Barbour County, WV

Barbour County man charged with kidnapping

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A Barbour County man is charged with kidnapping after police say he held a woman against her will earlier this week. Sammy Martz was arrested after a 911 call in the area of the Anglin Run area of Philippi. Investigators charge he held a woman against her will and tortured her over a four to five hour period.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Fairmont woman sentenced in death of toddler

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont woman was sentenced to 5 to 35 years in prison Wednesday in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy. Ashlee Allen, 28, left the child in the care of Walter Richardson, 34, in 2021, who Allen knew abused the boy in the past.
FAIRMONT, WV
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. Officers raided the home last Thursday in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown shooting possibly connected to online sale of property

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police say a Monday night shooting that caused a campus alert to be issued on the WVU campus in Morgantown may have been connected to the online sale of property. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Wheeling Park wins 12th in a row, sweeps regular season series from Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wheeling Park collected their 14th win by double digits Tuesday evening and a second against their top regional rival in Morgantown. The Patriots (15-1) swept the regular season series from the Mohigans, 59-48. “Anytime you come here, it is a tough place to play. This is a very good basketball team. Our kids are growing as the season goes on and I know our ceiling is higher than what we are at right now. I’m excited about where we can get to,” said Wheeling Park head coach Ryan Young.
WHEELING, WV
Class AAA basketball midseason update

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at some of the top contenders in Class AAA basketball as teams hit the midway point of the regular season. (Note: The segment was recorded Monday, January 23, references to team records reflect that)
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia rides stellar bench play to 76-61 win at Texas Tech

(Bob Huggins postgame press conference) West Virginia got a major lift from its bench Wednesday against Texas Tech at United Supermarkets Arena. As a result, the Mountaineers’ 12-game road losing streak in Big 12 play is no more. After falling behind by 10 less than 7 minutes into the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Struggling squads meet when Mountaineers take on Texas Tech

West Virginia nor Texas Tech expected last place in the Big 12 to be on the line when the two teams battle at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside United Supermarkets Arena. Yet that’ll be the case when the Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) look to keep the Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7) winless within conference play in a contest that’ll air ESPNU.
LUBBOCK, TX

