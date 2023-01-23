ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Meghan Lukens: My first bills will address access to broadband, teacher licensure, affordable housing and more

By Meghan Lukens, Legislative Update
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 2 days ago
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado rural schools will lose some funding next year and representatives are seeking solutions

As the voter-approved nicotine tax money approaches its sunset, rural school districts across Colorado have been left wondering where this necessary funding will come from. With the impending funding scheduled to sunset in July, rural school district superintendents and advocacy groups are looking to get ballot language passed that secures the funding.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Why the ground under Colorado solar panels is ripe for growing food

At sites around the country, once-verdant fields, farms and forests are reduced to gravel lots to make way for utility-scale solar plants. At some, carefully trimmed Kentucky bluegrass is permitted to grow beneath the panels. Just off Hover Road south of Longmont, one solar project breaks this mold. Savory herbs,...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Writers on the Range: Atmospheric rivers endanger the West

Moab, Utah, gets just eight inches of rain per year, yet rainwater flooded John Weisheit’s basement last summer. Extremes are common in a desert: Rain and snow are rare, and a deluge can cause flooding. Weisheit, 68, co-director of Living Rivers and a former Colorado River guide, has long...
MOAB, UT
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado had a record number of traffic deaths in 2022. 37% of crashes involved impaired driving.

Colorado reported 745 traffic deaths last year, the highest death toll in the state since 1981, according to preliminary data from the Colorado Department of Transportation. The deaths marked a 57% increase from 10 years ago, and included a record number of pedestrians and motorcyclists, officials said. Nearly 4 in 10 deadly crashes across the state involved impaired drivers.
COLORADO STATE

