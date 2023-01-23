ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 64, arrested in Manhattan cold case strangulation deaths of 2 women: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a 64-year-old man on Monday, decades after he allegedly strangled a mother and her daughter inside a Harlem apartment.

Larry Atkinson was arrested on murder charges in connection with the Feb. 20, 1994 deaths of Sharon Roberts, 27, and Sarah Roberts, 57, officials said. The arrest was made using DNA evidence.

These are the faces of the missing: Help bring them home

The women were found unconscious and unresponsive inside the bedroom of a West 125th Street apartment in the Grant Houses on Feb. 20 in 1994, police said. The Medical Examiner’s office determined they’d both been strangled.

Sharon Roberts (PIX11 Archives)

A home attendant found the bodies of the women in their apartment, PIX11 reported in 1994. The door was unlocked when the attendant arrived. There were no signs of forced entry.

The mother suffered from emphysema, police said at the time. The daughter had a woolen stocking wrapped around her neck when her body was found.

Atkinson had been dating the home attendant who found the bodies in 1994, sources told PIX11 News. The home attendant was not considered a suspect at the time and was cleared.

Decades later, cold case detectives once again ran DNA found at the crime scene through national databases and determined it was a match to Atkinson.

Atkinson is an ex-convict with 13 prior arrests. He was convicted five times and served time under different aliases, according to state records.

Atkinson had been living at a home on West 112th Street in Manhattan where he was arrested Monday. He told police he wasn’t feeling well and was taken to a hospital after his arrest.

Atkinson is now charged with two counts of murder and will be arraigned as soon as medically possible.

