3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
'Anonymous: Your Secrets, Our Show' reveals the truth, but not the source
Next hearing for Mitchell to take place Thursday, one step closer to Chase Meola murder trial
Men's Basketball: 'Like a dream come true': Spencer earns scholarship for hard work, character as walk-on
14-year-old charged with murder in south Columbus McDonald's shooting arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old accused of killing a man outside a southside McDonald’s earlier this month is now in custody. The Columbus Division of Police said Eric Lanning was arrested when he surrendered at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday night. Lanning is charged with...
Teen identified as suspect in fatal shooting outside south Columbus McDonald's
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are attempting to locate a teenager accused of killing a man outside a southside McDonald’s earlier this month. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers identified 14-year-old Eric Lanning as the suspect in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Mateen on Jan. 14. Officers were dispatched to...
Federal jury sides with Columbus police officer who shot Tyre King
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal jury has cleared a Columbus police officer in a civil lawsuit for the fatal shooting of Tyre King in 2016. According to court records, the jury found Bryan Mason did not violate the teenager's constitutional right to be free from excessive force. Mason shot...
Judge orders 14-year-old Columbus murder suspect to remain in detention
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old homicide suspect who was on the run for weeks had his first day in court on Wednesday after being taken into custody. Michael McCurdy was scheduled to be in juvenile court for a preliminary hearing on murder charges. According to court documents, McCurdy is...
Grand jury indicts mother, boyfriend in death of 8-month-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mother and her boyfriend arrested in connection with the death of an 8-month-old boy have been indicted in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. A grand jury charged 23-year-old Savana Dawson and 24-year-old Kyrios March Jr. each with three counts of endangering children and one count of involuntary manslaughter.
Police: 12-year-old among 4 juveniles arrested in stolen Kia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of juveniles driving a stolen Kia was arrested in Hilliard last week. Residents called police Friday morning saying it looked like someone was going through cars in the area of Hilliard Davidson High School and the Hilliard Division of Police. “All juveniles, driving a...
2 accused of stealing tires from Chillicothe car dealership
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two people are facing charges for allegedly stealing spare tires off vehicles at a Chillicothe car dealership. “They were on the lot for over an hour-and-a-half, two hours,” Charlie Vest, IT Director for Herrnstein Automotive said. “It was very organized how they did it.”
Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting at northeast Columbus pub
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a victim and suspect in a fatal shooting inside a northeast Columbus pub Monday night. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Crazee Mule Pub & Grill on Cleveland Avenue around 11 p.m. Arriving officers found 51-year-old Rudy...
Missing 12-year-old Columbus boy found at school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a 12-year-old boy who is missing from the city's north side is back with his family. Josiah Jayuan Henderson was last seen on Shanley Drive around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Josiah was found by his family at his...
Genoa Township police increasing efforts to crack down on speeding drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Genoa Township Police Department is calling for the community’s help to crack down on speeding. Police have received a large number of complaints from residents who live near Westerville Central High School and the surrounding neighborhoods. “We don't want to see something tragic happen,”...
Columbus man pleads guilty to domestic violence, assault after injuring his child's mother
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 28-year-old Columbus man who assaulted the mother of his child and injured his 3-month-old son pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail. Marqual Wilkins pleaded guilty to all charges, including domestic violence, assault and violating a protection order, according to City Attorney Zach Klein's Office. He was sentenced to 285 days in jail, credited with the 85 days he's done, and three years probation.
Authorities ID man found dead near Hilliard as missing person from Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified a person who was found dead near Hilliard on Tuesday afternoon as a missing man from Maryland. Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police were searching in the area of 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road around 1:40 p.m. for a missing person.
Gahanna City Hall cleared after receiving bomb threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gahanna City Hall is back open and operating normally after police had to investigate a bomb threat made to the building Tuesday. The building was evacuated shortly after noon after receiving the threat. A spokesperson with the city said the Gahanna Division of Police investigated the...
Family mourn loss of CCS staff member killed in Central Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jamika Summerville meant so much to so many people. The 25-year-old was an educator, a model and an entrepreneur. “She had just a good spirit just a glow,” said Kiesha Simpson, a family member of Jamika’s. On Tuesday 10TV attended a candlelight vigil for...
'He was loved by everybody': Knox County community mourns loss of man killed in fatal crash
CENTERBURG, Ohio — A community in Centerburg is mourning the loss of a 48-year-old man who died in Knox County over the weekend. Paul Baker, a 48-year-old employee of Long Branch Pizza, died in a crash Sunday afternoon. Baker's mother, Sue, said she can't believe her new reality. "His...
Police: 14-year-old suspected of fatally shooting teen girl, involved in high-speed chase in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl earlier this month, CrimeTracker 10's Lacey Crisp confirmed. Michael McCurdy, who police say also goes by “Mike Mike,” was arrested around 9:30 a.m. without incident in the North Linden area. According to court records, he’s charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Unique Prater.
1 dead, 1 injured in 4-wheeler crash in Coshocton County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One juvenile is dead and another is injured following a four-wheeler crash in Coshocton County early Sunday morning, according to Coshocton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received a call just after 3 a.m. for a possible injury accident at the intersection of state Route 651...
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Knox County crash
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Knox County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road in Liberty Township. According...
Columbus Metropolitan Library's Southeast branch back open after water damage repairs
GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Southeast branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library is back open after being closed for extensive water damage. The Southeast and Linden branches closed after record cold temperatures caused pipes to burst at the library back in December. After a month of clean-up and repairs, the...
Latitude Five25 residents upset following meeting with city leaders
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s been a month since residents of Latitude Five25 were displaced after some pipes burst causing electrical issues. On Wednesday night, 90 residents met in front of city and county leaders searching for answers as to what’s next. For the last few weeks, they’ve...
