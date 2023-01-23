Effective: 2023-01-26 09:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-26 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CST Thursday was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.2 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 16.3 Thu 9 am CST 13.0 8.6 6.1

ACADIA PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO