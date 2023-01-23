Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 20:31:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CST for south central Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin; St. Mary A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN IBERIA...CENTRAL ST. MARY AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARTIN PARISHES At 830 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located over mainly rural areas of Iberia parish to near Centerville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Franklin, Patterson, Burns Point, Ellerslie, Patterson Memorial Airport, Pierre Part and Centerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 11:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially near Lake Michigan. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commutes today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light to occasionally moderate snow today is expected to continue to hamper travel, especially over unplowed and secondary roads. More localized blowing and drifting is still possible over mainly open and rural areas.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches for a storm total of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central and northwest Vermont. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
