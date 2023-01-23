ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Widespread Panic to perform in Brandon in May

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1embYk_0kObLlbg00

BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Widespread Panic is set to perform in Brandon during Memorial Day weekend.

WATCH: Lisa Marie celebration of life held at Graceland

Performances will be held on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at the Brandon Amphitheatre. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and the shows will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the amphitheater box office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

