13abc.com
Toledo seeks next kid mayor and council
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo seeks out its next kid mayor and council. According to city officials, 13 kids will have the opportunity to serve a one-year term as kid mayor and council. Children who are selected will have the chance to learn how a city works while presenting their...
13abc.com
Deadline to purchase 2023 dog licenses approaches
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The deadline to purchase 2023 dog licenses in Lucas County is approaching. According to the Lucas County Commissioners, the deadline to purchase a dog license tag is Tuesday, Jan. 31. “If your dog runs away or comes up missing, the license tag on your dog provides...
Beacon
$10,000 tourism grants available for Ottawa County projects
They’re back! Destination Development Grants are now available for both Ottawa and Erie counties for projects that will attract and engage visitors, serve and educate regional tourism partners, and generate economic growth for their communities and the region through travel and tourism development. Ottawa County grant applicants can apply...
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
thevillagereporter.com
Current Snow Emergencies For Counties & Municipalities
SWANTON, OH – Due to the ongoing snowfall, in order to facilitate the cleaning of streets and alleys and to expedite the free flow of vehicular traffic, no owner or operator of any vehicle shall park or permit such vehicle to be parked on any street or alley at any time when the accumulation of snow upon the roadway exceeds three inches during any period of 24 hours or less. (Swanton Codified Ordinances 73.05).
13abc.com
TARTA replaces Call-A-Ride services with TARTA Flex
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority unveils the TARTA Flex, a new public transportation for Lucas County and Rossford residents. The TARTA Flex will replace the current Call-A-Ride services, expanding service to areas previously unserved by TARTA, according to the TARTA press release. Passengers will be...
13abc.com
Salting roads impacts freshwater supply
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the snow continues to come down city residents and trucks are putting salt down on hard surfaces. Researchers from the University of Toledo are saying that may be doing more harm than good. “It is critically important to keep the road safe, but once it...
13abc.com
Cities prepare for winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The biggest winter storm so far this year is on its way. “Each storm is different, that’s one thing I’d like to say. It’s not predictable so we do our very best handle whatever conditions are thrown our way,” said Perrysburg Director of Public Services Rob Ross.
13abc.com
Select ProMedica facilities closed due to weather, hospitals remain open
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced that a few facilities will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather, but all ProMedica hospitals will remain open. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.
Here’s what Michigan seniors evacuated from condemned building have faced for 6 months
ADRIAN, MI - Officials alerted dozens of senior residents six months ago that they needed to immediately leave Riverview Terrace Apartments. The apartment building at 400 College Ave. in Adrian was evacuated when the city condemned the building after the discovery of large cracks in the building’s foundation. City and Lenawee County officials worked to find temporary housing for more than 60 residents in the meantime.
Republic Services suspends trash, recycling pick-up due to weather in Toledo region Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Garbage and recycling pick-up for Toledo and the surrounding areas is suspended for the rest of the day Wednesday. In a media release, Republic Services cited weather and the safety of drivers and customers for its decision to suspend pickup Wednesday afternoon. A winter snowstorm dumped a significant amount of snow on the area, leaving residential roads hazardous.
13abc.com
H.V. Savage Park community meeting rescheduled due to weather
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is cancelling the H.V. Savage Park community meeting on Jan. 25 due to inclement weather. The meeting has been rescheduled for Feb. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Savage Park Shelter House located at 650 Nebraska Ave. The City...
13abc.com
Toledo reactions of Monterey Park shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The sound of sirens flooded the streets of Monterey park, California Saturday night. After a gunman opened fire on a group of Lunar New Year celebrators in a dance studio. The ripple effects are reaching Asian American communities across the country, even right here in Toledo. Xiao...
13abc.com
Toledo City Council aims to protect residents from lead poison exposure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council passed an ordinance that declared lead a public health emergency and replaced the existing chapter of Toledo Municipal Code with a new one aiming to help those impacted by lead exposure. According to the World Health Organization, no level of lead exposure is...
WTOL-TV
Gunfire strikes TPS bus with 7 students inside
Police said in a report that gunfire struck a Toledo Public Schools bus transporting seven children on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported.
Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Scruci to retire
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci is retiring after the school year. Scruci confirmed the news to WTOL 11 Tuesday in a text message: "I am retiring, not resigning. No plans after that at this point. Thanks for reaching out." According to multiple reports, Scruci's...
crawfordcountynow.com
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
13abc.com
ODOT pre-treating roads ahead Wednesday’s storm
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether it’s the city, the county, or the state, there’s plenty of road salt at the ready. “These guys are really rearing to go for a big storm. We haven’t really had really a major event yet this year, besides the one that was near the holidays,” said Kelsie Hoagland, Public Information Officer for The Ohio Department of Transportation District Two, which encompasses 8 counties in Northwest Ohio.
Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road
TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
13abc.com
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
