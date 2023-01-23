Read full article on original website
Bombers Coach Blasts his Way Into the Record Books
We could all see it coming. A major milestone of achievement which was reached only through tenure, tenacity, and teamwork. Richland Bombers boys basketball coach Earl Streufert has notched win number 405. This eclipses the 404 that Art Daywald posted in his twenty years as the Bombers bench boss from 1949 through 1970.
Mountainside boys hang on for big hoops win over Southridge
Eli Vizconde, who had the game-winning shot, said all wins are big — but with the Skyhawks atop the league standings, this one meant a little more.
Moses Lake area man will see bank account swell after winning $50,000 in lottery
MOSES LAKE - The new year appears to be starting off right for a Moses Lake area man who won some serious cash in Washington's Lottery this week. According to the Washington Lottery website, Stephen H. played the $250,000 Loteria 3rd Edition scratch game and won $50,000. Stephen bought his...
Moses Lake, Wenatchee to see first sunset after 5 p.m. since November next week
MOSES LAKE - If you haven't noticed already, the days are getting longer since the winter solstice on Dec. 21. Since then, the Moses Lake/Wenatchee areas have gained about 49 minutes of sunlight as of Wednesday. It's been almost 90 days (Nov. 5) since the local region experienced a sunset...
Unique Tri-Cities WA Building Isn’t the Landmark You Think It Is
What Is The Strangest Shaped Building In Tri-Cities Washington?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2007, I swore that a memorial site and its building were one and the same until one day I took a closer look. Where Is The Tri-Cities Vietnam Veterans Memorial Located?. As you come...
National Ozempic shortage making a local impact in the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. --- Nationally, pharmacies are seeing a lack of the drug Ozempic, which is prescribed to treat people who have Type 2 diabetes. According to NBC, the recent shortage comes from a surge of people obtaining the drug for it's weight loss benefits and not rising rates of diabetes.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 22, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Crews respond to house fire in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Marysville Way around 5:45 p.m. on January 25. A NonStop Local reporter on scene says the Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 responded. The fire had been isolated to...
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He’s 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5’11” and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is headed to Phoenix, Arizona in a...
Driver accused of fleeing from state trooper at more than 125 mph near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A driver is accused of fleeing from a Washington state trooper at more than 125 mph Monday morning near Moses Lake. A state trooper heading east on Interstate 90 observed a BMW station wagon traveling at a high rate of speed. The car was clocked, after the driver had started to slow down, at 95 mph, according to the state patrol.
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
The man behind this long-familiar voice in the Tri-Cities is in need of help
“Chuck provided the Tri-Cities and surrounding communities with decades of entertainment and love.”
Man Accused of 'Executing' Eastern Washington Woman on Snowy Rural Road
A Kennewick woman didn't tell her family members about any plans to leave the area on Saturday. But later that day, Alyssa A. Longwell would be beaten and forced out of her Kia Soul onto the snowy pavement of a two-lane road, nearly 130 miles from home. Investigators say the...
Tacoma man who died in Yakima Valley crash wasn’t shot after all, autopsy shows
The driver who ran from the crash is facing vehicular homicide charges.
Two Walla Walla Community College Students Selected as 2023 All Washington Scholars
WALLA WALLA - Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) students Emmali Simmelink and Dylan Delange have been selected as All Washington Scholars, the school announced earlier this month. Both were nominated for Phi Theta Kappa’s All-USA Academic Team and will participate in that highly revered national scholarship competition. Simmelink, of...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah
ZILLAH - A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah just in time for Valentine's Day. Iva Foreman says she's always had a passion for charcuterie and thought it would be the perfect business to open in a place known for wine, like Yakima County. Graze Craze is...
Community invited to meet Boardman City Manager candidates
BOARDMAN, Ore.- Community members are invited to a City Manager Meet-and-Greet on Thursday, February 2 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. The event is an opportunity for the community to meet candidates for the Boardman City Manager position and to complete comment cards for future consideration by the Boardman City Council. The Meet-and-Greet...
Prosser police look for suspect connected to shooting
PROSSSER, Wash. – The Prosser Police Department is trying to locate a first-degree assault suspect named Emmanuel Munoz, pictured above, according to a post from PPD. A warrant is out for Munoz’ arrest in connection to a January 18 shooting. Munoz was reportedly last seen driving a blue...
