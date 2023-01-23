Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
5 Former Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder Of Tyre NicholsDaily DigestMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
LeBron James Looked Absolutely Disappointed While Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Argue On The Bench
LeBron James looked defeated while Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder fought.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection
Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Magic Johnson Commends Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: "He's Long, Athletic, And Smart."
Magic Johnson is pleased with the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura but wants the Japanese forward to be more aggressive in LA.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
With the Lakers making their first move of trade season yesterday, a big swing could net them 3 players to solidify their push for contention.
"I've Never Seen Him Like This", NBA Fans React To LeBron James Looking Exhausted On The Bench Against The Clippers
A picture of LeBron James looking exhausted and disappointed on the bench has made fans feel sympathetic for the 4-time champion.
Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade
Rui Hachimura is finally getting a brand new start after a rather forgettable stint with the Washington Wizards, and he sure looks excited as he joins the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards traded Hachimura to the Lakers on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. And after the deal was finalized, the […] The post Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team
Grayson Allen’s name is a radioactive one to many NBA fans, but he may have a trade suitor from elsewhere in the Eastern Conference. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday that the New York Knicks have trade interest in the controversial Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen. The 27-year-old Allen, who has shot above 40 percent on... The post Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Got Into A Verbal Altercation During Lakers vs. Clippers
Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder got into a spat after a play during the Lakers loss to the Clippers.
LeBron James Says Bronny James Can Play For Any College He Wants: "All I Have To Do Is Pick Up The Phone"
LeBron James believes his son can play for any college he wants to.
Lakers Insider Reveals The Team Plans To Start Rui Hachimura Next To LeBron James And Anthony Davis
The Lakers are planning to start Rui Hachimura.
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Former Duke Star
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the New York Knicks have shown interest in Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
NBA Fans Troll Magic Johnson After Posting His 2-Day Late Reaction About Shannon Sharpe And The Grizzlies
Magic Johnson's late reaction to the spat between Shannon Sharpe and the Grizzlies made him a victim of excessive trolling on Twitter.
Rob Pelinka Reveals Why The Lakers Traded For Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka revealed why the team traded for Rui Hachimura.
Nets star Ben Simmons reacts to late-game benching vs. Sixers
Brooklyn Nets point-forward Ben Simmons was benched late during their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, as Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has taken the tough love tract on coaching the enigmatic star. When asked about the benching, Simmons took a familiar route in placing the team before himself. However, the fifth-year pro […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons reacts to late-game benching vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Pat Riley says Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is greatest player in NBA history: 'He'll always be the guy'
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA's all-time scoring record, currently held by Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. At his current pace, James would be set to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points on Feb. 7 at home vs. the Thunder. For most, this record doesn't make a difference in the...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0