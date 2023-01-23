Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been MadeBryan DijkhuizenKalamazoo, MI
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
Related
WWMT
Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
Two firefighters minorly burned in house fire near Three Rivers
Two firefighters received minor burns while fighting a fire near Three Rivers Wednesday.
Child, man injured in crash with bus in Ottawa County
Ottawa County Sheriff Deputies tell us two people were hurt, including a child, when the car they were in hit a bus Thursday morning.
Van caught fire near Kzoo, smoke briefly shut down Main Street
A van caught fire near Kalamazoo Wednesday.
Detroit News
Dad who drove into Ottawa Co. lake was 'lost and disoriented,' officials say
A man who died after driving into a west Michigan lake last weekend with his two daughters may have been "lost and disoriented," Ottawa County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego was found early Sunday in the vehicle, which was submerged in Lake Macatawa near Jenison...
Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
Fox17
Kalamazoo man dies in Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has died in an Emmett Township rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) tells us the 55-year-old driver traveled east at around 6:45 a.m. when he lost control while navigating the entry ramp on Beadle Lake Road. We’re told...
Icy road blamed for crash near Cassopolis
One person was hospitalized after a crash west of Cassopolis Wednesday morning.
WWMT
Detroit man dies in Calhoun County I-69 semi truck crash
TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died early Wednesday after a car crash on southbound I-69, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. just south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township when the driver of a Mercury entered the highway from an entry ramp, lost control of his car, struck a guardrail, and spun out in front of a semi-truck, troopers said.
Driving under this one-lane bridge will be less worrisome after expansion project
WALKER, MI – There’s a bridge near an industrial area north of Grand Rapids that is 116 years old. It’s been struck numerous times by box trucks because of low clearance. Only one vehicle can drive through the bridge at a time. It’s somewhat confusing and in...
WNDU
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal car crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday evening. Michigan State Police Troopers responded to the 11500 block of M-139 near Scherr Road around 9:15 p.m. A preliminary investigation finds the driver lost control, ran off the roadway, and crashed head on into a tree.
WWMT
Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day
GOBLES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a third fire broke out at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. Paw Paw firefighters had already put out the flames on two separate occasions earlier Tuesday morning, when the third fire erupted. The Paw Paw Fire Department responded to smoke coming out...
Portage commits nearly $1 million to repair water tower
PORTAGE, MI — The Haverhill water tower in the city of Portage is getting a face-lift. The Portage City Council unanimously approved two contracts totaling $919,100, to go toward the rehabilitation, construction and engineering of the water tower during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. The water tower is in...
WOOD
Brewery near Paw Paw total loss after fire
The owner of a brewery north of Paw Paw says the building is a total loss after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning. (Jan. 24, 2023) The owner of a brewery north of Paw Paw says the building is a total loss after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning. (Jan. 24, 2023)
Two sisters, aged 8 and 10, survive after dad accidentally drives car into Michigan lake and dies
Two young sisters managed to escape from a car that had plunged into a lake in western Michigan, and then spent several hours shivering in wet clothing and bare feet before finally finding help.
Ottawa County couple helps girls in need after car drives into Lake Macatawa
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An early morning knock on the door was a shock for Kevin Macleod and his wife. A girl and her sibling were asking the Macleod's for help at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. "I open the door and there's this little girl standing where I'm standing,...
Heroic dad popped back hatch of sinking car to save daughters before he died
A father died after accidentally driving his car into a Michigan lake – but in his final moments as the car sank he’s believed to have popped open the car’s hatch, allowing his young daughters to swim to safety, police said. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, died early Sunday morning after his car plunged into the frigid waters of Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County, MLive reported, citing police. Investigators believe Dowler’s car ended up in the water after he got lost driving on a dark road in south Park Township that descends to the lake, the report said. As the front...
(Another) Winter Weather Advisory
Yesterday, we had a Winter Weather Advisory from Kent Co. to the south. Today (Thu.) we have a Winter Weather Advisory for the lakeshore counties from Manistee Co. down to Berrien Co. Cass County. The Advisory is for 1-4″ of snow, plus slippery roads and will be in effect until 4 pm for Manistee, Mason, […]
nbc16.com
Girls survive crash into lake, freezing night: 'Probably not going be good for a while'
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (TND) — Two young sisters escaped from a car their father drove into a lake and then shivered for hours in soggy coats and bare feet before finally finding help. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, west of Grand Rapids, Mich., said their father, Jon Paul Dowler,...
Comments / 0