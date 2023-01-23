Read full article on original website
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Man uses change from gas station purchase to buy $107,590 lottery ticket
A Michigan man said receiving $5 in change from a gas station purchase led to his winning a $107,590 jackpot from a Michigan Lottery Fast Cash game.
Winning $25K for life lottery ticket sold at Charlotte store is still unclaimed
This is the first time a Michigan lottery has won a lifetime prize in 2023. Eight players won the Lucky for Life in 2022.
Mom of 5 struggles with SUV from Dice Auto Sales
Naranjo is a mom of five. She says the 2013 Ford Explorer she bought from Dice Auto sales is no longer drivable less than a year after she bought it.
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week: 1423 Ada St., Lansing
Peeling paint and graffiti-covered plywood at 1423 Ada St., Lansing are just the first impression. Located in the Baker Donora neighborhood in south Lansing, this eyesore sits next door to another red-tagged property. On the front porch are trash and construction debris. An Ingham County treasurer’s notice flaps in the wind.
WILX-TV
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Eagle Township, Mich. (WILX) - Turning farmland into factories, that’s what has some Clinton County residents concerned Tuesday. Just south of I-96 in Eagle township, 1,400 acres of farmland are being prepped for a large factory. “Just the other day, I said to my son that we won’t be...
A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing
East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing
I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
WWMTCw
Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
A Lansing Diner Was Voted Best In Michigan
You want breakfast all day? You got it. You want some of the best burgers or pancakes around? You got it! All you have to do is go to a diner. Diners are a classic part of Americana, and in Michigan, you'll find no shortage of them. Small towns have...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
WILX-TV
Tracking the snow and the Powerball jackpot grows (again)
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest on this First Alert Weather Day. Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 25, 2023. Average High: 30º Average Low 16º. Lansing...
Popular retail store closing another location in Michigan
A major retail store chain that has grown in popularity through the years recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Michigan store locations this week. Read on to learn more.
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Right person at the right time’ to be Ingham County health officer
Standing at a window in her well-appointed condo in Bath Township, Linda Vail expresses her discomfort to the photographer. “I can’t just put on a smile,” she said. “Not like some people. Give me something to laugh at.”. But Vail soldiers on, delivering a performance for the...
“Everybody is going slow,” Lansing drivers toughing out snowy conditions
After a fairly snowless start to the year across mid-Michigan, winter returned to the region Wednesday.
6 Free Things You Can Get With Your SW Michigan Library Card
If you haven't gotten a library card at your local library, you're missing out on more than just books. I am someone who, unfortunately, has gone decades without having a library card. Call it busyness, call it forgetfulness, or whatever you want but, I've put off obtaining a library card for an embarrassingly long time because...I already owned a ton of books that needed reading.
Did Michigan’s Oldest Hotel Serve As A Stop On The Underground Railroad?
When you're traveling and staying in a hotel you'd probably prefer to stay in one that was built more recently. Some of the obvious reasons why are that things are newer and in better condition than a place that is older and neglected. Also, it might have updated amenities that travelers want and need.
Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan
If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
fox2detroit.com
Video: Michigan volunteers remove Halloween bucket stuck on deer's head for '2 weeks'
LANSING, Mich. - A neighborhood group in Lansing, Michigan, successfully removed a Halloween bucket from a deer’s head on Sunday, which media reported had been stuck on the animal for weeks. Local media, citing witnesses, reported a young deer had been roaming Lansing with the plastic pumpkin candy bucket...
