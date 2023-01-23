Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Tom Brady shares what he believes is Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ greatest attribute
Tom Brady explained why it was important to him to meet with Patrick Mahomes after the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship Game.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Ex-NFL star Tony Romo faces scrutiny over Bills-Bengals call
Tony Romo faced criticism on Sunday for his call of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals playoff game. The tweets poured in and they weren't great.
Aaron Rodgers to Patriots? NFL Insider Proposes ‘Belichickian’ Move
Aaron Rodgers reportedly could be traded this offseason. Could he really wind up in New England?
Where to find unique Eagles gear ahead of NFC championship
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles merchandise is flying off store shelves ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game. With so much gear available, fans are really looking for items that stand out from the rest. "This hoodie has been super popular," Valerie Safran, owner of Open House, said. Business is booming at Open House on South 13th street in Center City as Eagles fans stock up on merchandise ahead of Sunday's big matchup. "As they keep winning and go into the playoffs, we start to sell out of things, so t-shirts and hoodies especially," Safran said. There's a $14 coffee mug that says "Win or lose,...
NFL World Thinks Legendary Coach Might Step Away
The NFL's 2023 offseason is shaping up to be a fascinating one. We could have some serious quarterback movement, with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and others potentially on the move. Could we have a legendary head coaching move, too? One anonymous NFL source predicted that ...
Kansas City named best NFL tailgating city in the US
Kansas City is named the best place to tailgate before an NFL game, K-State named best college tailgate according to World Sports Network.
thecomeback.com
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
NBC Sports
Super Bowl 2023: What to know about national anthem, pregame performers ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is inching closer, and while we may not yet know which two teams will take the field, we do know which performers will take the stage. The NFL revealed on Jan. 24 that Chris Stapleton, Babyface, Tony Kotsur, Sheryl Lee Ralph and others will take part in the Super Bowl pregame festivities, completing the list of entertainers that will perform in the southwest.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Officiating Announcement
The referee assignments are set for this weekend's NFC and AFC Championship Games. Referee Ron Torbert will be in charge of the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, while John Hussey and his unit will work the 49ers-Eagles matchup in Philadelphia. Now is the time when fans and media get to ...
NFL Reveals Full Super Bowl LVII Officiating Crew
Cincinnati has some recent experience with the head referee.
bvmsports.com
It would be a mistake for the NFL to move conference title games to neutral sites
Filed under: Latest News Commentary It would be a mistake for the NFL to move conference title games to neutral sites It would be a mistake for the NFL to move its conference title games to neutral-site locations. It would also be a slap in the face to its fans. By Anthony Defeo@Defeoman Jan 25, 2023, 8:15am EST / new…
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Announcement On Wednesday
If there was any question that Patrick Mahomes is playing this Sunday, the Chiefs just answered it. Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars last weekend. There have been concerns about Mahomes' availability for the upcoming AFC ...
