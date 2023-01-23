PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles merchandise is flying off store shelves ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game. With so much gear available, fans are really looking for items that stand out from the rest. "This hoodie has been super popular," Valerie Safran, owner of Open House, said. Business is booming at Open House on South 13th street in Center City as Eagles fans stock up on merchandise ahead of Sunday's big matchup. "As they keep winning and go into the playoffs, we start to sell out of things, so t-shirts and hoodies especially," Safran said. There's a $14 coffee mug that says "Win or lose,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO