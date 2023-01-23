Read full article on original website
Snowy work and play in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A dump truck filled with salt had perfect timing with Wednesday's wintry weather. Right around noon, Clinton Township, near Factoryville, got a delivery of 22 tons to restock its supply. "Definitely ready for anything Mother Nature brings, you know we're ready for it," said Clinton...
Scranton residents respond to steady snowfall
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The snow fell early on Wednesday in parts of Lackawanna County. It was a slow start to the morning commute. The Scranton area was hit early with a good amount of snow. But by the afternoon, many were going about as usual. Many people in Scranton woke up Wednesday to […]
Playground for pups: Dog park planned in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — Jim Jennings, Honesdale's parks and recreation director, showed Newswatch 16 the area of Apple Grove Park that will soon be home to a new dog park. "We looked at places in town. We looked at places just up at the cliff, and we're like, now there's so much opportunity here at Apple Grove. There's already a community of dog people and dog owners that come down here," Jennings said.
Seven people and a dog safe after fire in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home in Dunmore. Calls came in just before midnight on Wednesday. Crews knocked down the flames at a multi-family home on Mill Street. Officials say the building had four units with seven people living inside. Everyone, including a pet dog, made it...
Over 800 PPL customers in Luzerne County without power
Nearly 900 customers around Luzerne County were without power at one point Wednesday evening, according to the PPL Electric website.
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Crews battle fire in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The fire started around 3 p.m. at a vacant house along Page Avenue in Kingston. No one was injured, and crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials are investigating the cause...
I-81 Northbound to be closed tonight in Luzerne County
Dunmore, PA – Interstate 81 northbound will be closed tonight, January 24th from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge. The detour will be as follows:. Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca. Motorists can check...
Crews cleaning up homeless encampment
Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash …. Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash ordinance. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency …. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency kits. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness...
Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure
DELEWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Part of Route 611 that connects Monroe and Northampton Counties remains closed after nearly two months of being shut down, now PennDOT is drawing up emergency plans. “It closed in December, everybody forgets that like it’s been closed since the second week of December,” said Lauren Chamberlain. Chamberlain […]
Home damaged by fire in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a home in Archbald. It happened just after noon along Wildcat Road in the Sturges section. First responders say the fire started in a laundry room on the first floor. A woman and her pets were inside at the...
Bucks County Officials Looking to Utilize Well-Known Doylestown Property for New Uses
Officials in Bucks County are currently looking at their options for what to do with an unused property in a popular township. Ed Doyle wrote about the property for TAP Into Doylestown. The Doylestown Township Board of Supervisors recently met with Bucks County officials over what to do with an...
Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County
GREAT BEND, Pa. — The snow is falling across the area, and we're tracking road conditions up north. Snowy scenes have been missing from Susquehanna County for most of the winter, but flakes were falling steadily for hours on Monday morning in Great Bend Township. Whether it was a welcome sight depends on who you asked.
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to Be One of the Best in the Entire Country
The inn is known for its rich history, fine dining, and old-fashioned atmosphere. Considered one of the best inns in the Bucks County area, one location has become known to residents and visitors as a special place to stay. Beth Price-Williams wrote about the local inn for Only In Your State.
Grant money to improve childcare and learning in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Federal grant money is being used to help children in Scranton. Mayor Paige Cognetti says the city will use $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The city will allocate $1 million to educational and literacy programs and another $500,000 for child care. "There is a...
Continuing bridge work to close part of Interstate 81 overnight
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Bridge work in part of Luzerne County will again shut down part of a busy highway overnight. Interstate 81 south is scheduled to be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, January 26, through 5 a.m. Friday, January 27, according to PennDOT. Crews are continuing the...
Palmer Twp. rejects Pektor plan for industrial-use facility
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night rejected a conditional-use application for an industrial-use facility. The applicant, Greystone Capital Inc. and developer Lou Pektor, sought to construct a 185,000-square-foot industrial-use facility for the manufacturing and assembly of goods and supplies on a 15.4-acre lot at 1493 Van Buren Road. Specifically, the building was offered for the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road.
Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters put their lives at risk every day to save others in their communities. During Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month local departments are speaking out about the risks that come along with the job. From rescues to vehicle crashes and burning buildings, firefighters are front and center to respond. But it’s […]
Pennsylvania Game Commission Launches 24-7 Black Bear Den Livestream
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched a new 24-7 livestream from a black bear den in Pike County. This brings the number of livestreams the commission is running to four. The Game Commission is also showing livestreams of eagles in Farm Country, eagles in Hanover, and geese in the Middle...
