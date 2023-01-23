Read full article on original website
Two Injured in Single Vehicle Accident North of Plummer
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Red Lake County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Carpenter, (63) of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving ran off a snow and ice covered Highway 59 around 2 miles north of Plummer in Emardville Township.
Driver, passenger injured in Red Lake County crash
(Red Lake County, MN) -- A driver and his passenger are recovering after a rollover crash in Red Lake County, Minnesota Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 63-year-old Daniel Carpenter of Thief River Falls was driving his Ford southbound on Highway 59, two miles north of Plummer, when he lost control on icy roads, ran off road to the right and rolled.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 25, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Andra Lashawn Hollingsworth, 43, of Grand Forks, for 5th-Degree Assault. Steven Michael Snyder, 39, of Crookston, for Public Nuisance. Jacob Jay Neil Richard, 36, of Crookston, for Driving with a Drivers License after Revocation.
Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
Car, garage catch fire in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters battled a car and garage on fire in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 pm at 219 Seward Ave. Crews were called in for a report of smoke billowing out of the roof of a detached garage. When fire crews...
Man, 34, killed in Becker County snowmobile crash
Apartment Hunting in Grand Forks
The beginning of spring semester means new classes, new friends, and the end of winter weather. It also means the beginning of the student shuffle to find somewhere new to live. For freshmen students, it means leaving the dorms, or for upperclassmen, it means your lease is up and you are just sick of having to walk all the way down the hall just to wash your socks. Whether it is your first time on your own or you have been living by yourself for the last two years, finding a new apartment is a huge task to take on, and it can be hard to remember everything to keep an eye on while looking at a new place.
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
Man who died after being struck by train is identified
Cause of fire at Fargo apartment building ruled ‘unintentional’
FARGO (KFGO) – The cause of a September fire that heavily damaged an apartment building in south Fargo was smoking on a balcony. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the investigation determined that the blaze at The West Wind Apartments on 42nd St. S was unintentional. Erickson says the fire originated on a 2nd-floor balcony. The official cause was improperly discarded smoking materials. The wind was a significant factor in the Sept. 25 fire, which spread quickly. The significance of the blaze prompted a third alarm, providing in-fill at stations left empty by the large response of on-duty fire crews. The West Fargo Fire Dept. also responded to the scene.
Becker County Sheriff Investigating Missing City of Audubon Funds
AUDUBON, MN (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged missing funds from the City of Audubon. Audubon clerk-treasurer Shallene Stephenson reported that the city was allegedly missing $7,235 in funds. According to the report filed on January 10th, Stephenson believes that the previous clerk wrote a check to herself.
Fertile Women Charged Following Stabbing in the City of Mahnomen
Mahnomen, MN — A Fertile, MN woman was arrested over the weekend following a stabbing in the City of Mahnomen. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21st when White Earth Tribal Police were dispatched to 205 NE 4th Street in Mahnomen for a report of male being stabbed in the stomach. According to court documents, 39 year old Indosa Mari Montaya of Fertile, MN stabbed her boyfriend with folding pocket knife after she went through his phone and discovered a text from another female. She had left the scene shortly before law enforcement arrived and was later arrested.
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT CONTAINS COOKING FIRE AT APARTMENT BUILDING ON CONTINENTAL DRIVE
At approximately 10:35 a.m. this morning, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to the Continental Covenant Apartments at 1712 Continental Dr. for a fire alarm with smoke. Crews arrived on the scene of a two-story apartment building that was partially evacuated. Fire crews entered the building to find a...
Money is Available for Arts Projects
Applications are open for Project Grants through the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council. Nonprofit arts and government organizations in Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties can apply for one art project at a time. Organizational arts activities funded through the grant opportunities may include festivals, community theater projects, folk music entertainment, sponsorship of visual demonstrations, creative writing workshops, and many other activities that improve the quality of life in our communities.
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
Some might say this latest concert announcement has a nostalgic feeling to it. But after hits over last summer from some of the newest country hitmakers, many are stating they grew up on the tunes from the 1990s. A great example was Cole Swindel's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina", a twist on Jo Dee Messina's hit from the '90s, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." So when we hear of these past hitmakers making stops in the area, it is exciting to be able to take advantage. Take that time to pull up a seat and listen to the tunes that have paved the way for many of today's newest hot country artists on the radio.
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
