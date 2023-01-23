It appears Mariners play-by-play announcer Aaron Goldsmith is staying in Seattle. Goldsmith’s name has been in the news in the last few days with him tied to a vacancy in the booth for the St. Louis Cardinals. The 10-year veteran of Mariners broadcasts would be a logical choice as a native of St. Louis, but a report Monday afternoon by the St. Louis Dispatch said Goldsmith has taken his name out of consideration for the post.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO