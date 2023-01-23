ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Wyoming chemical abortion ban passes on first reading despite mixed reactions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Senators passed on first reading legislation that would ban chemical abortions in the state despite hearing mixed reactions from Wyoming residents and health professionals. During this morning’s Labor, Health and Social Services committee meeting, Sens. Eric Barlow, Anthony Bouchard, Dan Dockstader and Lynn Hutchings voted in...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Nominations open for Teacher of the Year in Laramie County

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 is seeking nominations for Teacher of the Year and Educational Support Person of the Year. Nomination forms can be found on the LCSD1 website. For Teacher of the Year nomination forms, follow the link here; Educational Support Person of the Year forms can be found here.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼

When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wyoming legislators honor Teacher of the Year, student’s performance in nation’s report card

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, the Wyoming Legislature honored Wyoming’s teacher of the year, Zach Beam, a high school science teacher from Newcastle High School. Legislators recognized Beam’s contributions to Wyoming’s youth and the day-to-day efforts made by all teachers that are resulting in the strong performance of Wyoming students in the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results, also known as the nation’s report card.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County Public Works warns of hazardous conditions in the county

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Laramie County Public Works has posted a video and warning to residents in Laramie County about hazardous road conditions. According to a shared post on Facebook, Laramie County Public Works shows the conditions of several county roads. They warned residents to only travel if absolutely necessary...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Bill To Ban Teaching Critical Race Theory In Wyoming Filed

A bill that would prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Wyoming classrooms through 12th grade and in workplace training for public employers has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. House Bill 205 here. It applies to state agencies as well as preschool through 12th-grade classrooms. The legislation specifies...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne reminds residents to remove snow surrounding homes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As the Cheyenne and Laramie County prepares for another cold snap this weekend, city staff would like to remind residents it’s their responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. Under Wyoming Statute 15-4-311 Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost, “If the owners or...
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming 211 points those in need in the right direction

Wyoming 211 provides residents with information, referrals and support regarding health and social services in partnership with communities. The idea behind 211 is simple: to create an easy to remember number that can provide help and information to those in crisis outside of the emergency calls taken by 911. Director...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Hunters Call Out Fake ‘No Trespassing’ Signs On Public Land

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Josh Grant recalled a recent elk hunt with his son in the central part of Wyoming. Despite being in an area they knew was public land, they came across a post with a “no trespassing” sign on it in the middle of a two-track access road.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration

LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
LARAMIE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Flush Attempt At Corporate Transparency

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Combine a Wyoming trust with a Wyoming LLC and the result is one of the world’s most secretive tax havens, one where the movements of wealth are readily hidden from foreign and home governments alike. This construct, referred to by...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy