MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wheeling Park collected their 14th win by double digits Tuesday evening and a second against their top regional rival in Morgantown. The Patriots (15-1) swept the regular season series from the Mohigans, 59-48. “Anytime you come here, it is a tough place to play. This is a very good basketball team. Our kids are growing as the season goes on and I know our ceiling is higher than what we are at right now. I’m excited about where we can get to,” said Wheeling Park head coach Ryan Young.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO