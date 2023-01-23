Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
5 Former Police Officers Charged With 2nd Degree Murder Of Tyre NicholsDaily DigestMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
District Attorney to hold 2 p.m. press conference with update on Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide an update on the Tyre Nichols investigation. Mulroy will be joined by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other members of the DA’s office. Tyre Nichols, 29, died on...
WTVC
Memphis DA: Video release may coincide with charge decision
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The release of police video related to the death of a Black man after a violent arrest — which could take until next week — will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage, the top prosecutor in Memphis said Tuesday.
Police dispatch from the moments of Tyre Nichols’ confrontation with officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 News has obtained police dispatch audio from the day investigators said officers had two confrontations with Tyre Nichols, 29. Here is a transcript of the dispatch audio:. “2933, we have one black male running.”. “2938, you still have eyes on that subject?”. “Any other Scorpion...
Ben Crump, Steve Mulroy speak exclusively to FOX13 about Tyre Nichols’ death investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13′s Valerie Calhoun and Dakarai Turner sat down with Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing the family of Tyre Nichols, on Tuesday, January 24 to hear from both sides of the investigation into the death of a man who died in police custody three days after being critically injured during a confrontation with Memphis Police officers.
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
actionnews5.com
Recently fired MPD officer accused of violence while working with Shelby County in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many questions still remain about the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers who were fired following the results of the internal investigation surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. There were also two Memphis Fire EMTs who were relieved of duty pending the results of...
MPD debunks rumors of serial killer in Westwood homicides
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six dead people, all found in the Westwood and Walker Homes areas of Southwest Memphis. A months-long string of homicides led many people to fear rumors a serial killer. But Memphis police said that rumor is untrue. “There’s a serial killer in Westwood. A serial killer,”...
Man shot in Frayser, woman detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Frayser Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Frayser Boulevard before 2:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say officers have a woman detained at the scene. No further information […]
FOX13 Investigates: Shelby Co. law enforcement not using key tool in solving interstate shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate shootings are one of Memphis’ ugliest and most visible crime problems, and FOX13 Investigates has been digging into the issue for more than a year. However, a key tool that works in other cities is not being used here. Sharon Ward hopes and prays...
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Body Cam Footage
After many questions about body cam footage related to the officer-involved death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the Shelby County District Attorney says the release will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage. The decision has left some concerned about the integrity of the video that will be made public. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
desotocountynews.com
Southaven Police continues accreditation process
Police departments in other communities have it. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department has it. And now the Southaven Police Department wants it too. Southaven Police have been in the process of receiving Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, or MSLEAC, accreditation for the past two years. MSLEAC was established and the state accreditation program was started in July 2004. It was established based on similar programs in other states across the country.
US Attorney to provide statement about Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin G. Ritz, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, is set to speak on the Tyre Nichols investigation Wednesday morning. Ritz will deliver his statement at the US Attorney’s Office in Memphis at 9:30. ► Continuing coverage of the Tyre Nichols case You can watch the statement live in […]
MPD confirms there is no serial killer in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the rumor, Memphis Police say there is no serial killer threatening the Westwood neighborhood. Officers from the Raines station met with community members last night at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. There’s been concern that a rash of recent killings are so similar that they must have been committed by a single […]
Memphis Police response times are getting longer, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When you call 9-1-1, you expect the police to show up relatively quickly. On Tuesday, the Memphis Police Department says as of last month, December of 2022, the department’s average response time eclipsed 20 minutes. This time last year, it was about 19 minutes. By...
Memphis Fire Department suspends 2 employees for involvement in Tyre Nichols death, pending investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of their employees involved with the initial care of Tyre Nichols the day he was confronted by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 have been relieved of duty pending an investigation. This is in addition to the...
Two more men wanted for deadly Z Market shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two more people wanted in connection to gunfire that left a man dead at a Parkway Village grocery store. Landon Quinton, 23, has already been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in connection to a robbery and shooting that left a man dead on January 22.
Memphis students share feelings with city leaders about Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The impacts of police violence and brutality may not be a lesson you think is typically taught in middle school. But after the death of Tyre Nichols, one Memphis teacher said her students spent the day learning about what happened and writing letters about how they were feeling.
Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says
A Memphis councilman who said he's been told about the bodycam video showing Tyre Nichols' violent arrest said the footage is "disgusting." The post Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says appeared first on NewsOne.
