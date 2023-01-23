A father died after accidentally driving his car into a Michigan lake – but in his final moments as the car sank he’s believed to have popped open the car’s hatch, allowing his young daughters to swim to safety, police said. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, died early Sunday morning after his car plunged into the frigid waters of Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County, MLive reported, citing police. Investigators believe Dowler’s car ended up in the water after he got lost driving on a dark road in south Park Township that descends to the lake, the report said. As the front...

