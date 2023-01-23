Effective: 2023-01-26 10:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands continues and some roads in low lying areas become cut off by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CST Thursday was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue rising to a crest of 23.0 feet by early Friday afternoon. It will then begin a slow fall to 21.4 feet through Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

GEORGE COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO