Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Colorado lawmakers look to AI to detect wildfires early
DENVER (AP) — A bill introduced in the Colorado legislature would create a $2 million pilot program to use cameras, likely with artificial intelligence technology, in high-risk locations to help identify fires before they burn out of control. The bill comes a year after the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history scorched nearly 1,100 homes. The goal is for cameras and an AI algorithm to detect the plume of smoke and alert first responders who can stomp out the blaze before it grows. The proposed pilot program to help quench increasingly drastic wildfires in Colorado will receive its first hearing from lawmakers on Thursday.
wcn247.com
45-year sentence given for 2020 attack on gay Louisiana man
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the kidnapping and grisly knife attack on a teen in 2020. The attack was part of what federal authorities say was a scheme to kidnap and murder gay men. Chance Seneca pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping charge in September. Seneca was 19 when he handcuffed, choked, stabbed and slit the wrists of an 18-year-old victim he met on Grindr. The victim survived the June 2020 attack. He was found by authorities after Seneca called 911 and waited for police.
wcn247.com
Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
wcn247.com
California sees further reductions in severity of drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California continues to see regional reductions in the severity of its longstanding drought after recent deluges from atmospheric rivers. The U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly update Thursday shows severe drought has been reduced to moderate drought in most of the San Joaquin Valley. And the lowest level — abnormal dryness — has replaced moderate drought on the entire central coast, including Monterey Bay. Most of the state, however, remains in moderate or severe drought, with only a fraction on the far north coast entirely free of drought. The worst categories of drought — exceptional and extreme — were eliminated earlier this month.
Comments / 0