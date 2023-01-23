Meghan Lukens: My first bills will address access to broadband, teacher licensure, affordable housing and more

Read full article on original website
Colorado rural schools will lose some funding next year and representatives are seeking solutions
As the voter-approved nicotine tax money approaches its sunset, rural school districts across Colorado have been left wondering where this necessary funding will come from. With the impending funding scheduled to sunset in July, rural school district superintendents and advocacy groups are looking to get ballot language passed that secures the funding.
Yampa Valley communities earmarked for $5.1 million in coal transition funding from the state
The state has set aside $9.2 million in grants to support regional economic and workforce development in coal transition communities, with the Yampa Valley being identified as a funding priority. Some communities have been prioritized to receive larger sums based on their circumstances surrounding the coal-fired plant closures and the...
Why the ground under Colorado solar panels is ripe for growing food
At sites around the country, once-verdant fields, farms and forests are reduced to gravel lots to make way for utility-scale solar plants. At some, carefully trimmed Kentucky bluegrass is permitted to grow beneath the panels. Just off Hover Road south of Longmont, one solar project breaks this mold. Savory herbs,...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeks public input on distribution of big game hunting licenses
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering changes to policies and regulations that direct the distribution of big game hunting licenses in Colorado, and the agency seeks feedback from big game hunters in the state. CPW is encouraging the public to complete a comment form and share their thoughts on the...
Big Colorado utility bills are because of two things state regulators can’t control: Weather and gas prices
The spiking energy bills affecting many Coloradans are caused by colder weather and higher gas prices — factors over which neither regulators nor utilities have control, the Colorado Public Utility Commission reported Wednesday. Xcel Energy utility bills were on average 52%, or $87, higher in December than they were...
Writers on the Range: Atmospheric rivers endanger the West
Moab, Utah, gets just eight inches of rain per year, yet rainwater flooded John Weisheit’s basement last summer. Extremes are common in a desert: Rain and snow are rare, and a deluge can cause flooding. Weisheit, 68, co-director of Living Rivers and a former Colorado River guide, has long...
Colorado had a record number of traffic deaths in 2022. 37% of crashes involved impaired driving.
Colorado reported 745 traffic deaths last year, the highest death toll in the state since 1981, according to preliminary data from the Colorado Department of Transportation. The deaths marked a 57% increase from 10 years ago, and included a record number of pedestrians and motorcyclists, officials said. Nearly 4 in 10 deadly crashes across the state involved impaired drivers.
