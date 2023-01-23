Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
smilepolitely.com
This cocktail at Punch! Bar is crazy good
Made with chamomile liqueur, amaro, and a very special bourbon, this brand new (unnamed) Punch! Bar cocktail ($14) tasted so good. Notes of caramel and rich vanilla in the bourbon played really well with the floral chamomile. Poured tableside, the glass had a dramatic billow of cedar smoke that added a delicious, smoldering aroma to each sip.
WAND TV
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing teen has been located
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.) – Darryl Steel has been located. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a high-risk missing teen. 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:20 p.m., and was last seen that...
smilepolitely.com
Cook Indian food virtually with Common Ground Co-op
Common Ground Food Co-op is hosting a virtual cooking class on Southern Indian comfort food on Saturday, February 18th from 3 to 5 p.m. Cook along with the instructor Sirisha Bhandaru in your own kitchen with dishes that highlight seasonal veggies. The main dish you’ll learn to cook is a...
smilepolitely.com
The Champaign-Urbana Police Data Project launches next week
Invisible Institute, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization out of Chicago, is launching a new tool meant to hold police in Champaign and Urbana accountable to the public. Members of the group will be at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center on Wednesday, February 1st, to introduce the project, provide space for questions, and begin to examine the data.
smilepolitely.com
Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana
Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
smilepolitely.com
Restaurant Week 2023 must-have bites
Restaurant Week 2023 begins this weekend on Friday, January 27th and runs through Saturday, February 4th. This delicious nine day celebration of local restaurants is hosted by Visit Champaign County, and there are more than 40 participating restaurants across Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Rantoul, St. Joe, and Mahomet. This year, the food options are vegan, American barbecue, Zambian, Italian, Vietnamese, Indian, Congolese, and more.
Man rescued from downtown Champaign elevator
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Imagine being inside of an elevator, the doors open, but you can’t get out. That happened to a man in downtown Champaign this week. But lucky for him, Champaign Firefighters just went through elevator rescue training. We spoke with a firefighter who said this training came at a perfect time. In […]
WAND TV
Abandoned dog found dead in crate on Sawyer Road in Macon County
(WAND) — On Tuesday morning, a local resident found a crate containing a dead dog that had been dumped on Sawyer Road south of the intersection at Sawyer and Illiniwick near Forsyth. The dog is a larger breed with brindle coloring and appears to have been severely malnourished. The...
Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
WAND TV
Deputies: Decatur man ambushed, killed outside West Peoria gas station
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Peoria County deputies are investigating after a Decatur man was shot in a gas station parking lot early Sunday. The Peoria County Coroner's Office identified the man as Stashaun L. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur. The preliminary autopsy findings will not be released until Tuesday.
City of Champaign closing lane on Melinda Ave. Wednesday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Avenue will be closed on Wednesday due to a tree removal. The closure, between Bloomington Road and Honeysuckle Lane, begins at 7 a.m. The city said traffic on Bloomington will not be allowed to turn south onto […]
foxillinois.com
Police: Shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...
Danville Police: 3-year-old’s death being treated as homicide
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department announced on Monday that a 3-year-old girl’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. This announcement comes just hours after the Vermilion County Coroner released the girl’s name. Kanari Miller died Friday morning at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center after her family said she fell down […]
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
Champaign Fire Dept. providing, installing free smoke alarms
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and its fire department are giving people a chance to add a life-saving tool to their homes this winter season if they can’t afford it on their own. The city is giving away and installing smoke detectors in households. As long as the recipients live in single-family, […]
smilepolitely.com
Negligent landlords and renters’ rights in C-U
For low- and moderate-income residents in Champaign-Urbana, affordable, safe, and comfortable housing is hard to come by. Like many social issues, this issue has only been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. The League of Women Voters of Champaign County recently posted an informative video on the subject if you want a deep dive into the topic. That said, the recent issue with Champaign Park Apartments provides a chilling (pun intended) representation of the issues.
Drunk driver linked to damaged cemetery, stop sign in Moweaqua
Shelby County deputies said a driver in Moweaqua damaged 15 headstones at Tolly Cemetery last Friday.
Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
25newsnow.com
Bloomington road crews prepare for highest projected snow totals on Wednesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Road crews plan to get ahead of the expected snow coming Wednesday morning. The biggest concern will be the conditions of the roads. The McLean County Highway Department said they plan to be on the roads by 4:30 a.m. “We will work into the evening...
Comments / 0