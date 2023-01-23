FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A child is being treated for life-threatening injuries after what police said was an accidental shooting in the Pee Dee. Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said the incident happened Sunday on the 300 block of Royal Street. He added that it appears to have been an accident, with both parties involved being under five years old.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO