Fox11online.com
'I'm really proud to be representing Fond du Lac:' Blades head to France as Team USA
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- There are eight junior synchronized skating teams throughout the country selected to represent the United States on the international circuit. The Fond du Lac Blades are one of them, heading to France as Team USA next week. "I'm really proud to be representing Fond du...
Fox11online.com
GB Director of Athletics talks firing Ryan & state of department
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - Green Bay athletics director Josh Moon made the decision Monday to move on from head men's basketball coach Will Ryan with 10 games remaining in the regular season. Our Cody Krupp sat down with Moon Tuesday 1-on-1 to discuss the firing of Coach Ryan and the direction of the program moving forward.
Fox11online.com
Outagamie Conservation Club fundraiser continues despite weather canceling races
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Racing snowmobiles is part of "How WI Live" in Wisconsin, but recent warm temperatures are putting the brakes on part of a popular snowmobile race and fundraiser. "I left home this morning. Now it's 31 or 32 degrees -- supposed to get up to 34. If...
Fox11online.com
Will Ryan fired as UW-Green Bay basketball head coach
GREEN BAY (AP) — Green Bay fired coach Will Ryan on Tuesday, three days after the Phoenix suffered their 11th consecutive loss. Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, posted a 15-61 record in 2 1/2 seasons. Freddie Owens, who had been an assistant coach on Ryan’s staff, will be interim head coach for the rest of the season.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay shipping season comes to a close amid loose ice coverage
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Despite our mild winter weather lately, the Port of Green Bay will be closing for the season Wednesday. With the arrival of the Algocanada on Tuesday morning into the port, the end of this shipping season has arrived. The ice pack out on the bay isn't...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame and Neenah still the top two
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 girls basketball rankings has a change in the top five as Laconia suffered a loss last week, dropping the Spartans out of the top five. This week's top five is, Notre Dame, Neenah, Hortonville, Freedom and Brillion. Two new teams...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin sees blue skies, sunshine after weeks of gloom
(WLUK) -- If it feels like 2023 has been a gloomy year so far weather-wise, you aren't imagining things. Sunshine has been hard to come by over the last few weeks. The sun made a rare appearance in the skies over Northeast Wisconsin Monday afternoon. Winter can be a gray...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay school fundraises for 3rd-grader with muscular dystrophy to better enjoy recess
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Students and staff at a Green Bay elementary school are working to raise money for a fellow classmate to fully enjoy recess. Hushe Lor is a student with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic disorder that is characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. This is caused by alterations in a protein called dystrophin that is not able to keep muscle cells intact over time.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay crews working to open ice rinks
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay parks crews are getting its ice rinks ready. The city says it will focus on snow removal this week with hopes of flooding the sites of future ice rinks next week. Before you grab your ice skates, there are few things the public should...
Fox11online.com
Lights on Green Bay bridges to remember hit-and-run victim
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay’s bridges will light up in multiple colors to remember a man who died after he could not navigate his wheelchair on city-owned, snow-covered sidewalks. Wednesday marks 12 years since 20-year-old John Kennedy of Green Bay was hit and killed while operating his wheelchair...
Fox11online.com
Appetizing events featured at Hinterland Brewery
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Hinterland Brewery is getting ready for some appetizing culinary events this year. Happening on Thursday Hinterland will host a 4 course dinner that features locally brewed beer and locally made bacon. FOX 11's Emily Deem spoke with Hinterland's Executive Chef, Kelly Qualley, about the savory dinner and...
Fox11online.com
Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary gets ready for winter fun
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's a busy time for the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary during the winter months. Coming up soon, the sanctuary will host families during its 17th Annual Frosty Family Fun Night. The event is on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 to 4 p.m. It costs $5 a...
Fox11online.com
Appleton's College Avenue could see lane changes in the near future
APPLETON (WLUK) -- College Avenue could be seeing some changes in the near future. City officials are proposing the street switch from four lanes to three from Richmond Street to Drew Street. There would be one lane on each side, then a turn lane in the middle. Engineers say it...
Fox11online.com
Brown County physicians showcase musical talents for a good cause
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Physicians from Brown County are swapping stethoscopes and lab coats for musical instruments and microphones. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Weidner for this year's "Doctors in Recital" event. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the STEM Innovation Center, area...
Fox11online.com
Power restored in Denmark area
DENMARK (WLUK) -- The lights are on once again the Denmark area after a substation sustained damage Tuesday morning. Wisconsin Public Service's outage map showed two outages in the area of its electrical substation at 4563 Denmark Rd. About 3,600 customers were without power. The power was restored at 12:15...
Fox11online.com
Ukrainian refugee brings art to the Fox Valley
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- A woman in the Fox Valley knows first-hand how devastating the situation in Ukraine is. Painting on old kilims, or rugs -- Irina Visnevscaia draws inspiration from her culture. Irina is an accomplished journalist and artist from Odessa, Ukraine. After visiting family in the U.S....
Fox11online.com
School, sports teams support families of teens in Fond du Lac County crash
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac County continues to support those affected by the deadly crash that took place early Saturday morning. Three teenagers were a part of that crash and one has been confirmed dead by authorities. According to an obituary, 16-year-old Nevins Zoch died Saturday...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh gets one step closer to naming new elementary school
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to naming its new elementary school. The board of education voted Wednesday night about the name of the new school, which will be replacing the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building. After an initial round of...
Fox11online.com
Brown County receives complaint about Native American statue and mural at courthouse
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The "Spirit...
Fox11online.com
Menasha schools superintendent to retire
MENASHA (WLUK) -- A Fox Valley school leader is wrapping up his career. Menasha schools superintendent has notified the school board that he plans to retire. The board accepted his notice earlier this month. "I have greatly enjoyed my time at MJSD and have been fortunate to work with such...
