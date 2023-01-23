Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-21)?

Text

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 30th. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveid.

THIS WEEK’S WAFD BANK IDAHO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note : Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

IDAHO NOMINEES

Javonte Boles, Ridgevue boys basketball : Racked up a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three assists and a pair of blocks in a 72-57 win over Caldwell.

Aspen Caldwell, Thunder Ridge girls basketball : Netted 31 points in a 62-49 win over rival Rigby to remain the only remaining undefeated team in Class 5A.

Liam Campbell, Owyhee boys basketball : Tallied 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting in just 17 minutes of action in a 71-38 rout of Eagle in 5A SIC play.

Kendall Clark, Melba girls basketball : Scored 14 point to crack 1,000 career points in a 65-38 win over New Plymouth.

Teagan Colvin, Coeur d’Alene girls basketball : Had 16 of her 22 points in the second half in a 63-36 win over Mead (WA.).

Kennasyn Garza, Pocatello girls basketball : Bagged a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds in a 63-44 win over Twin Falls.

Riply Luna, Kellogg boys basketball : Went off for 41 points, including 17 in the second quarter alone, and 10 rebounds in a 72-62 win over Class 4A’s Lakeland.

Kolton Mitchell, Lake City boys basketball : Put up 23 points in a 66-46 win over league-rival Lewiston to keep his team unbeaten on the season.

Shay Shippen, Skyline girls basketball : Notched a double-double of 39 points and 16 rebounds in a 61-55 win over Idaho Falls, then eclipsed 1,000 career points as just a sophomore in a following victory over Bonneville.

Berrett Wilson, Madison boys basketball : Scored 39 points to help end reigning Class 4A state champion Hillcrest’s 37-game winning streak in a 81-69 victory.

Kase Wynott, Lapwai boys basketball : Recorded a triple-double of 33 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds to also eclipse 1,500 career points in a 96-35 win over Prairie.

Sophia Zufelt, Lake City girls basketball : Chalked up 23 points to help hand Post Falls its first loss of the season in a 72-42 win.