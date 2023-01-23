ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

WMBF

Police: Child suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after accidental shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A child is being treated for life-threatening injuries after what police said was an accidental shooting in the Pee Dee. Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said the incident happened Sunday on the 300 block of Royal Street. He added that it appears to have been an accident, with both parties involved being under five years old.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers arrested in the Socastee area this week now face charges in connection to a homicide in North Carolina. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell and a 17-year-old juvenile were each arrested this week. The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday, but no further details about their arrest were made available due to their age.
SOCASTEE, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 17-Year-Old in Lancaster Found Safe

LANCASTER, S.C.. – Lancaster Police say the missing teen, Madison Pack, 17 was found safe today in Surfside Beach, SC at around 6:00pm. She was found at a home in Surfside Beach by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). PREVIOUS STORY January 11, 2023. LANCASTER, S.C. – Lancaster...
LANCASTER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 juveniles arrested for threatening to shoot Williamsburg County school

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting threat at M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to investigate the […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Victims in Robeson County shooting identified

Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Reporter: Julian...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Missing Florence County woman found safe

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing woman last seen leaving her home Tuesday evening in Florence County has been found safe, according to the sheriff's office. Belinda Lou Walker, 35, of Effingham, SC was reported missing by her family before being found.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence woman sentenced to 8 years in deadly hit-and-run

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina Circuit Court Judge sentenced 33-year-old Lauren Alexis Green to eight years in prison Monday afternoon on two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The March 2019 incident happened off Highway 52 near the FedEx building...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Aynor town manager pleads guilty to reckless driving, officials say

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor’s Town Manager has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge, according to Horry County officials. Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, the Town Manager of Aynor, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in December following his DUI arrest last May, officials said. On the morning of May 7, 2022, Godsey was charged with driving […]
AYNOR, SC

