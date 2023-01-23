Read full article on original website
Metro News
Barbour County man charged with kidnapping
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A Barbour County man is charged with kidnapping after police say he held a woman against her will earlier this week. Sammy Martz was arrested after a 911 call in the area of the Anglin Run area of Philippi. Investigators charge he held a woman against her will and tortured her over a four to five hour period.
Metro News
Fairmont woman sentenced in death of toddler
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont woman was sentenced to 5 to 35 years in prison Wednesday in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy. Ashlee Allen, 28, left the child in the care of Walter Richardson, 34, in 2021, who Allen knew abused the boy in the past.
Metro News
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. Officers raided the home last Thursday in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with...
Woman charged with stealing $23K from elderly woman’s bank account
A woman was arrested for allegedly using money from an elderly woman's bank account to buy drugs.
Metro News
Morgantown shooting possibly connected to online sale of property
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police say a Monday night shooting that caused a campus alert to be issued on the WVU campus in Morgantown may have been connected to the online sale of property. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the...
Metro News
Lewis County mother to appear in court for ‘bloody mess’ of infant daughter’s stabbing death
WESTON, W.Va. — A Lewis County woman charged with killing her three-month-old daughter will be in court Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. Krista Brunecz, 31, will appear before a Lewis County magistrate at 12 p.m. She was arrested and charged Friday with the death of a child by a parent by child abuse.
Metro News
Long talked about water project will move ahead in Barbour County
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Officials with the city of Philippi say funding has been secured to complete a project to create a secondary water source for the city and more than 80 percent of Barbour County. City Manager Jeremy Drennen said the city was recently approved for a $10 Million...
Metro News
East Fairmont improves to 11-1 with 47-46 win over Bridgeport
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Highlights from East Fairmont’s 47-46 win over Bridgeport. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
Metro News
Wheeling Park wins 12th in a row, sweeps regular season series from Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wheeling Park collected their 14th win by double digits Tuesday evening and a second against their top regional rival in Morgantown. The Patriots (15-1) swept the regular season series from the Mohigans, 59-48. “Anytime you come here, it is a tough place to play. This is a very good basketball team. Our kids are growing as the season goes on and I know our ceiling is higher than what we are at right now. I’m excited about where we can get to,” said Wheeling Park head coach Ryan Young.
Metro News
Class AAA basketball midseason update
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at some of the top contenders in Class AAA basketball as teams hit the midway point of the regular season. (Note: The segment was recorded Monday, January 23, references to team records reflect that)
Metro News
Brown taking measured approach to play-calling duties, but is ‘keenly aware that we need to win’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two months before the start of spring practice, West Virginia football coach Neal Brown touched on a variety of topics Tuesday inside the Milan Puskar Center. Brown offered a synopsis of the 2022 season that he said “wasn’t good enough.” He addressed staff changes that include...
Metro News
West Virginia rides stellar bench play to 76-61 win at Texas Tech
(Bob Huggins postgame press conference) West Virginia got a major lift from its bench Wednesday against Texas Tech at United Supermarkets Arena. As a result, the Mountaineers’ 12-game road losing streak in Big 12 play is no more. After falling behind by 10 less than 7 minutes into the...
Metro News
Taking stock of the top contenders in Class AAAA hoops at the midway point of the season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at some of the top contenders in Class AAAA basketball as teams hit the midway point of the regular season. (Note: The segment was recorded Monday, January 23, references to team records reflect that)
Metro News
Struggling squads meet when Mountaineers take on Texas Tech
West Virginia nor Texas Tech expected last place in the Big 12 to be on the line when the two teams battle at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside United Supermarkets Arena. Yet that’ll be the case when the Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) look to keep the Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7) winless within conference play in a contest that’ll air ESPNU.
