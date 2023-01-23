APD identifies victim, suspect in deadly shooting at east Austin gas station

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Austin Police Department on Monday identified the man who died after a shooting at an east Austin gas station Saturday . Officials also identified the man accused of shooting him, according to a APD news release.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at a gas station in the 4500 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., according to police.

According to court records, a woman called reporting she saw a dead man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. When police arrived on the scene, Marquis Demps, 42, was found inside the vehicle.

According to the initial investigation, detectives determined Demps was involved in a fight with an employee of the gas station, Yaseen Naz, 25. Police said Naz shot Demps.

Two employees at the gas station, including Naz, were involved in the fight with Demps inside the store prior to the shooting, court records said.

Naz told investigators Demps walked into the store and became verbal to the point it escalated into a fight, court records said. Demps then showed a knife and waved it at Naz and another employee.

According to court records, Naz retrieved a handgun from behind the register, pointed it at Demps and told him to leave. After that, Naz said Demps began damaging items inside the store before walking out to his car.

Naz said he believed Demps was going to retrieve a weapon from his vehicle, so he followed him out to the parking lot and shot him as he was near the vehicle, court records said.

Police looked at surveillance footage, which showed a different order of events, according to the affidavit.

During the verbal altercation, Naz and the other employee hit Demps multiple times, causing him to bleed excessively, court records said. At one point, everyone separated from each other, but Naz had a stun gun and returned to Demps, applying the stun gun to his neck and head while the other employee hit Demps.

Demps was seen holding the knife in his hand after the second altercation, but he put it back in his pocket after separating from Naz and the employee, court records said.

According to court records, Demps walked to his vehicle, got in the driver’s seat and attempted to leave. However, Naz and the employee followed him and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle.

Naz was arrested on a murder charge and was booked into the Travis County Jail, the release said. He does not have an attorney listed at this time.

This now makes Austin’s sixth homicide of 2023, according to police.

