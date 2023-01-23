Read full article on original website
J Stuart
2d ago
41 years olds don’t belong at cowboy jacks at 2am…. Just saying that’s a kid bar at night!! he had to be looking for problems
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Related
fox9.com
Target Express fire: Man charged with arson for fire at Target in Uptown
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has been charged with arson for the early morning fire set at the Target Express store in Uptown on Tuesday. Forty-three-year-old Derrick Hansen of Burnsville is charged with first-degree arson and third-degree burglary connected to the fire. The charges point out the Target store is on the first-floor of an apartment building, and the fire could have threatened the lives of numerous people if it had spread.
fox9.com
Cody Fohrenkam trial: Surveillance video shows 'cold blooded' killing of Deshaun Hill
Cody Fohrenkam trial: Surveillance video shows 'cold blooded' killing of Deshaun Hill. Video evidence shown Wednesday in the trial of Cody Forenkam, the man accused of killing star Minneapolis North quarterback Deshaun Hill, captured the moment shots were fired, something that the Hill's family attorney says amounts to nothing less than a cold-blooded killing.
Charges: St. Paul man chased victim before shooting him at Cowboy Jacks in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A St. Paul man is facing up to 15 years in prison for a shooting in the parking lot of a Cowboy Jacks earlier this month.Corey Ryman, 41, is charged with one count each of unlawfully possessing a firearm and second-degree assault using a dangerous weapon.The Apple Valley Police department says officers were dispatched to the Cowboy Jacks on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on a report of a shooting.When officers arrived at the business, witnesses informed them those involved in the shooting had left.An hour later, police received...
Officer shot in White Bear Lake; 33-year-old man taken into custody
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- An officer was shot overnight, and people in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated from their homes.Officers responded to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on Karth Road at around 10 p.m. They say that the suspect shot the officer three times in the midsection. He was taken to the hospital. The officer was not named but was described as a "veteran officer from the White Bear Lake Police Department."Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect, but only after several hours of attempts to get him to leave the apartment. He was described as a 33-year-old man...
fox9.com
White Bear Lake officer shot, suspect arrested
A White Bear Lake police officer was shot while attempting to arrest a suspect Tuesday night. Authorities say at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 24 officers were attempting to make an arrest for a felony domestic assault warrant at an apartment at 3185 Karth Road. Shots were fired during the incident, hitting an officer.
Officer shot 3 times during attempted arrest, sparking standoff in White Bear Lake
An officer in White Bear Lake was shot three times during an attempted arrest, sparking a standoff that ended in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The White Bear Lake Police Department said the officer shot at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Karth Road was taken to a nearby hospital around 11 p.m. The officer is considered to be in a stable condition after undergoing surgery.
18-year-old charged in fatal Minneapolis bus stop shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old from Minneapolis has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened near a bus stop last month.The shooting happened Dec. 21 near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury. He was later identified as 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation. Video showed the suspect shooting Harding-Reyes in the head before fleeing. Officers used a K-9 to follow his path for several blocks.Investigators say...
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
fox9.com
Eat Street shooting: Murder charges for 18-year-old after bus shelter fatality
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after an altercation at a bus stop along the popular "Eat Street" in Minneapolis led to a fatal shooting in December. Jose Cippirno Dominguez, 18, is charged with second-degree intentional murder in the shooting that left Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes,...
Two Men Sentenced for Armed Carjacking in Mall Parking Lot
ST. PAUL(WJON News) – Two men have been sentenced to prison for the armed carjacking of a woman in a mall parking lot. Forty-nine-year-old Leon Bell and 23-year-old Jack Piche both pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking and were sentenced on Friday. Bell received just 10 years in prison. Piche was sentenced to just over three years in prison.
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, Minnesota
Around 9:15 PM on Monday, January 23, 2023, the Apple Valley Police received a call about an armed robbery at AV Tobacco located at the 7500 block of 148th St West in Apple Valley, Minnesota. It was reported that a suspect came into the store with a handgun.
Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting
A man in his 40s has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter report just after noon and 911 calls for gunfire in the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds....
fox9.com
Oakdale man charged for setting home on fire, killing cats inside
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Washington County Attorney’s Office has charged an Oakdale man with first-degree arson and multiple counts of animal cruelty after allegedly setting fire to his home with 12 cats inside. According to Washington County, the 42-year-old suspect, who was reportedly under the influence of...
School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing. The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver. In speaking with the driver, officers learned that they were unaware the bus had struck the child.There were no other children on the bus at the time.The boy is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. The incident is under investigation.
Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Charges: Oakdale man set his house on fire with multiple cats inside
STILLWATER, Minn. — An Oakdale man accused of setting his home on fire with multiple cats inside has been charged with arson and animal cruelty by the Washington County Attorney's Office. Joshua Buhl made his first court appearance Tuesday morning, where he was charged with first-degree arson and five...
fox9.com
Safety of Lyndale intersection questioned after woman seriously hurt in crash
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Nearly two weeks after a hit-and-run in Minneapolis that left a woman with life-threatening injuries, investigators have yet to find the driver responsible. The crash happened on Jan. 16 around 12:30 a.m. on Lyndale Avenue South and 26th Street West. Police believe the woman was standing...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
New murder charge filed after newborn died 9 days after mother fatally shot
A 32-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in Lakeville earlier this month faces a new murder charge in connection with the death of her newborn baby. Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged Donte Raphael McCray, of St. Louis Park, with two counts of second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Kyla O'Neal and newborn Messiah Edward O'Neal.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate with Huber privileges escapes custody, authorities seeking whereabouts
HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with Huber privileges at the St. Croix County Jail has escaped custody, and authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout. According to a Facebook post, 55-year-old Brian W. Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges, and on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., deputies were alerted to the tampering of Fern’s electronic device.
Comments / 3