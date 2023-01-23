HONESDALE, Pa. — Jim Jennings, Honesdale's parks and recreation director, showed Newswatch 16 the area of Apple Grove Park that will soon be home to a new dog park. "We looked at places in town. We looked at places just up at the cliff, and we're like, now there's so much opportunity here at Apple Grove. There's already a community of dog people and dog owners that come down here," Jennings said.

HONESDALE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO