Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
LeBron James Says Bronny James Can Play For Any College He Wants: "All I Have To Do Is Pick Up The Phone"
LeBron James believes his son can play for any college he wants to.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move
After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Without Four Contributors Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics will be noticeably shorthanded Tuesday night when they face the Miami Heat for the fourth and final time during the regular season. The Celtics, who are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, will be without four key contributors and three starters. Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management), Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), Al Horford (lower back stiffness) and Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) all will miss the contest in Miami along with Danilo Gallinari, who has not played a game this season after an offseason ACL tear.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Yardbarker
Watch: Orlando Magic 113, Boston Celtics 98 highlights
The Celtics win streak was snapped at 9 games tonight due to the Orlando Magic having Boston's number again this season. It was the third Celtics loss to Orlando this season. Here are the extended full game highlights and Boston's box score f. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both tallied...
CBS Sports
Pat Riley says Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is greatest player in NBA history: 'He'll always be the guy'
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA's all-time scoring record, currently held by Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. At his current pace, James would be set to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points on Feb. 7 at home vs. the Thunder. For most, this record doesn't make a difference in the...
numberfire.com
Wizards acquire Kendrick Nunn, picks from Lakers
The Washington Wizards acquired shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks from the Los Angeles Lakers for forward Rui Hachimura. Nunn was limited to 13.5 minutes per game as a bench player for the Lakers, but he might be able to earn a slightly larger role with the Wizards. Delon Wright, Corey Kispert, and Will Barton will likely be Nunn's primary competition for playing time.
"I had a brief conversation with David Stern and we kind of talked about it" - Vince Carter on giving Michael Jordan his All-Star starting lineup spot
Carter said the hardest part wasn't thinking about it, but convincing MJ to take it
numberfire.com
Update: James Wiseman (ankle) upgraded to probable for Golden State's Wednesday matchup
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a full practice on Tuesday, Wiseman is on track for a potential return after he missed almost one month with a left ankle sprain. Expect Kevon Looney to see more minutes at center if Wiseman is inactive versus a Memphis team ranked ninth (50.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to the five position.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Tuesday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic will make his 42nd start at center after Denver's superstar was forced to miss two games with left hamstring tightness. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models expect Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Golden State's James Wiseman (ankle) available for Wednesday's matchup against Memphis
According to head coach Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) is active for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wiseman will be available in a bench role behind Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, and JaMychal Green after the second year center missed 11 games with a left ankle sprain.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke starting on Wednesday, Xavier Tillman coming off the bench
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Clarke will get the start on Wednesday with Xavier Tillman coming off the bench. Our models expect Clarke to play 21.3 minutes against the Warriors. Clarke's Wednesday projection includes 9.7 points, 6.1...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Cody Martin (knee) inactive on Thursday
Charlote Hornets guard Cody Martin (knee) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Martin will sit out his sixth straight contest with knee soreness. Expect Bryce McGowens to see an increased role at the guard positions versus a Bulls' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. According to...
numberfire.com
Andrew Nembhard (illness) remains out for Pacers on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Nembhard will miss his second straight game with an illness. Expect Chris Duarte to see more playing time at the guard positions versus a Magic team ranked 24th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
