Carbon County, PA

Newswatch 16

Snowy work and play in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A dump truck filled with salt had perfect timing with Wednesday's wintry weather. Right around noon, Clinton Township, near Factoryville, got a delivery of 22 tons to restock its supply. "Definitely ready for anything Mother Nature brings, you know we're ready for it," said Clinton...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton residents respond to steady snowfall

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The snow fell early on Wednesday in parts of Lackawanna County. It was a slow start to the morning commute. The Scranton area was hit early with a good amount of snow. But by the afternoon, many were going about as usual. Many people in Scranton woke up Wednesday to […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Playground for pups: Dog park planned in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — Jim Jennings, Honesdale's parks and recreation director, showed Newswatch 16 the area of Apple Grove Park that will soon be home to a new dog park. "We looked at places in town. We looked at places just up at the cliff, and we're like, now there's so much opportunity here at Apple Grove. There's already a community of dog people and dog owners that come down here," Jennings said.
HONESDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Seven people and a dog safe after fire in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home in Dunmore. Calls came in just before midnight on Wednesday. Crews knocked down the flames at a multi-family home on Mill Street. Officials say the building had four units with seven people living inside. Everyone, including a pet dog, made it...
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Crews battle fire in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The fire started around 3 p.m. at a vacant house along Page Avenue in Kingston. No one was injured, and crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials are investigating the cause...
KINGSTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Crews cleaning up homeless encampment

SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure

DELEWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Part of Route 611 that connects Monroe and Northampton Counties remains closed after nearly two months of being shut down, now PennDOT is drawing up emergency plans. “It closed in December, everybody forgets that like it’s been closed since the second week of December,” said Lauren Chamberlain. Chamberlain […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Home damaged by fire in Archbald

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a home in Archbald. It happened just after noon along Wildcat Road in the Sturges section. First responders say the fire started in a laundry room on the first floor. A woman and her pets were inside at the...
ARCHBALD, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County

GREAT BEND, Pa. — The snow is falling across the area, and we're tracking road conditions up north. Snowy scenes have been missing from Susquehanna County for most of the winter, but flakes were falling steadily for hours on Monday morning in Great Bend Township. Whether it was a welcome sight depends on who you asked.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer Twp. rejects Pektor plan for industrial-use facility

PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night rejected a conditional-use application for an industrial-use facility. The applicant, Greystone Capital Inc. and developer Lou Pektor, sought to construct a 185,000-square-foot industrial-use facility for the manufacturing and assembly of goods and supplies on a 15.4-acre lot at 1493 Van Buren Road. Specifically, the building was offered for the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters put their lives at risk every day to save others in their communities. During Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month local departments are speaking out about the risks that come along with the job. From rescues to vehicle crashes and burning buildings, firefighters are front and center to respond. But it’s […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Game Commission Launches 24-7 Black Bear Den Livestream

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched a new 24-7 livestream from a black bear den in Pike County. This brings the number of livestreams the commission is running to four. The Game Commission is also showing livestreams of eagles in Farm Country, eagles in Hanover, and geese in the Middle...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

