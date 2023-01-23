Charissa Gilmore Exits Disney General Entertainment, Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul and Candice Ashton Promoted

Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Vargas To Anchor Weekday Program For NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas is the latest news veteran to join Nexstar’s NewsNation, with plans to launch a weekday news program on April 3. The hourlong Elizabeth Vargas Reports will be based in New York and will air at 6 PM ET/5 PM CT. Vargas also will serve as a regular contributor to daytime and primetime news, analysis and talk programming. Vargas currently hosts the syndicated crime series iCrime, airing on WPIX-TV in New York and other stations, and will continue on that show as well, according to a NewsNation spokesperson. She also served as the host of Fox’s revival of America’s Most...
Deborah Barak, Longtime CBS Business Affairs Executive, Dies at 65
Deborah Barak, a longtime CBS business affairs executive who helped guide the Eye network through a transitional era of television, died Saturday after battling cancer. She was 65. Barak was widely respected throughout the industry as a sharp negotiator and a savvy dealmaker. Among the many groundbreaking pacts she steered for the network was the original licensing agreement for “Survivor” in 2000. She also helped the company revive the “Star Trek” franchise with an innovative global agreement with Netflix in the early years of the streaming content boom. She spent 35 years with CBS, signing on in 1985 as broadcast counsel...
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection
Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come. In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight. "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
Jackée Harry Explains To Sheryl Lee Ralph How Her Ego Led To Career Karma
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jackée Harry are the only two Black actresses to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, 35 years apart. Harry took hers home in 1988 for her role as Sandra Clark on 227 while Ralph garnered her win in 2022 for her role as Barbara Howard on the hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary. For the latter’s recent Of The ESSENCE cover, she spoke with her comedic comrade about their shared experiences in Hollywood, but specifically getting their egos in check over the years.More from VIBE.comRihanna Earns First Golden Globe Nomination With "Lift Me Up"Eddie...
ETOnline.com
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith at Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy was a hit at the 2023 Golden Globes! Never one to pass up a well-timed punchline, Murphy referenced the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting his career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award. The famed actor and comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles...
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘WaterWorld’ Performer Possibly Drowned, Rushed to the Hospital at Universal Studios Hollywood
Local news in Los Angeles is reporting that a performer in the “WaterWorld” show at Universal Studios Hollywood was rushed to the hospital today after a possible drowning was reported. A spokesperson for the park told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the incident occurred this afternoon, stating “Details surrounding...
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Which ‘Newhart’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Actor Bob Newhart's beloved CBS sitcom ended 30 years ago, so which 'Newhart' cast members are still alive?
Raven-Symoné Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg ‘Kind of a Psychic’
Raven-Symoné and Whoopi Goldberg were friends before 'The View,' and they remain friends after the former left the program. Learn more about their friendship.
Emmy Medders Reveals She and Chase Chrisley Broke Up Before Engagement
Watch: Emmy Medders SPLIT With Chase Chrisley Before Engagement. Emmy Medders knows best when it comes to making it work with Chase Chrisley. The 26-year-old made an appearance on her future sister-in-law Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast Dec. 27 and got candid over her relationship with Chase, sharing what led to her fiancé's proposal in October.
Kevin Bacon Is A Proud Father To Two Successful Children
Kevin Bacon began his amazing career featuring in the 1984 classic movie, Footloose, which made the audience and critics fall in love with him. He then went on to star in films like A Few Good Men, Mystic River, and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. The actor has been married...
‘Blue Bloods’ Risks Losing Fans Over New Danny Reagan Storyline
Fans of some of our favorite primetime dramas tend to be a dedicated bunch, especially when it comes to rooting for a couple that they have been hoping to see finally get together. Shipping couples on our primetime shows is part of the excitement as TV watchers tune in regularly hoping to finally see some sparks begin to fly between two major characters.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Universal Releases Statement After WaterWorld Performer Rushed to Hospital
More information is now available about the recent incident at “WaterWorld” in Universal Studios Hollywood when a performer was rushed to the hospital. “WaterWorld” is a popular stunt show located at Universal Studios parks in Hollywood, Japan, Singapore, and Beijing based on the 1995 Kevin Costner-led film of the same name. Despite being a financial and critical disappointment, the stunt show received high marks and has been installed at four of the five Universal Studios parks around the world.
Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café
Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
GMA star TJ Holmes’ co-host supports his ex Marilee Fiebig’s heartwarming new post after his ‘affair’ with Amy Robach
IT looks like some of the Good Morning America staffers have begun subtly taking sides in the drama engrossing TJ Holmes and Amy Robach. The two anchors have been accused of having an affair, while each were married to different partners. So far, most of TJ and Amy's colleagues have...
TV insiders buzz that Rachael Ray’s daytime talk show is ending
Rachael Ray’s eponymous daytime talk show may be on the chopping block after 17 seasons, according to TV insiders. “Her show is ending. This will be the last season,” one industry source speculated. Another TV source told us they wouldn’t be surprised if the show went away because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.” Ray’s show kicked off this year with the host making chicken with champagne and garlic with guest chef Emeril Lagasse — and dishing on topics like “new bras for the new year.” On Friday, she’ll have...
Comments / 0