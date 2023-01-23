ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Local girls team cracks top 10 in state basketball poll

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGMRa_0kObQ91Q00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The first Associated Press girls’ basketball state poll was released on Monday and one local team cracked the top 10.

Canfield is ranked eighth in Division II while Springfield is receiving votes in Division IV.

Division I
1. Mason
2. West Clermont
3. Lakota East
4. Olmstead Falls
5. Marysville
6. Cincinnati Princeton
7. Pickerington Central
8. Dublin Coffman
9. Bellbrook
10. Oxford Talawanda
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 31, Powell Olentangy Liberty 27, Rocky River Magnificat 18, Fremont Ross 16, Solon 13.

Division II
1. Kettering Alter
2. Toledo Central Catholic
3. Proctorville Fairland
4, Marlington
5. Cincinnati Purcell Marian
6. Copley
7. Chillecothre Unioto
8. Canfield
9. Hamilton Badin
10. Findlay Liberty-Benton
Others receiving 12 or more points: Waynesville 34, Thornville Sheridan 22, Gates Mills Gilmour 18.

Division III
1. Worthington Christian
2. Shaker Heights Laurel
(tie) Seaman N. Adama
4. Smithville
5. Ottawa-Glandorf
6. Belmont Union Local
7. Columbus Africentric
8. Wheelersburg
9. Apple Creek Waynedale
10. Cincinnati Country Day
Others receiving 12 or more points: Milford Center Fairbanks 24, Portsmouth W. 20, Doylestown Chippewa 18, Sardinia Eastern 16, Rockford Parkway 15, Liberty Center 13.

Division IV
1. New Madison Tri-Village
2. Fort Loramie
3. Toledo Christian
4. Sugar Grove Berne Union
5. Richmond Heights
6. Portsmouth Notre Dame
7. Maria Stein Marion Local
8. Hannibal River
9. New Washington Buckeye Central
10. Crown City S. Gallia
Others receiving 12 or more points: Convoy Crestview 23, New Middletown Spring. 21 , Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 13, Leipsic 12, Russia 12.

