Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
WAND TV
Some roads in central Illinois covered with snow
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WAND) - The Getting Around Illinois Map shows roads throughout central Illinois are mostly and completely covered with snow. The Illinois Department of Transportation has an interactive map that shows current road conditions across the state. Drivers are urged to pay attention and give snow plows space as...
Chicago magazine
ourquadcities.com
Winter Storm Warning for parts of Illinois
A Winter Storm Warning for parts of Illinois has been issued. This warning DOES NOT include any counties around the Quad Cities. The heaviest snow will fall to the S/SE of the Quad Cities this time around. In the metro Quad Cities we’re looking at 1-2″ of snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Illinois quick hits: Winter storm watch in effect for parts of Illinois
Winter storm watch in effect for parts of Illinois. A winter storm will impact parts of Illinois late Tuesday night into Wednesday with between 2 and 9 inches of snow. The National Weather Service in Lincoln reports heavy snow accumulation appears most likely east of Interstate 55 with a Winter Storm Watch in effect. Snow totals could make for driving disruptions and possible road closures.
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
wsiu.org
The area is in the path of a winter storm
A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
Effingham Radio
Gov. Pritzker Announces $113.8 Million Investment in Downstate Transit
Latest funding round boosts total to $337.8 million for Illinois transit providers. Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million, supporting the Governor’s mission to create economic opportunity by improving all modes of transportation while boosting safety and efficiency.
KMOV
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
KAAL-TV
Contractor dies in accident at Adventureland theme park
(ABC 6 News) – A contractor working at Adventureland theme park in Altoona, Iowa, died on Monday. According to police, the worker was a 20-year-old male from Illinois who fell on the ice and stopped breathing. First responders performed life-saving measures and transported him to a local hospital, where he died.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois QC to get new area code: 861
The Illinois Quad Cities is getting a new area code next month, 861. To ensure a continuing supply of new telephone numbers, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved an area code overlay for the 309 area code region, which serves west-central Illinois, including East Moline, Moline and Rock Island.
