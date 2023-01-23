Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update January 25: Names of victims of Yakima shooting released, a timeline of shooting events and available mental health resources
The names of the three victims killed at the Circle K in Yakima have been release. The shooting and subsequent events are broken down in a timeline and a reminder that there are mental health crisis resources available.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima fire district asks for community comment on Naches annex
NACHES, Wash. - As it considers annexing Naches into its district, the Yakima County Fire District 3 Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing at its fire station on February 6 to hear community comments. The fire station is at 101 W 2nd St in Naches. Anyone who is...
nbcrightnow.com
National Ozempic shortage making a local impact in the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. --- Nationally, pharmacies are seeing a lack of the drug Ozempic, which is prescribed to treat people who have Type 2 diabetes. According to NBC, the recent shortage comes from a surge of people obtaining the drug for it's weight loss benefits and not rising rates of diabetes.
nbcrightnow.com
Evening update January 24: Waste removal at Hanford and CWU student autopsy update
The Kittitas County Coroner has completed an autopsy of the student who was found dead in his dorm at Central Washington University. The results of the autopsy were inconclusive, leaving the cause of death pending. In other news, Washington River Protection Solutions will remove 426K gallons of waste from a Hanford tank farm.
yaktrinews.com
Next steps for road project to connect Yakima and Terrace Heights
nbcrightnow.com
Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima
Local community reacts to deadly shooting in Yakima. "It's the world we're living in right now," says Wommack. "I always make sure I have protection."
nbcrightnow.com
Evening update January 23: Regional fires and Half Moon Bay shooting updates
Several fires broke out across the region, including a home fire in Ellensburg that killed two dogs and displaced eight people. A mobile home fire in Pasco was put out before growing too big, thanks to a smoke alarm. Cristian Garza also takes us through updates as details unfold regarding the Half Moon Bay shooting.
nbcrightnow.com
Community scopes new programs at Washington Fruit Community Center open house
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington Fruit Community Center (WFCC) held an open house on January 25 in order to show the community what is available at the center and find out what people want to see added next. The WFCC offers programs and activities through Yakima Parks and Recreation,...
Details Emerge After 3 Killed in Yakima Convenience Store Shooting
A tragic day in Yakima ended Tuesday afternoon when the suspect in an early morning triple homicide shot himself in the head, according to police. Jarid Haddock, 21, was believed to have been the man who shot and killed three people at a Circle K convenience store in Yakima, which resulted in a daylong search involving SWAT and other area police agencies.
Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?
The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
KIMA TV
Bomb squad resolves reports of a suspicious object on N 1st Street
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima police is now closing N 1st Street between Oak Street and I Street for reports of a suspicious object. The suspicious object is described as being a cylindrical object wrapped in tape. The Army Firing Center Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team has been called in to respond.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash closes I-82, SR 823 near Selah
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE: 8:03 p.m. This closure has been cleared, according to WSDOT. JANUARY 25, 2023 4:43 p.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation has alerted that a collision on I-82 near Exit 30 has blocked lanes headed north on SR 823. I-82 is closed headed west toward SR 823 to Selah.
nbcrightnow.com
SWAT standoff in Yakima closed several roads
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:18 p.m. These roads are now cleared and the standoff is cleared, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. JANUARY 24, 2023 9:13 a.m. A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Blvd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
Post Register
Deadly shooting in Yakima, suspect took his own life
Yakima, WA (CBS2) - A man took his own life Tuesday after shooting and killing three people in Yakima, Washington. Yakima's Police Chief says officers were notified of where the suspect was located. Officers responded to the scene. The man then shot himself. The Police Chief says paramedics tried to...
610KONA
West Richland Rock Blasting Triggers NW Quake Tremor Alert
If you were in the area of West Richland, perhaps by SR 224, or the new Police station, you probably felt or heard it. Utility crew blasting triggers Pacific NW Earthquake tremor report. This is not uncommon when construction crews are having to blast away rock and debris in order...
KIMA TV
A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah
ZILLAH - A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah just in time for Valentine's Day. Iva Foreman says she's always had a passion for charcuterie and thought it would be the perfect business to open in a place known for wine, like Yakima County. Graze Craze is...
nbcrightnow.com
Crews respond to house fire in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Marysville Way around 5:45 p.m. on January 25. A NonStop Local reporter on scene says the Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 responded. The fire had been isolated to...
FOX 11 and 41
Driver headed west on River Road in Yakima dies from speeding early Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman driving west on River Rd in Yakima died after speeding. Yakima Police say the car wasn’t found until about 5:30 Sunday morning. Officers believe the 32-year-old driver died at the scene. She didn’t turn correctly on the 3400 block and began to leave the roadway.
I’m Addicted to This Amazing Chicken Found at the Most Unlikely of Places
I'm pretty sure there is nobody in Yakima who likes fried chicken as much as I do. We have the classics like KFC and even Popeye's now. There's also places that happen to have chicken on the menu like Abby's pizza and Norms to name just a couple of places in town. We even have a few options in Yakima that provide variations of fried chicken like fried chicken pieces or popcorn chicken. Either way, I'm down for all of it.
