State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State men's volleyball drops first match of the season against Long Beach State

After a successful weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas, Penn State remained at No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Its competitors of the weekend, Pepperdine and Stanford, remained in similar positions as they were last week despite losing to the Nittany Lions. The Waves stayed at No. 5 and the Cardinals bumped up to No. 7 after being No. 8.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

3-point woes doom Penn State men’s basketball in blowout loss at Rutgers

As January concludes and March slowly approaches, Penn State has the potential to either make the NCAA Tournament or miss out for a 12th straight year. While a road win over Rutgers certainly would’ve helped their résumé, the Nittany Lions couldn’t get it done, falling 61-45 to the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday night.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball looks to build off recent win on the road against Rutgers, No. 10 Maryland

Penn State will look to shake some of its road woes in the midst of its five-game losing streak away from home. After splitting their recent two-game homestand at the Bryce Jordan Center, earning a win over Wisconsin after suffering a close loss to Minnesota earlier in the week, the Lady Lions will hit the road for a pair of games against Big Ten foes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football adds 2023 in-state wide receiver Ethan Black

Penn State received the commitment of a preferred walk-on wide receiver Wednesday afternoon. Ethan Black, a class of 2023 wide receiver from Davidsville, Pennsylvania, announced his intentions to join the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account. Black is the first official wide receiver commitment since the hire of new wide...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

EDITORIAL | Lack of affordable housing in downtown State College forces Penn State students to live far from campus

With roughly 46,000 undergraduate students attending Penn State’s University Park campus comes a high demand for living options. And since about 32,000 of them live off campus, according to Penn State Undergraduate Admissions, State College has become the temporary home to many. Yet, it seems finding housing that’s affordable and centrally located is becoming harder each year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Browsing through downtown State College’s new Lock Boutique | Review

If you haven’t heard, there’s a new boutique in downtown State College that has replaced the Ethereal Boutique since its owner moved. I was interested to see what kind of business was going to move in, and when I heard it was this place called Lock Boutique, I immediately wanted to check it out.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

