Coral Springs, FL

Light in the Dark Fest Brings Music to Fort Lauderdale

This Saturday, January 28, Light in the Dark Fest takes place from 1:30-6:30 at Craft Beer Cellar Fort Lauderdale. The musical line-up is headlined by Tristen, who is described as somewhere between Tom Petty, Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein, Kate Bush, The Shangri-Las, and Joni Mitchell. Light in the Dark Fest will also feature performances by Rachel Goodrich, Kaylan Arnold, Paisley Fields, and Wiley Gaby. Tickets are available to purchase here. Before the event Light in the Dark Fest founder Becca Joseph hopped on the Jitney to tell us about the event.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Indulge in Luxury at Hombré's Exclusive Event, Libations Live: A Night of Exotic Cars and Fine Tastings

Join Hombré on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Trina Kicks Off Inaugural Rockstarr Music Festival in Miami with Trick Daddy, Boosie, Saucy Santana, & More

Music entertainer, hip hop legend, reality tv personality, actor, and entrepreneur, Trina, ignites Miami with the introduction of Rockstarr Music Festival’s inaugural celebration. Hosted by popular South Florida-based radio personality, Supa Cindy, Rockstarr Music Festival, in partnership with Dezerland Park Miami will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Gates open at 1:00pm and will include performances from some of music’s hottest recording artists such as Trick Daddy, Boosie, Ball Greezy, Sukihana, Saucy Santana, Dess Dior, and Kalii. just to name a few.
MIAMI, FL
"This is not a Broward County Issue, This is a National Issue": Local Leaders Discuss 911 Call System Hub Solution

The city commissions of Coral Springs, Parkland, and Coconut Creek met with county and public safety representatives to discuss a possible hub system, which would make the 911 call system more efficient by streamlining information sharing and reducing response times. The multi-agency workshop on Wednesday featured a presentation from Emerging...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class

(MiamiNewTimes) For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can’t make it in person can participate on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
Fort Lauderdale's 'Seminole Girl' statue has gone missing. Don't worry. It wasn't stolen.

Where in the world is Fort Lauderdale’s “Seminole Girl” bronze sculpture? The life-sized statue, unveiled eight years ago as an enduring monument to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, went missing a few weeks ago. It normally sits on the south side of the New River, across from the historic Stranahan House and the Riverside Hotel in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The popular sculpture has not been ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Coral Springs High School Curriculum Expo Celebrates 48 Years of Excellence

Coral Springs High School is celebrating 48 years of excellence with a showcase event and is inviting the community to the school’s 2023 Curriculum Expo. Held on Thursday, February 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the expo will take place at the school located at 7201 West Sample Road and showcase the school’s 48 years of being home to award-winning academic programs, activities, athletics, and arts.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Vicky Bakery Brings Traditional, Handcrafted Cuban Pastries to Coral Springs Community

Vicky Bakery, a South Florida institution since 1972, has officially opened its newest location in Coral Springs. The family-owned Cuban bakery has been serving traditional, handcrafted pastries, sandwiches, desserts, and coffee to the community for 50 years, and its newest location, located at 2528 N. University Drive in the Royal University Plaza, is no exception.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Coral Glades Cheerleading Team Finishes 3rd in Regionals in Large Non-Tumbling Division

Coral Glades cheerleading had the chance to compete in their home gym in the Regional Championship on Saturday. After winning the BCAA Championship in the Large Non-Tumbling Division, the Jaguars placed third. They were against Goleman, Chaminade-Madonna, Piper, Pompano Beach, Dillard, Keys Gate, Olympic Heights, St. Thomas Aquinas, and Avant Garde High School.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
2023 Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Dates for Coral Springs Residents

Through a cooperative agreement, several Broward County cities hold one-day events throughout the year to dispose of hazardous materials. These cities are Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lauderdale Lakes, North Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac. 2023 Hazardous Waste Collection Dates. Saturday, January 7, 2023. 9:00 AM – 2:00...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Police investigating tri-plex fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida home went up in flames on Wednesday. The blaze burned residents out of a tri-plex along Northeast Fifth Terrace near 13th Street in Fort Lauderdale. Officials said the fire started outside the home before spreading to the roof. Firefighters said two people...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished

MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
MIAMI, FL
