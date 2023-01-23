Read full article on original website
Judge orders 14-year-old Columbus murder suspect to remain in detention
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old homicide suspect who was on the run for weeks had his first day in court on Wednesday after being taken into custody. Michael McCurdy was scheduled to be in juvenile court for a preliminary hearing on murder charges. According to court documents, McCurdy is...
Ohio police officer cleared in federal suit in 2016 killing of boy, 13
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer has been acquitted in a federal case in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in 2016. In a verdict delivered Wednesday, a jury ruled that Columbus police officer Bryan Mason did not violate Tyre King’s constitutional right to be free from unjustified deadly force. Mason, who […]
Grand jury indicts mother, boyfriend in death of 8-month-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mother and her boyfriend arrested in connection with the death of an 8-month-old boy have been indicted in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. A grand jury charged 23-year-old Savana Dawson and 24-year-old Kyrios March Jr. each with three counts of endangering children and one count of involuntary manslaughter.
Federal jury sides with Columbus police officer who shot Tyre King
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal jury has cleared a Columbus police officer in a civil lawsuit for the fatal shooting of Tyre King in 2016. According to court records, the jury found Bryan Mason did not violate the teenager's constitutional right to be free from excessive force. Mason shot...
Suspect wanted for felony charges arrested after police chase in North Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect wanted on felony charges was arrested Thursday morning after an overnight police chase that ended in North Franklinton just before 3 a.m. Two male suspects were in the vehicle at the time of the chase and said both were taken into custody. One suspect was wanted for an unknown […]
14-year-old charged with murder in south Columbus McDonald's shooting arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old accused of killing a man outside a southside McDonald’s earlier this month is now in custody. The Columbus Division of Police said Eric Lanning was arrested when he surrendered at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday night. Lanning is charged with...
Columbus man pleads guilty to domestic violence, assault after injuring his child's mother
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 28-year-old Columbus man who assaulted the mother of his child and injured his 3-month-old son pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail. Marqual Wilkins pleaded guilty to all charges, including domestic violence, assault and violating a protection order, according to City Attorney Zach Klein's Office. He was sentenced to 285 days in jail, credited with the 85 days he's done, and three years probation.
Miami University student, parents found dead in possible murder-suicide at Ohio home
DUBLIN — The Dublin Police Department is investigating a local family’s death as a possible murder-suicide. Dublin Police were called to the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, a spokesperson for the department stated. Officers responded after a “friend of one of the residents” requested a wellness check.
Columbus man receives prison sentence in methamphetamine case
CHARLESTON — Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, was sentenced Jan. 12 to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Burton pleaded guilty...
Ohio man, ‘Tommy Guns’, gets jail for providing drugs to human trafficking victim
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that a Franklin County man has been sentenced to prison for providing a lethal dose of narcotics to a human trafficking victim. “Traffickers exploit vulnerabilities, leveraging addiction to control their victims – evil that will now be restrained by prison bars,” Yost said. Paul Chiles, aka “Tommy Guns,” […]
Former Chillicothe VA nurse indicted for healthcare fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Chillicothe V.A. employee faces federal prosecution for allegedly making nearly $1 million in fraudulent healthcare claims. Melissa Radune, a former registered nurse with the V.A. was indicted last week on charges of healthcare fraud. According to the indictment against Radune, from 2015 to 2021,...
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon neighborhood
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XyKuwx. 14-year-old arrested in shooting death of teen girl …. 14-year-old arrested in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XyKuwx. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Road...
Ohio man choked to death by another man, police say
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
OU police searching for alleged campus attacker
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department is asking for assistance in a now-closed investigation of an attack on a woman due to a lack of evidence. On Tuesday, the OUPD received a tip about a felonious assault outside of the Tiffin Hall residence on OU’s East Green. Someone anonymously placed a note […]
Missing 12-year-old Columbus boy found at school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a 12-year-old boy who is missing from the city's north side is back with his family. Josiah Jayuan Henderson was last seen on Shanley Drive around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Josiah was found by his family at his...
Columbus fighting sleep-related deaths in infants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – CelebrateOne hosted an event Tuesday to promote sleep safety in infants. According to the organization, 150 infants die every year in Franklin County, with sleep-related deaths as the leading cause. CelebrateOne Executive Director Maureen Stapleton said in the last nine months of 2022, 24 infants died in Franklin County due to […]
Fairfield Union Local Schools closed due to violent threats
PLEASANTVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield Union Local School District is closed Thursday due to threats of violence, according to the district’s superintendent. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threats, but believe there is no known current threat to the district. In a statement made on social media, Superintendent Chad Belville said, “Fairfield […]
Man dies at hospital after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a shooting Monday night on Columbus’ northeast side. Columbus police said the shooting took place on the 6100 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. inside the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill. The man who was shot, who police identified as 51-year-old Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, was […]
Family mourn loss of CCS staff member killed in Central Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jamika Summerville meant so much to so many people. The 25-year-old was an educator, a model and an entrepreneur. “She had just a good spirit just a glow,” said Kiesha Simpson, a family member of Jamika’s. On Tuesday 10TV attended a candlelight vigil for...
Volunteers count homeless population in Columbus and Franklin County
Snow, freezing rain or shine Wednesday, around 130 volunteers will use much of the day to size the population of people who are homeless in Franklin County. https://nbc4i.co/3XUyoxx. Volunteers count homeless population in Columbus …. Snow, freezing rain or shine Wednesday, around 130 volunteers will use much of the day...
