Illinois State

Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois

A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
97X

Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday

We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
IOWA STATE
97ZOK

Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Some roads in central Illinois covered with snow

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WAND) - The Getting Around Illinois Map shows roads throughout central Illinois are mostly and completely covered with snow. The Illinois Department of Transportation has an interactive map that shows current road conditions across the state. Drivers are urged to pay attention and give snow plows space as...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago magazine

Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?

I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Winter Storm Warning for parts of Illinois

A Winter Storm Warning for parts of Illinois has been issued. This warning DOES NOT include any counties around the Quad Cities. The heaviest snow will fall to the S/SE of the Quad Cities this time around. In the metro Quad Cities we’re looking at 1-2″ of snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Winter storm watch in effect for parts of Illinois

Winter storm watch in effect for parts of Illinois. A winter storm will impact parts of Illinois late Tuesday night into Wednesday with between 2 and 9 inches of snow. The National Weather Service in Lincoln reports heavy snow accumulation appears most likely east of Interstate 55 with a Winter Storm Watch in effect. Snow totals could make for driving disruptions and possible road closures.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

The area is in the path of a winter storm

A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Effingham Radio

Gov. Pritzker Announces $113.8 Million Investment in Downstate Transit

Latest funding round boosts total to $337.8 million for Illinois transit providers. Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million, supporting the Governor’s mission to create economic opportunity by improving all modes of transportation while boosting safety and efficiency.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
FARMINGTON, MO
WCIA

Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
CHARLESTON, IL
KAAL-TV

Contractor dies in accident at Adventureland theme park

(ABC 6 News) – A contractor working at Adventureland theme park in Altoona, Iowa, died on Monday. According to police, the worker was a 20-year-old male from Illinois who fell on the ice and stopped breathing. First responders performed life-saving measures and transported him to a local hospital, where he died.
ALTOONA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Illinois QC to get new area code: 861

The Illinois Quad Cities is getting a new area code next month, 861. To ensure a continuing supply of new telephone numbers, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved an area code overlay for the 309 area code region, which serves west-central Illinois, including East Moline, Moline and Rock Island.
ILLINOIS STATE

