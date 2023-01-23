This Saturday, January 28, Light in the Dark Fest takes place from 1:30-6:30 at Craft Beer Cellar Fort Lauderdale. The musical line-up is headlined by Tristen, who is described as somewhere between Tom Petty, Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein, Kate Bush, The Shangri-Las, and Joni Mitchell. Light in the Dark Fest will also feature performances by Rachel Goodrich, Kaylan Arnold, Paisley Fields, and Wiley Gaby. Tickets are available to purchase here. Before the event Light in the Dark Fest founder Becca Joseph hopped on the Jitney to tell us about the event.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO