FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
18-year-old faces trial in fatal Flint shooting
FLINT, MI – An 18-year-old man is scheduled to stand trial next month in the July 4, 2021, shooting of a Flint man. Matthew Fabias Upchurch, 18, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Monday, Jan. 23, for a pretrial hearing at which attorneys in the case said no resolution has been reached and a trial date should be scheduled.
Lansing police need help with fraud and aggravated assault cases
Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information on these cases could get as much as a $1,000 reward.
Detroit man charged with assaulting police officers in 'very unusual' situation at gas station
A 32-year-old Detroit man has been charged with multiple felonies after pointing a gun at officers while locked inside a gas station on the city’s northwest side.
Case dismissed against Flint mother whose child allegedly shot himself with unsecured gun
FLINT, MI – Child abuse charges against a Flint woman whose child shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun have been dropped. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, was scheduled for a preliminary examination Wednesday, Jan. 18, before Genesee County District Court Judge Mark C. McCabe on charges of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
Boy, 5, beaten to death by mom, stepdad, officials say
DETROIT – A Detroit couple is charged with murder and other crimes related to allegedly beating to death their 5-year-old son, officials said. Ethan Belcher and his 3-year-old brother were beaten while living in a house of squalor, The Associated Press reports. “The alleged facts in this case are...
Former Flint Township clerk takes plea deal, gets no jail time in ballot tampering case
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county’s former elections supervisor has reached a plea deal with prosecutors, avoiding a trial on criminal charges tied to alleged ballot tampering while she served as the Flint Township clerk following the August 2020 primary election. Kathy Funk, who was terminated as the county...
Shiawassee County parents to stand trial in death of 1-year-old son
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI — Two people will stand trial on second-degree murder charges and other felonies in connection with the Feb. 5, 2022, death of a 1-year-old boy in Shiawassee Township. David Ross Bannister and Jennifer Fae Kincaid, each charged with second-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less...
Flint man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in father’s death
FLINT, MI – A 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the October 2021 death of his father. Joseph Skinner III on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Celeste D. Bell and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, domestic violence and two counts of felony firearm.
Bay City man charged in standoff with police over eviction found incompetent for trial
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man alleged to have engaged police in an hours-long standoff over an eviction notice has been found incompetent for trial. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Friday, Jan. 20, presided over a competency hearing for Harold L. Nielsen, 77, having ordered Nielsen to undergo an evaluation at Ypsilanti’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry in November. Based on the assessments of staff there, Janer ruled Nielsen incompetent to participate in further proceedings.
Man tracked through snow after Saginaw Family Dollar robbery charged with life offense
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a dollar store, only to then be arrested after a police K-9 tracked him to a nearby house. Danell A. Henderson, 48, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge M....
Heroin, hidden shotgun found after speeding driver stopped on Woodward in Berkley
BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police stopped a speeding driver last month in Berkley, they discovered he had heroin and a shotgun in his vehicle. Police said they suspected the driver was impaired when they stopped him on southbound Woodward near 11 Mile at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Once an officer spoke with the driver, they began conducting an operating while under the influence of drugs investigation and took the man into custody.
Bay County man accused of starving 36 deer to death set for trial after judge rejects plea deal
BAY CITY, MI — Having previously pleaded no contest to starving nearly 40 deer to death, a Bay County man is now headed to trial after a judge declined to go along with his sentencing recommendation. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran was scheduled to sentence 58-year-old Dale...
Saginaw man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot teen in dice game gone awry, defense says
SAGINAW, MI — Three Februarys ago, an afternoon dice game between friends turned violent, a scuffle escalating to gunfire. When the smoke cleared, 16-year-old Saginaw resident De’Tavion L. Favorite lay dying from three bullet wounds. More than 1,000 days later, the man accused of pulling the trigger and...
Saginaw man sentenced on Huron County meth delivery charges
A Saginaw man was sentenced on Monday for delivering methamphetamine in Huron County last year. 47-year-old Edward Rodriquez was convicted for two counts of controlled substance delivery, having been caught with meth during an April 2022 traffic stop in Sebewaing Township. During the traffic stop, officers with Bad Axe PD,...
Corvette driver crashes into two Saginaw Township police cars
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man is in the Saginaw County Jail, accused of hitting a police officer's car and driving off in his 2023 Corvette. The crash happened at the corner of Weiss Street and Hemmeter Road in Saginaw Township just after midnight. Police say a Saginaw...
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.
Following reports that his 5-year-old nephew shot and killed himself on Monday night after obtaining access to an unlocked gun, a 29-year-old Detroit man is now being charged. Keon Lavell Pritchett is accused with two counts of felony firearm possession as well as one count each of felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, and tampering with evidence.
Woman Accused of Kidnapping Own Son
A woman is accused of kidnapping her own son from a supervised visit in Flint on Monday. 18-month-old Wyatt Edward Thompson is a ward of the state and was seeing his mother, 40-year-old Janiel Marie Bunstead. Police say Bunstead took Wyatt around 2:00 p.m. They were last seen near 111 East Court Street.
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers
DETROIT (WILX) - A man was killed by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday night in Detroit. According to authorities, someone was shining a green laser at an MSP helicopter at about 7:30 p.m. from the second story of a building on Terry Street, south of Schoolcraft Road. Police said the helicopter was then shot at from the same location.
No new trial for Davison man who poisoned wife’s cereal, judge says
FLINT, MI – A Genesee County judge has denied a Davison man’s request for a new trial after he claimed he received ineffective counsel. Jason Thomas Harris, 48, convicted in November 2021 of charges of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder, and delivery of a controlled substance causing death stemming from his wife’s death, had filed a motion seeking a new trial.
MSP troopers fatally shoot man, spotted green laser on police shortly before suspect opened fire
DETROIT -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police fatally shot a man Tuesday night after he opened fire on them outside of a home in Detroit. According to the MSP, a trooper who was on patrol around 7:30 p.m. spotted a green laser being pointed at them from a second story window of a home in the 12800 block of Terry Street in Detroit.
