater, Va.- The Cracked Pillar is one of the more popular restaurants in Bridgewater, especially attracting students from the college due to its convenient location, lower prices and live music. Though The Cracked Pillar is known for some of its specialty burgers and appetizers, many of their customers come for...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
hhsmedia.com

ADF attorney speaks about lawsuit against HCPS after walk out

“Protecting parents rights,” Lawsuit continues to gain attention after student walkout. Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is a legal organization. ADF defines itself as “the world’s largest legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom….” Their headquarters is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and for the last year they have been working with six people on a lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS). The lawsuit claims that teachers and parents are being stripped of their constitutional rights in relation to high school students’ current freedom to go by their preferred name in the school environment without required parent approval or notice.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Meet Maggie: UVA Police Department's newest employee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department has recently hired a new employee. Maggie, a bloodhound, is joining the department and will soon be helping to look for missing people in the area. Officer and trainer Logan Moore said that Maggie was the perfect fit for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville DSS says SNAP change will create some issues next month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Social Services had an advisory board meeting on Monday, sharing the importance of its work and what citizens have access to through the state-supervised, locally-administered public social service system. DSS has benefit programs that help provide the basic needs for low-income...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Dairy Queen collecting teddy bears for UVA Children’s Hospital

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Both of Harrisonburg’s Dairy Queen locations are partnering with JMU to collect Teddy Bears for the UVA Children’s Hospital. Anyone who brings a teddy bear to the Dairy Queen on Carlton Street or Virginia Avenue will get a free blizzard coupon and a ticket to Saturday’s JMU Men’s Basketball game against the University of Louisiana Monroe.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Waynesboro vigil calls for more affordable housing

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of families around Virginia struggle to afford a place to live. Community members and organizations - Virginia Organizing, Embrace Community Center, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship -gathered for a vigil in Waynesboro Sunday, January 22, as way to bring awareness to this housing crisis. “We...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

Greene County man is mustache champ

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Greene County man is becoming famous for his facial hair. Bob Baker’s award-winning mustache has taken on a life of itself. He won the national mustache styling championship in 2022 for the second time. He also won two years ago as a rookie in 2020 in the freestyle category.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

CPD investigating two shootings in two days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help in its investigations of two shooting incidents this week. According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. A juvenile was hurt and treated at the University...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginian Review

James Madison University Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Adam Livesay of Covington, who is majoring in Economics - BS. Savannah Angle of Clifton Forge, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS. Faith Nichols of Hot Springs, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS. Anna Armstrong of Williamsville, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS. Anna Hayes of Covington, who is majoring in Health Sciences - BS. David Kahle of Clifton Forge, who is majoring in Information Technology - BS. Logan Arritt of Covington, who is majoring in Marketing - BBA. Kelly Dudley of Covington, who is majoring in Marketing - BBA. Ashlee Thompson of White Sulphur Springs, who is majoring in Media Arts and Design - BS. Spencer Phillips of Hot Springs, who is majoring in Sport & Recreation Management - BS. The post James Madison University Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List appeared first on The Virginian Review.
HARRISONBURG, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Suspected arsonist torches Madison County’s Rose Park UMC

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available Firefighters from Madison, Greene, and Orange counties responded to a reported fire Wednesday afternoon at Rose Park United Methodist Church located on Shelby Road in Wolftown. Church officials reported Wednesday night the sanctuary suffered "quite a bit of damage”. A photo posted on the church’s Facebook page shows the front doors of the church charred on the interior with smoke damage on the door’s exterior. Church officials also state the fire was deliberately set by an arsonist. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a structureal fire in the 300 block of Shelby Road, requesting motorists stay clear of the area. The sheriff’s office has not provided more information to the media. Volunteer fire companies from Madison, Ruckersville, Stanardsville, and Orange all responded to the fire.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville bakery calls rising egg prices ‘very painful’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Egg prices are soaring in grocery stores, leaving some bakery owners exhausted. “It’s been very painful, and we don’t want to compromise our quality with any substitutions,” Aileen Magnotto said. Magnotto owns Great Harvest Bread Co. in Charlottesville. “It was just a few...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

