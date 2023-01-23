ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
thedigitalfix.com

Amanda Seyfried turned down the best MCU movie believing it’d flop

Amanda Seyfried turned down an offer for a massive MCU role, because she thought it’d be the first MCU flop. From Mean Girls, to Mamma Mia, to Les Misérables, Amanda Seyfried is one of Hollywood’s most talented actors. Seyfried won a Golden Globe and an Emmy in...
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Collider

Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement

As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
Collider

Clint Eastwood's Best Directed Movies to Watch

Few players in Hollywood history have amassed a legacy and body of work comparable to Clint Eastwood's. First achieving success on the small screen in the television's Rawhide, he quickly transitioned to the silver screen and became a household name with his work in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy." After spending years on many productions, observing and learning from a number of respected filmmakers, it would only be a matter of time before Eastwood tried his own hand at directing. He made his debut behind the camera in 1971 and, as of half a century later, the iconic actor-turned-filmmaker has directed more than 40 films. Two of his efforts would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Eastwood himself has twice taken home Oscar gold for his direction.
IOWA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds shows off knowledge of silent film with his love of Buster Keaton

It might be arguable that Buster Keaton was “the greatest of all the clowns,” as Orson Welles once described him, but few would argue if they knew anything about the filmmaking comedian. After hearing breaking news about a limited series Warner Bros. has in the making, Ryan Reynolds tweeted his appreciation for the vaudeville entertainer-turned-movie star while mentioning a short video that shows the genius behind the gag.
netflixjunkie.com

NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco

The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
The Hollywood Reporter

A24 Nabbing Sundance Horror Movie ‘Talk to Me’

The Australian horror feature Talk to Me is headed to A24 after premiering at Sundance during the Midnight Selections lineup Jan. 21, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The deal is valued in the high seven figures, according to sources. The gory film stars Sophia Wilde as teenager Mia, who, on the anniversary of her mother’s death, gathers for a seance with her friends. Things take a dark turn as the boundaries between worlds collapses, and Mia is haunted by supernatural visions. Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji and Zoe Terakes also star in Talk to Me.More from The Hollywood...
CNN

5 takeaways from this year's Oscar nominations

The 95th annual Oscar nominations reflect the breadth of the industry, from giant, audience-pleasing blockbusters like "Avatar: The Way of Water" to key nods to films heralded by critics groups, including "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin."
msn.com

Those About To Die – Everything We Know So Far

Since NBC's subscription platform Peacock launched on July 15, 2020, it's been cranking out top quality TV shows and movies in nearly every genre. On the documentary side, Peacock has titles like "John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise" and "The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media." On the drama side, it's got hits like "Dr. Death," "Bel-Air," and "Vampire Academy." On the comedy side, Peacock boasts titles like "Girls5eva" and "Paul T. Goldman." All of this means Peacock can rival Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon when it comes to original content.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s ‘AIR’ Scores 2023 Global Theatrical Release

Ben Affleck’s upcoming sports drama AIR — starring the filmmaker-actor opposite Matt Damon — will open in theaters across the globe April 5 in advance of its debut on Amazon’s Prime Video. The sports marketing drama about Nike’s game-changing early days is backed by Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. It’s also the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Cassandro' Review: Gael García Bernal in a Tender and Uplifting Real-Life Luchador PortraitJennifer Lopez Explains Why She and Ben Affleck Eloped in Vegas Ahead of Planned Georgia WeddingHow Amazon's 'The Bad Guy' Breaks With Italian Mafia...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Inks First-Look Deal with Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is staying in the Baz Luhrmann business. The filmmaker has inked a first-look deal with the studio, following his work with Warners on Elvis, which received eight Oscar nominations on Tuesday. Elvis was a box office win as the rare adult drama to succeed in an era in which superheroes and horror dominate the landscape. It earned $287.3 million globally, and overcame star Tom Hanks contracting the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic. More from The Hollywood ReporterBaz Luhrmann on Austin Butler's Elvis Voice and Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'Dior's Haute Couture Show Is All About Josephine BakerBaz Luhrmann,...
Collider

The 10 Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked According to IMDb

Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.
wmagazine.com

The Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 2023 Oscar Nominations

This year’s unusually fluid Oscar race, means there’s more than a few happily surprised nominees and surely some disappointed snubs sulking about Hollywood this morning . For this year’s 95th Annual Academy Awards nominations count actors like Brian Tyree Henry, Paul Mescal and Andrea Riseborough amongst the former, and, sadly, Danielle Deadwyler for Till and Viola Davis for The Woman King amongst the later.
The Associated Press

Baz Luhrmann Signs Deal With Warner Bros. Pictures

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that the Studio has signed a first look deal with director/writer/producer Baz Luhrmann. The news comes on the heels of the critical acclaim and commercial success of his most recent film, “Elvis,” which continues to earn accolades—most recently an impressive eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture—and which returns to theaters across North America this weekend for a limited engagement. The announcement was made today by Warner Bros. Pictures Group Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005815/en/ Baz Luhrmann - Photo credit: Trent Mitchell
CALIFORNIA STATE
POPSUGAR

Black Actors and Directors Dominated Last Year but Got Snubbed by the Oscars Yet Again

We're beginning to sound like a broken record, but the Oscars still can't figure out how to reward Black talent. On Tuesday, the Academy announced this year's nominations, which included plenty of first-time honorees, history-makers, and overdue accolades. However, the most glaring flaw among the nominee list was the complete shut out of women directors (specifically Black women) and Black actors in lead categories — which continues to be a repeat offense from the Academy. Remember #OscarsSoWhite?

Comments / 0

Community Policy