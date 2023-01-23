ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Promise Scholarship applications ready for high school seniors

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwE9t_0kObMY2u00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Applications are now open for the Promise Scholarship.

First Hope Scholarship payments made to students

The scholarship was created back in 2002 to help students attend public or independent higher education in the Mountain State. A qualifying high school senior would win up to a maximum of $5,000 which is renewable each school year.

Brian Weingart, the Senior Director of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission said this scholarship is based off of a collection of test scores and a qualifying GPA.

“The GPA requirement is based off of 8 semesters of high school and then the test scores they can take up to June or July on the ACT or SAT so even though they might not be eligible now they should still apply by March 1st,” Weingart said.

Weingart added a student must complete the application and FAFSA application.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Two local colleges join forces allowing seamless transfers for students

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– WVU Tech and New River Community and Technical College announced a new agreement to provide more opportunities for students pursuing degrees on January 24, 2023. The agreement guarantees admission for New River graduates into the WVU system and allows for seamless transfers between the schools. Students can choose from 13 different bachelor’s […]
BEAVER, WV
WVNS

Construction of new Beckley Stratton Elementary School on track

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Construction of the new Stratton Elementary School in Beckley will be completed in the next six months. During an update on school construction projects, one of Raleigh County Schools’ most anticipated building projects should be complete the week of June 12 just prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year. Once […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

National School Choice Week Fair held at Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of parents and their kids gathered in Beckley on Saturday for a unique fair. January 22nd through the 28th is National School Choice Week. To kick off the week, a school choice fair was held in Southern West Virginia for the first time ever. Over 40 schools, from public to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVDOT holds hiring event in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Come join the West Virginia Department of Transportation for a hiring event on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The event is open to the public and will be taking place from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Raleigh County Headquarters at 379 Market Road, Beckley, WV. Job applications are available online […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia

Many West Virginians have limited access to healthy foods, which can often lead to diabetes and heart diseases. Gov. Jim Justice wants to give $1 million to food banks but little has been done to fix the system that makes it hard to get fresh produce and meat. The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Point-in-time homeless count in Greenbrier, McDowell and Nicholas Counties

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Veteran Affairs Medical Center, in collaboration with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, will be conducting a point-in-time homeless count in three local counties. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 until Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Beckley VA Medical Center will be coordinating a street count of individuals experiencing […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Local food pantry sees dramatic increase in need for help

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community-based organization that operates in Kanawha and Putnam counties and helps those with basic emergency needs is seeing a dramatic increase in a request for help. Heart+Hand Outreach Ministries’ food pantry in South Charleston said it served more than 6,500 people in 2022....
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley needs new houses, city treasurer says

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Slow growth in the construction of new homes is slowing the development of the city of Beckley, Beckley city treasurer Billie Trump said on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Trump said renovation construction rose by nearly $10 million from 2021 to 2022, but new home construction is lagging. He said professionals who […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley sees $10 million more construction in 2022, officials say

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley saw a rise in the money businesses and homeowners invested in construction projects, city treasurer Billie Trump reported on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Trump said the city issued fewer permits for construction in 2022 when compared to the previous year, but the amount of construction went up […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

‘You can feel the difference in Southern WV’ – Congresswoman Carol Miller talks growth, small business, healthcare, during Raleigh County visit

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) made several stops during her time in Raleigh County Wednesday, including visits to both the Beckley VA Medical Center and Raleigh General Hospital. Taking time out of her schedule to speak with Beckley residents and explore various facets of Raleigh County...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local business gives special urn for fallen K-9

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — One local funeral home gave a final resting home to a local K-9 who died unexpectedly on January 15, 2023. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley thanked Michael Phares and Highlawn Funeral Home in Oak Hill for donating a custom urn for K-9 Waeylin. The two-year-old bloodhound died after undergoing emergency […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

February 2nd officially proclaimed WhistlePig Day

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Princeton is excited to announce that February 2, 2023, isofficially WhistlePig Day! Mayor David Graham presented the proclamation on January 17, 2023, to Princeton WhistlePigs’ General Manager Danny Shingleton and to the team’s mascot, “Bucky”. “It is a tremendous honor to have February 2nd be proclaimed WhistlePig Day […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy