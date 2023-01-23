ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

610KONA

Bombers Coach Blasts his Way Into the Record Books

We could all see it coming. A major milestone of achievement which was reached only through tenure, tenacity, and teamwork. Richland Bombers boys basketball coach Earl Streufert has notched win number 405. This eclipses the 404 that Art Daywald posted in his twenty years as the Bombers bench boss from 1949 through 1970.
RICHLAND, WA
610KONA

Unique Tri-Cities WA Building Isn’t the Landmark You Think It Is

What Is The Strangest Shaped Building In Tri-Cities Washington?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2007, I swore that a memorial site and its building were one and the same until one day I took a closer look. Where Is The Tri-Cities Vietnam Veterans Memorial Located?. As you come...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

National Ozempic shortage making a local impact in the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. --- Nationally, pharmacies are seeing a lack of the drug Ozempic, which is prescribed to treat people who have Type 2 diabetes. According to NBC, the recent shortage comes from a surge of people obtaining the drug for it's weight loss benefits and not rising rates of diabetes.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews respond to house fire in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Marysville Way around 5:45 p.m. on January 25. A NonStop Local reporter on scene says the Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 responded. The fire had been isolated to...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah

ZILLAH - A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah just in time for Valentine's Day. Iva Foreman says she's always had a passion for charcuterie and thought it would be the perfect business to open in a place known for wine, like Yakima County. Graze Craze is...
ZILLAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Community invited to meet Boardman City Manager candidates

BOARDMAN, Ore.- Community members are invited to a City Manager Meet-and-Greet on Thursday, February 2 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. The event is an opportunity for the community to meet candidates for the Boardman City Manager position and to complete comment cards for future consideration by the Boardman City Council. The Meet-and-Greet...
BOARDMAN, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Prosser police look for suspect connected to shooting

PROSSSER, Wash. – The Prosser Police Department is trying to locate a first-degree assault suspect named Emmanuel Munoz, pictured above, according to a post from PPD. A warrant is out for Munoz’ arrest in connection to a January 18 shooting. Munoz was reportedly last seen driving a blue...
PROSSER, WA

