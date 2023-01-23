Read full article on original website
More than 10K Seattle Housing Authority residents will receive free unlimited-fare ORCA cards
SEATTLE — Residents living in Seattle Housing Authority-owned and managed housing will now have an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region. On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with SHA to distribute free unlimited-use ORCA cards to more than 10,000 residents in affordable housing.
lynnwoodtoday.com
David Parshall announces he’s running for Lynnwood City Council Position 7
Lynnwood resident David Parshall announced Wednesday he is a candidate for Lynnwood City Council Position 7. The Position 7 seat is now held by Shannon Sessions, who announced last month that she won’t be seeking reelection. The 49-year-old Parshall is a former teacher who taught at both Lynnwood and...
Cleanup and construction are underway for this Bellingham waterfront park
City officials crowd-sourced the park’s name, which honors Indigenous people.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Ethics investigation launched against Lynnwood Councilman Josh Binda
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 25, 2023—Lynnwood residents again brought up concerns with the proposed opioid treatment center during public comments, but Councilmember Josh Binda was a major focus during the council meeting on January 23 for alleged ethics violations. After a long discussion of possible ethics violations by fellow Councilman...
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County taxpayers are still on...
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
seattlemedium.com
Seattle City Attorney Files Lawsuit Against Kia And Hyundai To Abate Public Safety Hazard Created By Rise In Theft Of Their Vehicles
Seattle City’s Attorney’s Office – On Monday, Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a lawsuit in federal court against car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai for their failure to install anti-theft technology in some vehicles which Davison claims has contributed to an exponential increase of Kia and Hyundai car theft in Seattle and other regions.
Bellingham discusses these tougher limits on rent price hikes
New ordinance will take about a month to draft, officials said.
cwcolumbus.com
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of an interstate ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing encampment for the unhoused that is obscured behind trees and repurposed "welcome to South Lake Union" banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names,...
Officers recover stolen cars, packages and more from empty building in South Lake Union
Seattle — Seattle police are investigating after finding stolen cars, bikes, and more in an empty building in South Lake Union on Tuesday morning, according to an SPD Blotter post. Officers were patrolling around 4:45 a.m. when they saw a running car parked in a building that is under...
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
Damaged propeller takes popular ferry route down to one boat
The Edmonds-Kingston route returned to a two-boat service as a trial on Jan. 1. Days before the service restoration plan was to become permanent, crew members aboard the MV Puyallup ferry noticed an unusual vibration while sailing. Washington State Ferry spokesperson Justin Fujioka told KIRO Newsradio the issue was a...
PLANetizen
Op-Ed: Seattle’s ADU Rules Leave Long-Term Renters Out in the Cold
Despite the city’s housing affordability crisis and official pledges to support increased housing production, one Seattle resident found that the process of converting his basement to an apartment for long-term renters is “painful, expensive, and risky,” unlike the “super simple” process for adding a short-term rental unit, a practice that many housing advocates blame for reducing the supply for long-term renters.
KUOW
Increasing overdose deaths stress King County morgue
King County is experiencing a grim indicator of how bad the opioid crisis has become. Dr. Faisal Khan, director of Public Health – Seattle & King County, laid out one of the issues stemming from rising overdose deaths during a county Board of Health meeting last week. "The Medical...
Officials Struggling to Find Space to Store Bodies From Overdose Deaths in Western Washington
The latest drug epidemic in King County has worsened to a point that the county is struggling to store bodies. The county this year has had 41 confirmed deaths by drug overdose through Jan. 18. Last year saw a record-shattering 1,019 deaths by overdose. That is a 43% increase over the county's previous high of 709 cases in 2021.
q13fox.com
Shelter-in-place orders issued for some Puyallup residents
A suspect barricaded inside an apartment fired multiple shots at law enforcement. Two were hit and have minor injuries, and neighbors are asked to shelter in place in their apartments.
Narcity
You Can Take A Stunning Train From Vancouver To Portland & It's Cheaper Than Flying (PHOTOS)
Travelling by train is an easy way to add a little whimsy to your B.C. getaways — and Amtrak's taking that experience to the next level with a new fleet of fancy trains. You may already be familiar with Amtrak Cascades' 18-stop Pacific Northwest itinerary, which includes stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and more.
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Art Beat: Theater, exhibit openings, author talk and Comedy Night tickets
You may be entering the dreary season where you long for spring, but there are a lot of artistic opportunities going on to keep you engaged. Phoenix Theatre puts on Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play. Feb. 3-26 Phoenix Theatre. 9673 Firdale Ave., Edmonds. Dr. Jekyll’s research finds him...
