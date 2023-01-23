ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade

Rui Hachimura is finally getting a brand new start after a rather forgettable stint with the Washington Wizards, and he sure looks excited as he joins the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards traded Hachimura to the Lakers on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. And after the deal was finalized, the […] The post Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team

Grayson Allen’s name is a radioactive one to many NBA fans, but he may have a trade suitor from elsewhere in the Eastern Conference. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday that the New York Knicks have trade interest in the controversial Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen. The 27-year-old Allen, who has shot above 40 percent on... The post Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nets star Ben Simmons reacts to late-game benching vs. Sixers

Brooklyn Nets point-forward Ben Simmons was benched late during their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, as Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has taken the tough love tract on coaching the enigmatic star. When asked about the benching, Simmons took a familiar route in placing the team before himself. However, the fifth-year pro […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons reacts to late-game benching vs. Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
