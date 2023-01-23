ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

Grand jury indicts mother, boyfriend in death of 8-month-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mother and her boyfriend arrested in connection with the death of an 8-month-old boy have been indicted in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. A grand jury charged 23-year-old Savana Dawson and 24-year-old Kyrios March Jr. each with three counts of endangering children and one count of involuntary manslaughter.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus man pleads guilty to domestic violence, assault after injuring his child's mother

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 28-year-old Columbus man who assaulted the mother of his child and injured his 3-month-old son pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail. Marqual Wilkins pleaded guilty to all charges, including domestic violence, assault and violating a protection order, according to City Attorney Zach Klein's Office. He was sentenced to 285 days in jail, credited with the 85 days he's done, and three years probation.
COLUMBUS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Columbus man receives prison sentence in methamphetamine case

CHARLESTON — Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, was sentenced Jan. 12 to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Burton pleaded guilty...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man, ‘Tommy Guns’, gets jail for providing drugs to human trafficking victim

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that a Franklin County man has been sentenced to prison for providing a lethal dose of narcotics to a human trafficking victim.  “Traffickers exploit vulnerabilities, leveraging addiction to control their victims – evil that will now be restrained by prison bars,” Yost said. Paul Chiles, aka “Tommy Guns,” […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Chillicothe VA nurse indicted for healthcare fraud

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Chillicothe V.A. employee faces federal prosecution for allegedly making nearly $1 million in fraudulent healthcare claims. Melissa Radune, a former registered nurse with the V.A. was indicted last week on charges of healthcare fraud. According to the indictment against Radune, from 2015 to 2021,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

14-year-old arrested in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon neighborhood

14-year-old arrested in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XyKuwx.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man choked to death by another man, police say

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OU police searching for alleged campus attacker

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio University Police Department is asking for assistance in a now-closed investigation of an attack on a woman due to a lack of evidence. On Tuesday, the OUPD received a tip about a felonious assault outside of the Tiffin Hall residence on OU’s East Green. Someone anonymously placed a note […]
ATHENS, OH
10TV

Missing 12-year-old Columbus boy found at school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a 12-year-old boy who is missing from the city's north side is back with his family. Josiah Jayuan Henderson was last seen on Shanley Drive around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Josiah was found by his family at his...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus fighting sleep-related deaths in infants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – CelebrateOne hosted an event Tuesday to promote sleep safety in infants. According to the organization, 150 infants die every year in Franklin County, with sleep-related deaths as the leading cause. CelebrateOne Executive Director Maureen Stapleton said in the last nine months of 2022, 24 infants died in Franklin County due to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fairfield Union Local Schools closed due to violent threats

PLEASANTVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield Union Local School District is closed Thursday due to threats of violence, according to the district’s superintendent. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threats, but believe there is no known current threat to the district. In a statement made on social media, Superintendent Chad Belville said, “Fairfield […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies at hospital after northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a shooting Monday night on Columbus’ northeast side. Columbus police said the shooting took place on the 6100 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. inside the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill. The man who was shot, who police identified as 51-year-old Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Volunteers count homeless population in Columbus and Franklin County

Snow, freezing rain or shine Wednesday, around 130 volunteers will use much of the day to size the population of people who are homeless in Franklin County.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

