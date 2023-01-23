ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here are the boys basketball teams trending up in the Jackson area, and the updated power rankings

JACKSON -- With the end of January looming in the near distance, the conference races are heating up in boys basketball. All season long, Napoleon and Jackson have held down the top two spots in our power poll, and that shows no sign of changing any time soon. This is a bit of a departure from last year, where Napoleon and Vanercook Lake traded the top spot and the Cascades Conference came down to the two of them, though with Michigan Center and Hanover-Horton having something to say about it down the stretch.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Durand, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Who’s trending up in the Jackson area in girls basketball

As the end of January approaches, we are starting to see how conference races are shaping up in girls basketball. Many of the conference has some clear-cut leaders with one or two others in striking range, like Northwest sitting atop the Interstate 8 a game ahead of Coldwater or Springport a game behind Bronson in the Big 8, or Stockbridge trying to chase down Olivet in the GLAC. Blissfield on Tuesday opened a two-game lead in the LCAA over Columbia Central.
Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
Zoie Bamm breaking one record after another

BROOKLYN -- On December 2, in Columbia Central’s second game of the season, Golden Eagles senior post player Zoie Bamm reached the 1,000-point mark for her career in a win over Jonesville. It turns out that set the tone for Bamm’s season, which since then has seen one record...
Pistons Provide Unique Opportunity for MI High School Basketball Teams

Every NBA season the Detroit Pistons play 41 home games and 41 away games to make up their 82-game regular season, and as an opening act they have Michigan High School basketball at Little Caesar's Arena (LCA). Earlier this week, Loy Norrix from Kalamazoo got to participate in this action as they got a clean Varsity sweep over the Potterville Vikings.
