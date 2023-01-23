Read full article on original website
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey enters thick of Big Ten gauntlet against No. 7 Michigan
Records were broken the last time No. 6 Penn State took the ice. During last weekend’s home stint opposite Notre Dame, the Nittany Lions played in front of the two largest crowds in Pegula Ice Arena history, including Saturday’s record-breaking 6,566 Wear White game turnout. Fueled by a...
No. 12 Penn State women's hockey looks to remain undefeated against Lindenwood in CHA matchups
Now looking at a nine-game undefeated streak, No. 12 Penn State looks to complete its season sweep against Lindenwood in the upcoming pair of matchups. After defeating the Lions in back-to-back games late in October, the Nittany Lions will see them again within their final CHA run before tournament play.
Missed opportunities, crucial mistakes bite Penn State men’s volleyball in powerhouse contest
In a thrilling battle with tight scores, the match reached its climax when Penn State took a 24-23 lead in Set 4 after trailing the whole set. The stage was set for an inspiring comeback for the home team which possessed all the momentum. However, the Nittany Lions were not...
Penn State men's volleyball drops first match of the season against Long Beach State
After a successful weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas, Penn State remained at No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Its competitors of the weekend, Pepperdine and Stanford, remained in similar positions as they were last week despite losing to the Nittany Lions. The Waves stayed at No. 5 and the Cardinals bumped up to No. 7 after being No. 8.
Penn State football gains in-state walk-on quarterback commit Karson Kiesewetter
Penn State gained another walk-on commit Wednesday. Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter announced that he is committing to Penn State as a walk-on. At Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Kiesewetter threw for 2,018 yards, 18 touchdowns and averaged 155.2 yards per game in 2022. He led his squad to the...
3-point woes doom Penn State men’s basketball in blowout loss at Rutgers
As January concludes and March slowly approaches, Penn State has the potential to either make the NCAA Tournament or miss out for a 12th straight year. While a road win over Rutgers certainly would’ve helped their résumé, the Nittany Lions couldn’t get it done, falling 61-45 to the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday night.
Position preview | Roster turnover provides opportunities for younger Penn State softball infielders
After ending its season on a loss, Penn State is looking for a fresh start in 2023. The Nittany Lions finished 32-22 and No. 7 in the Big Ten Conference last season. With the spring just ahead, the blue and white’s infield looks to improve. Last season, perfect fielding...
Penn State women’s basketball looks to build off recent win on the road against Rutgers, No. 10 Maryland
Penn State will look to shake some of its road woes in the midst of its five-game losing streak away from home. After splitting their recent two-game homestand at the Bryce Jordan Center, earning a win over Wisconsin after suffering a close loss to Minnesota earlier in the week, the Lady Lions will hit the road for a pair of games against Big Ten foes.
Window of opportunity opens for Penn State men’s volleyball against Long Beach State
After a victorious weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge against Pepperdine and Stanford, Penn State is hoping to continue its winning streak against Long Beach State on Wednesday. This will be the first team the Nittany Lions face off against this season that has a higher ranking than them...
Penn State men's volleyball's John Kerr earns AVCA Player of the Week honors after 2 strong performances
In the First Point Collegiate Challenge, Penn State rolled past two top-ten opponents thanks to the outstanding performance of senior outside hitter John Kerr. Kerr racked up 35 kills and 13 digs over two games, which helped him win the AVCA Collegiate Player of the Week award. As one of...
Penn State football adds 2023 in-state wide receiver Ethan Black
Penn State received the commitment of a preferred walk-on wide receiver Wednesday afternoon. Ethan Black, a class of 2023 wide receiver from Davidsville, Pennsylvania, announced his intentions to join the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account. Black is the first official wide receiver commitment since the hire of new wide...
Tussey Mountain allows Penn State, State College community to hit the slopes
Tussey Mountain is a 50-acre ski resort with three chair lifts and one snow tube lift. The ownership of the mountain has changed hands since its opening in the 1960s, but it remains open to the public today. Despite facing variable conditions and warmer weather so far this season, skiers...
Linebacker Jamari Buddin officially leaves Penn State football, commits to New Mexico State
One Penn State linebacker has found his new home on the other side of the country. Former blue and white linebacker Jamari Buddin announced he's transferring to New Mexico State on Twitter. Buddin played at Penn State for two seasons and appeared in nine games in 2022, when he finished...
Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel reflect on their Penn State past and look toward their Chicago future
The NWSL Draft, held at the United Soccer Coaches Convention on Jan. 12, turned dreams into reality for women’s soccer players Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel. The draft consists of four rounds with 48 total picks, and the Chicago Red Stars utilized two of their four to select both Hocking and Schlegel.
Penn State football picks up class of 2023 running back David Kency Jr. out of Louisiana
Penn State added to its group of preferred walk-ons Monday evening. Running back David Kency Jr. has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. A native of Marrero, Louisiana, Kency Jr. was named to an all-district first-team member twice in both football and soccer for Archbishop Shaw High School. The...
The lowdown on Marques Hagans with 247Sports reporter Jacquie Franciulli | The 1-0 Podcast
In this episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Spencer Ripchik welcome special guest, 247Sports Virginia beat writer Jacquie Franciulli. With the recent news of former Virginia wide receivers coach Marques Hagans replacing Tyler Stubblefield for Penn State football, the three had much to discuss about the new hire.
EDITORIAL | Lack of affordable housing in downtown State College forces Penn State students to live far from campus
With roughly 46,000 undergraduate students attending Penn State’s University Park campus comes a high demand for living options. And since about 32,000 of them live off campus, according to Penn State Undergraduate Admissions, State College has become the temporary home to many. Yet, it seems finding housing that’s affordable and centrally located is becoming harder each year.
Penn State cancels classes, activities, work at University Park amid snow, ice
Penn State announced Tuesday night all classes, activities and work at University Park are canceled from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday due to "forecasted snow and ice." According to the release, only employees who "perform essential services" should report. In-person classes are canceled, hybrid classes may offer work...
Browsing through downtown State College’s new Lock Boutique | Review
If you haven’t heard, there’s a new boutique in downtown State College that has replaced the Ethereal Boutique since its owner moved. I was interested to see what kind of business was going to move in, and when I heard it was this place called Lock Boutique, I immediately wanted to check it out.
