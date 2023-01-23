Read full article on original website
Trending Ann Arbor-area boys basketball teams with power rankings
ANN ARBOR – Check out which Ann Arbor-area boys basketball teams are trending up as well as the power rankings for the week of Jan. 23.
Here are the boys basketball teams trending up in the Jackson area, and the updated power rankings
JACKSON -- With the end of January looming in the near distance, the conference races are heating up in boys basketball. All season long, Napoleon and Jackson have held down the top two spots in our power poll, and that shows no sign of changing any time soon. This is a bit of a departure from last year, where Napoleon and Vanercook Lake traded the top spot and the Cascades Conference came down to the two of them, though with Michigan Center and Hanover-Horton having something to say about it down the stretch.
Durand, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings for Jan. 24, 2023
Here is MLive’s latest top 25 boys basketball rankings for the state of Michigan. Report any updates to japurcell@mlive.com or tag/DM @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with your missing scores. 25. Chelsea (10-1)
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 24
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores for Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games from Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. If there are scores that are missing, please send results to gwickliffe@mlive.com.
Metro Detroit area high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 26
Here is the latest edition of the top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball rankings. Check back each Thursday for new rankings moving forward. The Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County top 10 teams are also included. 10. Detroit Catholic Central (6-6)
Who’s trending up in the Jackson area in girls basketball
As the end of January approaches, we are starting to see how conference races are shaping up in girls basketball. Many of the conference has some clear-cut leaders with one or two others in striking range, like Northwest sitting atop the Interstate 8 a game ahead of Coldwater or Springport a game behind Bronson in the Big 8, or Stockbridge trying to chase down Olivet in the GLAC. Blissfield on Tuesday opened a two-game lead in the LCAA over Columbia Central.
Three new teams barge way into Michigan girls basketball Top 25
Teams are building momentum toward the playoffs as the girls basketball season heads into the second half, with league champoinships and heated rivalries decided on the court. And more teams are showing they deserve to be ranked among the Top 25 in the state.
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 24
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 24. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
Jackson roundup: Northwest coach Ryan Carroll picks up 200th win as Mounties beat Eaton Rapids
Jackson Northwest coach Ryan Carroll picked up the 200th win of his career as the Mounties beat Eaton Rapids on Tuesday 63-21. Layne Sleight led Northwest with 24 points, five rebounds and six assists. Ashley Weller had 20 points and five rebounds. Mara Mitchell had 14 points, five rebounds and six steals.
Blissfield pulls away from Columbia Central in third quarter for LCAA win
BROOKLYN – With 5:48 left in the third quarter of Tuesday’s LCAA girls basketball matchup between Columbia Central and Blissfield, the Golden Eagles stepped to the free throw line with a chance to tie the game. Those shots missed, the Golden Eagles nabbed the offensive board, but even...
Four-time MHSAA wrestling champ sparks top-ranked Penn State to sweep of U-M, MSU
Alex Facundo grew up a Michigan wrestling hero. But, for one weekend, he had to turn villain. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Zoie Bamm breaking one record after another
BROOKLYN -- On December 2, in Columbia Central’s second game of the season, Golden Eagles senior post player Zoie Bamm reached the 1,000-point mark for her career in a win over Jonesville. It turns out that set the tone for Bamm’s season, which since then has seen one record...
Emoni Bates has historic scoring performance for Eastern Michigan against Toledo
TOLEDO – It didn’t take long for Emoni Bates to rebound offensively in an historic way on Tuesday. After scoring just seven points in a loss to Northern Illinois on Saturday, the Ypsilanti native bounced back with an emphatic performance for Eastern Michigan’s basketball team against Toledo.
Who Michigan State football added and lost during first transfer portal window
As Michigan State pushes through the offseason, the 2023 roster continues to be solidified. The Spartans signed the bulk of their latest recruiting class during the early period in December and coach Mel Tucker remains active in the transfer portal. There is also a new twist this cycle with the NCAA in August adopting portal windows.
See what athletic events are cancelled in the Jackson area for Wednesday, January 25
JACKSON -- The snow has come and for high school athletes around the Jackson area, that means an unexpected day off. Here are some of the games which have been impacted by the storm. BOYS BASKETBALL. East Jackson at Michigan Center. Napoleon at Hanover-Horton. Grass Lake at Manchester. GIRLS BASKETBALL.
Tom Izzo updates health status for Tyson Walker, Malik Hall
Michigan State is set to host Iowa on Thursday...
Dexter teen soccer star Chloe Ricketts takes next step in professional career
ANN ARBOR – Chloe Ricketts is continuing to move up the women’s professional soccer ranks. The Dexter native and AFC Ann Arbor forward has joined the Washington Spirit’s preseason roster for 2023. The announcement was made on Wednesday.
Pistons Provide Unique Opportunity for MI High School Basketball Teams
Every NBA season the Detroit Pistons play 41 home games and 41 away games to make up their 82-game regular season, and as an opening act they have Michigan High School basketball at Little Caesar's Arena (LCA). Earlier this week, Loy Norrix from Kalamazoo got to participate in this action as they got a clean Varsity sweep over the Potterville Vikings.
