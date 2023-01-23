ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWMT

Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo man dies in Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has died in an Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us the 55-year-old driver traveled east at around 6:45 a.m. when he lost control while navigating the entry ramp on Beadle Lake Road. We’re told...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Detroit man dies in Calhoun County I-69 semi truck crash

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died early Wednesday after a car crash on southbound I-69, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. just south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township when the driver of a Mercury entered the highway from an entry ramp, lost control of his car, struck a guardrail, and spun out in front of a semi-truck, troopers said.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien Township

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal car crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening. Michigan State Police Troopers responded to the 11500 block of M-139 near Scherr Road around 9:15 p.m. A preliminary investigation finds the driver lost control, ran off the roadway, and crashed head on into a tree.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day

GOBLES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a third fire broke out at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. Paw Paw firefighters had already put out the flames on two separate occasions earlier Tuesday morning, when the third fire erupted. The Paw Paw Fire Department responded to smoke coming out...
PAW PAW, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage commits nearly $1 million to repair water tower

PORTAGE, MI — The Haverhill water tower in the city of Portage is getting a face-lift. The Portage City Council unanimously approved two contracts totaling $919,100, to go toward the rehabilitation, construction and engineering of the water tower during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. The water tower is in...
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

Brewery near Paw Paw total loss after fire

The owner of a brewery north of Paw Paw says the building is a total loss after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning. (Jan. 24, 2023) The owner of a brewery north of Paw Paw says the building is a total loss after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning. (Jan. 24, 2023)
PAW PAW, MI
New York Post

Heroic dad popped back hatch of sinking car to save daughters before he died

A father died after accidentally driving his car into a Michigan lake – but in his final moments as the car sank he’s believed to have popped open the car’s hatch, allowing his young daughters to swim to safety, police said. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, died early Sunday morning after his car plunged into the frigid waters of Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County, MLive reported, citing police. Investigators believe Dowler’s car ended up in the water after he got lost driving on a dark road in south Park Township that descends to the lake, the report said. As the front...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

(Another) Winter Weather Advisory

Yesterday, we had a Winter Weather Advisory from Kent Co. to the south. Today (Thu.) we have a Winter Weather Advisory for the lakeshore counties from Manistee Co. down to Berrien Co. Cass County. The Advisory is for 1-4″ of snow, plus slippery roads and will be in effect until 4 pm for Manistee, Mason, […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

