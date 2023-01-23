ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVC

Memphis DA: Video release may coincide with charge decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The release of police video related to the death of a Black man after a violent arrest — which could take until next week — will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage, the top prosecutor in Memphis said Tuesday.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ben Crump, Steve Mulroy speak exclusively to FOX13 about Tyre Nichols’ death investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13′s Valerie Calhoun and Dakarai Turner sat down with Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing the family of Tyre Nichols, on Tuesday, January 24 to hear from both sides of the investigation into the death of a man who died in police custody three days after being critically injured during a confrontation with Memphis Police officers.
WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
WREG

Man shot in Frayser, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Frayser Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Frayser Boulevard before 2:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say officers have a woman detained at the scene. No further information […]
WBBJ

Poll of the Day: Body Cam Footage

After many questions about body cam footage related to the officer-involved death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the Shelby County District Attorney says the release will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage. The decision has left some concerned about the integrity of the video that will be made public. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
desotocountynews.com

Southaven Police continues accreditation process

Police departments in other communities have it. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department has it. And now the Southaven Police Department wants it too. Southaven Police have been in the process of receiving Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, or MSLEAC, accreditation for the past two years. MSLEAC was established and the state accreditation program was started in July 2004. It was established based on similar programs in other states across the country.
WREG

US Attorney to provide statement about Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin G. Ritz, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, is set to speak on the Tyre Nichols investigation Wednesday morning. Ritz will deliver his statement at the US Attorney’s Office in Memphis at 9:30. ► Continuing coverage of the Tyre Nichols case You can watch the statement live in […]
WREG

MPD confirms there is no serial killer in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the rumor, Memphis Police say there is no serial killer threatening the Westwood neighborhood. Officers from the Raines station met with community members last night at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. There’s been concern that a rash of recent killings are so similar that they must have been committed by a single […]
WREG

Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
