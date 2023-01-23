ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10TV

Grand jury indicts mother, boyfriend in death of 8-month-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mother and her boyfriend arrested in connection with the death of an 8-month-old boy have been indicted in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. A grand jury charged 23-year-old Savana Dawson and 24-year-old Kyrios March Jr. each with three counts of endangering children and one count of involuntary manslaughter.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 12-year-old among 4 juveniles arrested in stolen Kia

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of juveniles driving a stolen Kia was arrested in Hilliard last week. Residents called police Friday morning saying it looked like someone was going through cars in the area of Hilliard Davidson High School and the Hilliard Division of Police. “All juveniles, driving a...
HILLIARD, OH
10TV

2 accused of stealing tires from Chillicothe car dealership

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two people are facing charges for allegedly stealing spare tires off vehicles at a Chillicothe car dealership. “They were on the lot for over an hour-and-a-half, two hours,” Charlie Vest, IT Director for Herrnstein Automotive said. “It was very organized how they did it.”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Missing 12-year-old Columbus boy found at school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a 12-year-old boy who is missing from the city's north side is back with his family. Josiah Jayuan Henderson was last seen on Shanley Drive around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Josiah was found by his family at his...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus man pleads guilty to domestic violence, assault after injuring his child's mother

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 28-year-old Columbus man who assaulted the mother of his child and injured his 3-month-old son pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail. Marqual Wilkins pleaded guilty to all charges, including domestic violence, assault and violating a protection order, according to City Attorney Zach Klein's Office. He was sentenced to 285 days in jail, credited with the 85 days he's done, and three years probation.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Gahanna City Hall cleared after receiving bomb threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gahanna City Hall is back open and operating normally after police had to investigate a bomb threat made to the building Tuesday. The building was evacuated shortly after noon after receiving the threat. A spokesperson with the city said the Gahanna Division of Police investigated the...
GAHANNA, OH
10TV

Police: 14-year-old suspected of fatally shooting teen girl, involved in high-speed chase in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl earlier this month, CrimeTracker 10's Lacey Crisp confirmed. Michael McCurdy, who police say also goes by “Mike Mike,” was arrested around 9:30 a.m. without incident in the North Linden area. According to court records, he’s charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Unique Prater.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead, 1 injured in 4-wheeler crash in Coshocton County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One juvenile is dead and another is injured following a four-wheeler crash in Coshocton County early Sunday morning, according to Coshocton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received a call just after 3 a.m. for a possible injury accident at the intersection of state Route 651...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Knox County crash

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Knox County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road in Liberty Township. According...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
10TV

10TV

