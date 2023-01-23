ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, MI

103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: 1423 Ada St., Lansing

Peeling paint and graffiti-covered plywood at 1423 Ada St., Lansing are just the first impression. Located in the Baker Donora neighborhood in south Lansing, this eyesore sits next door to another red-tagged property. On the front porch are trash and construction debris. An Ingham County treasurer’s notice flaps in the wind.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory

Eagle Township, Mich. (WILX) - Turning farmland into factories, that’s what has some Clinton County residents concerned Tuesday. Just south of I-96 in Eagle township, 1,400 acres of farmland are being prepped for a large factory. “Just the other day, I said to my son that we won’t be...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing

East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
EAST LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing

I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
KALAMAZOO, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Lansing Diner Was Voted Best In Michigan

You want breakfast all day? You got it. You want some of the best burgers or pancakes around? You got it! All you have to do is go to a diner. Diners are a classic part of Americana, and in Michigan, you'll find no shortage of them. Small towns have...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Tracking the snow and the Powerball jackpot grows (again)

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest on this First Alert Weather Day. Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 25, 2023. Average High: 30º Average Low 16º. Lansing...
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

6 Free Things You Can Get With Your SW Michigan Library Card

If you haven't gotten a library card at your local library, you're missing out on more than just books. I am someone who, unfortunately, has gone decades without having a library card. Call it busyness, call it forgetfulness, or whatever you want but, I've put off obtaining a library card for an embarrassingly long time because...I already owned a ton of books that needed reading.
KALAMAZOO, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan

If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
HOWELL, MI

