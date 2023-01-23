ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Parshall announces he’s running for Lynnwood City Council Position 7

Lynnwood resident David Parshall announced Wednesday he is a candidate for Lynnwood City Council Position 7. The Position 7 seat is now held by Shannon Sessions, who announced last month that she won’t be seeking reelection. The 49-year-old Parshall is a former teacher who taught at both Lynnwood and...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Ethics investigation launched against Lynnwood Councilman Josh Binda

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 25, 2023—Lynnwood residents again brought up concerns with the proposed opioid treatment center during public comments, but Councilmember Josh Binda was a major focus during the council meeting on January 23 for alleged ethics violations. After a long discussion of possible ethics violations by fellow Councilman...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Seattle City Attorney Files Lawsuit Against Kia And Hyundai To Abate Public Safety Hazard Created By Rise In Theft Of Their Vehicles

Seattle City’s Attorney’s Office – On Monday, Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a lawsuit in federal court against car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai for their failure to install anti-theft technology in some vehicles which Davison claims has contributed to an exponential increase of Kia and Hyundai car theft in Seattle and other regions.
SEATTLE, WA
Damaged propeller takes popular ferry route down to one boat

The Edmonds-Kingston route returned to a two-boat service as a trial on Jan. 1. Days before the service restoration plan was to become permanent, crew members aboard the MV Puyallup ferry noticed an unusual vibration while sailing. Washington State Ferry spokesperson Justin Fujioka told KIRO Newsradio the issue was a...
KINGSTON, WA
Op-Ed: Seattle’s ADU Rules Leave Long-Term Renters Out in the Cold

Despite the city’s housing affordability crisis and official pledges to support increased housing production, one Seattle resident found that the process of converting his basement to an apartment for long-term renters is “painful, expensive, and risky,” unlike the “super simple” process for adding a short-term rental unit, a practice that many housing advocates blame for reducing the supply for long-term renters.
SEATTLE, WA
Increasing overdose deaths stress King County morgue

King County is experiencing a grim indicator of how bad the opioid crisis has become. Dr. Faisal Khan, director of Public Health – Seattle & King County, laid out one of the issues stemming from rising overdose deaths during a county Board of Health meeting last week. "The Medical...
KING COUNTY, WA
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
Art Beat: Theater, exhibit openings, author talk and Comedy Night tickets

You may be entering the dreary season where you long for spring, but there are a lot of artistic opportunities going on to keep you engaged. Phoenix Theatre puts on Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play. Feb. 3-26 Phoenix Theatre. 9673 Firdale Ave., Edmonds. Dr. Jekyll’s research finds him...
EDMONDS, WA

