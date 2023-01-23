Read full article on original website
Man wanted by Dillon County authorities for murder, attempted murder
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted by Dillon County authorities for murder and attempted murder, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Markaus Devaugh Davis is wanted following a shooting that occurred Saturday on Sandy Acres Drive in Dillon County, the sheriff’s office said. Joe David Pittman, Jr., 37, of Thomasville, North […]
Police: Child suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after accidental shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A child is being treated for life-threatening injuries after what police said was an accidental shooting in the Pee Dee. Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said the incident happened Sunday on the 300 block of Royal Street. He added that it appears to have been an accident, with both parties involved being under five years old.
Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is behind bars in the Pee Dee after police say he led officers on a short chase earlier this week. The Mullins Police Department said Christopher Johnson was arrested after running into a home on West Lowmen Street. Police added a “large quantity of...
Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in overnight Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner has identified the man shot to death overnight Wednesday morning. TyQuez Demetrius Walker, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on Meadow Street, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said. Georgetown County deputies responded to the scene at a home just...
Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers arrested in the Socastee area this week now face charges in connection to a homicide in North Carolina. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell and a 17-year-old juvenile were each arrested this week. The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday, but no further details about their arrest were made available due to their age.
Missing 17-Year-Old in Lancaster Found Safe
LANCASTER, S.C.. – Lancaster Police say the missing teen, Madison Pack, 17 was found safe today in Surfside Beach, SC at around 6:00pm. She was found at a home in Surfside Beach by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). PREVIOUS STORY January 11, 2023. LANCASTER, S.C. – Lancaster...
2 juveniles arrested for threatening to shoot Williamsburg County school
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting threat at M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to investigate the […]
Victims in Robeson County shooting identified
Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Reporter: Julian...
Missing Florence County woman found safe
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing woman last seen leaving her home Tuesday evening in Florence County has been found safe, according to the sheriff's office. Belinda Lou Walker, 35, of Effingham, SC was reported missing by her family before being found.
Pawleys Island man out on bond in double-murder jailed again after deadly Georgetown County shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man out of jail on bond after allegedly killing a man and a woman in May 2021 will face another murder charge after a 19-year-old man was shot to death overnight in Georgetown County, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver. Deputies arrested Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, of Pawleys Island, after […]
34-year-old man dies in crash after eluding law enforcement in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a crash while eluding law enforcement, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office. Matthew Laverne Holloman, 34, of Olanta, died after leading Florence County law enforcement officials on a car chase at about 4 p.m. Friday on McAllister […]
Florence woman sentenced to 8 years in deadly hit-and-run
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina Circuit Court Judge sentenced 33-year-old Lauren Alexis Green to eight years in prison Monday afternoon on two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The March 2019 incident happened off Highway 52 near the FedEx building...
7th, 8th people taken into custody after missing North Carolina man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been taken into custody and charged in the killing of a 29-year-old North Carolina man who was reported missing and found dead in the Green Sea area, authorities said. The arrests of Joshua Thomas Brown, 20, of Myrtle Beach, and James Ryan Porter, 26, of Tabor […]
Four shot, three killed in Robeson County; man taken into custody
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. The shooting took place in a Red Springs neighborhood near the intersection of Samuel Drive and 8th Avenue. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Homicide detectives, crime...
1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
Robeson County triple homicide suspect is on parole for 1996 murder conviction, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County triple homicide suspect was on parole for a 1996 murder conviction at the time of Tuesday’s killings, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs, was taken into custody in the Maxton area, according to the sheriff’s office. He is in […]
Aynor town manager pleads guilty to reckless driving, officials say
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor’s Town Manager has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge, according to Horry County officials. Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, the Town Manager of Aynor, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in December following his DUI arrest last May, officials said. On the morning of May 7, 2022, Godsey was charged with driving […]
‘It’s a plague’: Nearly 100 arrests made during ‘Operation Extended Stay’ in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An operation in Florence County led to nearly 100 arrests and got a number of guns and drugs off the streets, according to the sheriff’s office. From Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Friday, Jan. 20, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Extended Stay”...
