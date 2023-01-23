Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
The wait for a Marvel movie to get an Oscar nod for acting is finally over thanks to Angela Bassett
The Black Panther franchise continues to make history for Marvel at the Academy Awards, and, if there was one person who could bring Oscar glory to the Marvel cast, it had to be Angela Bassett and her sublime performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The nominees for the 95th Academy...
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
thedigitalfix.com
Amanda Seyfried turned down the best MCU movie believing it’d flop
Amanda Seyfried turned down an offer for a massive MCU role, because she thought it’d be the first MCU flop. From Mean Girls, to Mamma Mia, to Les Misérables, Amanda Seyfried is one of Hollywood’s most talented actors. Seyfried won a Golden Globe and an Emmy in...
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Collider
Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement
As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
Collider
Clint Eastwood's Best Directed Movies to Watch
Few players in Hollywood history have amassed a legacy and body of work comparable to Clint Eastwood's. First achieving success on the small screen in the television's Rawhide, he quickly transitioned to the silver screen and became a household name with his work in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy." After spending years on many productions, observing and learning from a number of respected filmmakers, it would only be a matter of time before Eastwood tried his own hand at directing. He made his debut behind the camera in 1971 and, as of half a century later, the iconic actor-turned-filmmaker has directed more than 40 films. Two of his efforts would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Eastwood himself has twice taken home Oscar gold for his direction.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds shows off knowledge of silent film with his love of Buster Keaton
It might be arguable that Buster Keaton was “the greatest of all the clowns,” as Orson Welles once described him, but few would argue if they knew anything about the filmmaking comedian. After hearing breaking news about a limited series Warner Bros. has in the making, Ryan Reynolds tweeted his appreciation for the vaudeville entertainer-turned-movie star while mentioning a short video that shows the genius behind the gag.
netflixjunkie.com
NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
A24 Nabbing Sundance Horror Movie ‘Talk to Me’
The Australian horror feature Talk to Me is headed to A24 after premiering at Sundance during the Midnight Selections lineup Jan. 21, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The deal is valued in the high seven figures, according to sources. The gory film stars Sophia Wilde as teenager Mia, who, on the anniversary of her mother’s death, gathers for a seance with her friends. Things take a dark turn as the boundaries between worlds collapses, and Mia is haunted by supernatural visions. Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji and Zoe Terakes also star in Talk to Me.More from The Hollywood...
5 takeaways from this year's Oscar nominations
The 95th annual Oscar nominations reflect the breadth of the industry, from giant, audience-pleasing blockbusters like "Avatar: The Way of Water" to key nods to films heralded by critics groups, including "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin."
msn.com
Those About To Die – Everything We Know So Far
Since NBC's subscription platform Peacock launched on July 15, 2020, it's been cranking out top quality TV shows and movies in nearly every genre. On the documentary side, Peacock has titles like "John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise" and "The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media." On the drama side, it's got hits like "Dr. Death," "Bel-Air," and "Vampire Academy." On the comedy side, Peacock boasts titles like "Girls5eva" and "Paul T. Goldman." All of this means Peacock can rival Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon when it comes to original content.
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s ‘AIR’ Scores 2023 Global Theatrical Release
Ben Affleck’s upcoming sports drama AIR — starring the filmmaker-actor opposite Matt Damon — will open in theaters across the globe April 5 in advance of its debut on Amazon’s Prime Video. The sports marketing drama about Nike’s game-changing early days is backed by Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. It’s also the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Cassandro' Review: Gael García Bernal in a Tender and Uplifting Real-Life Luchador PortraitJennifer Lopez Explains Why She and Ben Affleck Eloped in Vegas Ahead of Planned Georgia WeddingHow Amazon's 'The Bad Guy' Breaks With Italian Mafia...
‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Inks First-Look Deal with Warner Bros.
Warner Bros. is staying in the Baz Luhrmann business. The filmmaker has inked a first-look deal with the studio, following his work with Warners on Elvis, which received eight Oscar nominations on Tuesday. Elvis was a box office win as the rare adult drama to succeed in an era in which superheroes and horror dominate the landscape. It earned $287.3 million globally, and overcame star Tom Hanks contracting the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic. More from The Hollywood ReporterBaz Luhrmann on Austin Butler's Elvis Voice and Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'Dior's Haute Couture Show Is All About Josephine BakerBaz Luhrmann,...
Collider
The 10 Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.
wegotthiscovered.com
An insanely stacked slice of cult classic chaos stays as popular as ever, just don’t mention the prequel
If you were looking to design an action thriller from the ground up that was virtually guaranteed to secure cult classic status, then there’s a distinct possibility the end product would look an awful lot like Joe Carnahan’s Smokin’ Aces. The writer and director concocted a convoluted...
wegotthiscovered.com
George Santos shockingly missed the point when asked about comparisons to a 2002 Leonardo DiCaprio crime drama
The cipher wrapped in an enigma smothered in secret sauce that is Rep. George Santos (R-NY) continues to grow murkier by the day. And the lies and mistruths have been so difficult to keep up with, that some have compared Santos to Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the 2002 biographical crime comedy-drama, Catch Me If You Can.
Wrestle Zone
Brendan Fraser Never Spoke To The Rock On ‘The Mummy Returns’: He Was Just A Piece Of Tape On A Stick
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson soared into fame upon his entry into the professional wrestling world, but in the last two decades, he’s made his stamp on another industry as well. In 2001, the former WWE Champion made his motion picture debut as The Scorpion King in the...
wmagazine.com
The Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 2023 Oscar Nominations
This year’s unusually fluid Oscar race, means there’s more than a few happily surprised nominees and surely some disappointed snubs sulking about Hollywood this morning . For this year’s 95th Annual Academy Awards nominations count actors like Brian Tyree Henry, Paul Mescal and Andrea Riseborough amongst the former, and, sadly, Danielle Deadwyler for Till and Viola Davis for The Woman King amongst the later.
Baz Luhrmann Signs Deal With Warner Bros. Pictures
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that the Studio has signed a first look deal with director/writer/producer Baz Luhrmann. The news comes on the heels of the critical acclaim and commercial success of his most recent film, “Elvis,” which continues to earn accolades—most recently an impressive eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture—and which returns to theaters across North America this weekend for a limited engagement. The announcement was made today by Warner Bros. Pictures Group Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005815/en/ Baz Luhrmann - Photo credit: Trent Mitchell
Black Actors and Directors Dominated Last Year but Got Snubbed by the Oscars Yet Again
We're beginning to sound like a broken record, but the Oscars still can't figure out how to reward Black talent. On Tuesday, the Academy announced this year's nominations, which included plenty of first-time honorees, history-makers, and overdue accolades. However, the most glaring flaw among the nominee list was the complete shut out of women directors (specifically Black women) and Black actors in lead categories — which continues to be a repeat offense from the Academy. Remember #OscarsSoWhite?
