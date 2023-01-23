Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Man steals 20+ pairs of Old Navy jeans at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this alleged jean thief?. Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect walked into the Old Navy at Steelyard Commons, grabbed over 20 pairs of jeans, and walked out without paying. The theft happened on Jan. 19, according to police. Take a close look at the...
Stolen Kia found crashed into Cleveland tree: Parma Police Blotter
On Jan. 7, a Broadview Road resident reported that their Kia Optima had been stolen from a parking lot. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Police catch bike thief on riverbank; drunk driver blames police for his drunk-driving ways: Berea Police Blotter
A Brook Park boy, 15, was charged with receiving stolen property and obstructing official business at about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 19 after he stole a bicycle from outside Walgreens, 6 E. Bagley. The victim reported the theft at the Berea police station. While he was still making the report, police...
Streetsboro man with warrant flees police, crashes stolen vehicle: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 2, a traffic camera caught a stolen 2009 Toyota traveling on Stumph Road. An arriving officer located the vehicle; however, the driver attempted to flee. The brief chase ended after the man lost control and struck a curb and a street sign. After attempting to flee on foot,...
cleveland19.com
Man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase gets sentenced
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, was sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to 12 years in prison. Ryan Clemmons was also convicted on three additional drug possession and...
Car travels on Warrensville Center Road with missing and flat tires: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:55 a.m. Jan. 18, an officer saw a car traveling south on Warrensville Center Road with a flat front passenger tire and a rear passenger wheel missing a tire. The driver, a Euclid man, 36, was found to be intoxicated. Police charged the man with OVI, driving with a suspended license and operating an unsafe vehicle.
Man threatens to blow up and shoot up pizza shop because he couldn’t use a coupon: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Mayfield Road. At 6:40 p.m. Jan. 21, an employee of Domino’s Pizza, 5139 Mayfield Road, reported that a caller threatened to “blow up and shoot up” the store. The caller was upset because he was told he could not use an online coupon for a phone order. Police are investigating.
cleveland19.com
Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drug trafficker is off the streets after the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit and U.S. Marshals conducted an arrest warrant, LPD confirmed,. Lorain Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Charles Brooks of Lorain. His arrest led to a search warrant being executed at a Lorain...
Cleveland man angry about lost cell phone pulls out gun: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Jan. 5, a Sheetz employee called police about an unruly customer at the Cascade Crossing gas station. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Man attempts to steal car as owner clings to door, launching her into air and sending her to hospital, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A suspected carjacker sent a Cleveland woman to the hospital after he jumped into her SUV at a Brooklyn Centre gas station and sped off while she hung from the door, prosecutors allege. The car quickly crashed, sending the 27-year-old woman to the ground, according to...
Woman nabbed trying to steal $680 worth of groceries: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 7:40 p.m. Jan. 22, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 54, for stealing 91 items from Giant Eagle, totaling $680.33. The woman had put some of the stolen items in a bag she carried and others in a cart. Drug paraphernalia possession: Interstate 271. At 10:20 p.m. Jan. 18, an...
cleveland19.com
‘Happy’ headbutting suspect wanted for domestic violence on this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her booking photo, Sammy Senyak may not like to hear she is one of this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak is wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting the victim in November of 2022, and also threatening them with a knife and frying pan.
cleveland19.com
Uber driver carjacked in Shaker Heights
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 9:30 Wednesday morning in the area of Shaker Blvd. and Lee Road by a passenger inside her car. According to Shaker Heights police, the 38-year-old female Uber driver had picked up the male passenger in the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
32-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS. 19 News was on scene as police arrived. The shooting, which happened in the 600 block of E. 108th Street, left the victim dead when police arrived around...
Viral video of Cleveland Heights traffic stop prompts internal police review
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Cleveland Heights police officials are conducting an internal investigation into a traffic stop that went viral this week. Demetrius Kern, 37, was handcuffed and then ticketed for obstruction of official business on Sept. 22 after he claimed that his car was almost hit by a police cruiser that was attempting to pull over another vehicle in front of him.
cleveland19.com
‘Violent fugitive’ shot by police at Steelyard Commons receives prison sentence
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 33-year-old man shot by police in Dec. 2020 in the Walmart parking lot at Steelyard Commons received his sentence Wednesday in United States federal court. Dewayne Taylor was shot just before noon on Dec. 11 after being tracked by the United States Marshals Service Violent...
cleveland19.com
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
Charges against Cleveland police detective dismissed
Criminal charges filed against a Cleveland police detective have now been dismissed.
Quick-thinking bank employee helps nab fraud suspect: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Jan. 7, a keen Chase Bank employee alerted police about a woman wearing a face mask and carrying a large purse attempting to use a fake ID to withdraw money from an account. An arriving officer observed the employee, who was on Brecksville Road, pointing out the suspect walking...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this B&E, theft suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft and breaking and entering. According to police, around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 15, the suspect broke into West Park Auto Care on W. 117th Street and stole a dealer license plate.
