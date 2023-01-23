ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels embraces delivery and knishes

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family

This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint

A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Lake George Ice Castles to offer free preview

Operators are opening part of the Lake George Ice Castles for free on Friday and Saturday evening. They’re having a free preview of their Mystic Lake Trail and their new Polar Ice Bar. People will access the trail at the east end of the park, closest to Canada Street.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1/22/23: Snow Continues into Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Winter storm is now underway for the Capital Region with Winter Storm warnings now posted from the Catskills through the Capital District, Saratoga Region into Western New England. This is where we expect the highest snowfall totals to fall with lesser amounts north and south in the winter weather advisory areas.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

How Much Did We Get? See Capital Region Snowfall Totals

Winter is starting to act like winter in Upstate New York. After a slow start to the season to kick off the new year Old Man winter has woken up!. We are seeing a very active winter weather pattern after last week's storm brought a wintry mix to a good portion of the area. Over the last 24 hours, we finally got our first big snowfall of 2023 across the Capital Region. This one ended up bringing more than expected, with some areas getting a foot of fresh powder. And we are not done yet this week! More snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday!
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Mohawk Honda in Glenville about to undergo big renovation

Mohawk Honda in Glenville is revving up some major renovations. The dealership will become one of the first Honda Blue Stage facilities in the country. Honda Blue Stage is the fourth-generation upgrade for Honda dealerships. The parent company unveils a new generation approximately every eight years. The renovated facility will...
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1/23/2023: Snow continues through early afternoon

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindemuth:. Our biggest snowfall for the Capital Region this season. A heavy and wet snow-tough to move and travel early this morning. Now we are getting ready for the next storm with snow to arrive on Wednesday. Updated Snow...
ALBANY, NY

