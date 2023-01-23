Widespread Panic to perform in Brandon in May

BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Widespread Panic is set to perform in Brandon during Memorial Day weekend.

Performances will be held on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at the Brandon Amphitheatre. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and the shows will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the amphitheater box office.

