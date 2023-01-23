Read full article on original website
24th Annual Chowderfest in Saratoga announced
Discover Saratoga has announced the 24th annual Chowderfest, which is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at participating Saratoga County establishments.
10 For ‘Toga! Every Concert Coming To SPAC In Summer 2023
Whether you're ready to claim your spot on the lawn or jam in the amphitheater, it won't be long before another summer of music at SPAC. Since Harry Belafonte was the first pop act to take the stage there in 1967, its been one of Upstate New York's best destinations for world-class acts.
Best restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Saratoga Springs, you have quite a few choices. These are the best in the city, according to Yelp.
Glens Falls Bagels embraces delivery and knishes
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
West Mountain to open trails for free skiing
West Mountain features 25 runs, 29 trails, and a vertical climb of 1,010 feet. The skiii area is located at 59 West Mountain Road in Queensbury.
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family
This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint
A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
Lake George Ice Castles to offer free preview
Operators are opening part of the Lake George Ice Castles for free on Friday and Saturday evening. They’re having a free preview of their Mystic Lake Trail and their new Polar Ice Bar. People will access the trail at the east end of the park, closest to Canada Street.
Smoothie chain to open 10 Capital Region locations
Smoothie King, a national smoothie company with over 1,400 locations, is set to open 10 more stores in the Capital Region. The first of the 10 is set to open on Wednesday or Thursday at 3057 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
Argyle restaurant reopens under new ownership
Once thought to be closed for good, the Auction Barn Restaurant at 4016 Route 40 in Argyle has been revived under new ownership. The restaurant, which closed in October 2022, reopened on January 18.
Capital Region Smashburger locations permanently close
The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.
Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
1/22/23: Snow Continues into Monday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Winter storm is now underway for the Capital Region with Winter Storm warnings now posted from the Catskills through the Capital District, Saratoga Region into Western New England. This is where we expect the highest snowfall totals to fall with lesser amounts north and south in the winter weather advisory areas.
Snow emergency declared in Rotterdam
A snow emergency has been declared in Rotterdam and will be effective as of noon on Wednesday, ending at noon on Thursday.
How Much Did We Get? See Capital Region Snowfall Totals
Winter is starting to act like winter in Upstate New York. After a slow start to the season to kick off the new year Old Man winter has woken up!. We are seeing a very active winter weather pattern after last week's storm brought a wintry mix to a good portion of the area. Over the last 24 hours, we finally got our first big snowfall of 2023 across the Capital Region. This one ended up bringing more than expected, with some areas getting a foot of fresh powder. And we are not done yet this week! More snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday!
Mohawk Honda in Glenville about to undergo big renovation
Mohawk Honda in Glenville is revving up some major renovations. The dealership will become one of the first Honda Blue Stage facilities in the country. Honda Blue Stage is the fourth-generation upgrade for Honda dealerships. The parent company unveils a new generation approximately every eight years. The renovated facility will...
1/23/2023: Snow continues through early afternoon
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindemuth:. Our biggest snowfall for the Capital Region this season. A heavy and wet snow-tough to move and travel early this morning. Now we are getting ready for the next storm with snow to arrive on Wednesday. Updated Snow...
Queensbury seeking yesteryear’s school athletes for hall of fame
As the largest school district in Warren County, Queensbury Union Free School District has its share of sports legacy. This year, the district is putting something together in order to honor the students, coaches, teachers and community members who have fueled its last century of school sports.
