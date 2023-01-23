Widespread Panic to perform in Brandon in May
BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Widespread Panic is set to perform in Brandon during Memorial Day weekend.WATCH: Lisa Marie celebration of life held at Graceland
Performances will be held on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at the Brandon Amphitheatre. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and the shows will begin at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the amphitheater box office.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily NewsCopyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0