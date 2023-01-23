ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Unwritten Rules in Missoula that Make our Town Awesome

Missoula has a free spirit. This isn't a place where you have to fit into a particular conformist mold to fit in, no one's explicitly told how to behave or how to think. But even Missoula has some "unwritten rules" that aren't restrictive in any unreasonable way. Actually, they're part of what makes this community so great. Here are a few of them:
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula Romance: Most Romantic Restaurants for Dates

We're in the heart of Montana's cold, brutal winter but despite that now is the time for romance because Valentine's Day is coming up— I'm not sure who picked the date for this holiday, but my guess is they weren't from anywhere around here. Please allow me to hide my bitterness and proceed.
A Timely Reminder To Support Local Eateries In Missoula

With the closing of more businesses in Missoula these days, like the recent closing of Denny's. This is a good reminder that we need to support our local businesses and eateries. The Missoula Downtown Association are doing their part with the "Dine Local Week" that kicked off yesterday, but is happening all week long.
Addictive and Weird Hobbies to Try in Missoula

I know what you're NOT thinking "nobody in Missoula does weird hobbies" because weird hobbies are all over the place in this city, here's a list to prove it:. The Missoula Model Railroad Club is definitely a thing. Here's an article on their event last September. Knitting. Please don't be...
Favorite Missoula Gym Closing It’s Doors. All Equipment For Sale

One of Missoula's fitness institutions will be closing its doors for good, but their loss might be your gain. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
Missoula’s Russell and Broadway Project May Cost $40 Million

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Russell Street corridor remodel and construction project continues, with plans that are tentatively projected to start construction in 2027 at a projected budget of between $30 to 40 million. KGVO News spoke with Bob Vosen, District Administrator for the Missoula District of the Montana...
Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This

Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
See a Free Showing of Lady Griz Documentary, Meet Former Players

They didn't just represent the Lady Griz. They proudly represented their people: Blackfeet. Chippewa-Cree. Salish-Kootenai. Some of Montana's Native American athletes who made their mark on the women's basketball program at the University of Montana will be special guests as part of a celebration of the Nike-inspired N7 Games. And you are cordially invited to a free screening of The House That Rob Built, a documentary written and produced by former Lady Griz player Megan Harrington.The free event is this Friday, January 27, 7:00 p.m., in the Adams Center on the UM Campus. Doors open at 6:15.
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan

One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
Missoula Fire Figuring Out Cause for Dangerous RV Blaze

Missoula Fire Department investigators are trying to figure out what caused a dangerous fire over the weekend that destroyed an RV and came close to burning down a building in the Rattlesnake. The fire was reported Saturday afternoon on Rattlesnake Drive, with callers reporting the blaze and a possible explosion.
