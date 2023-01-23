Effective: 2023-01-26 11:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially near Lake Michigan. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commutes today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light to occasionally moderate snow today is expected to continue to hamper travel, especially over unplowed and secondary roads. More localized blowing and drifting is still possible over mainly open and rural areas.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO