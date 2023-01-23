Mother allegedly discovers narcotics in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card; calls authorities

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Sunday, January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Kenny Lane in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, the caller advised deputies that she found methamphetamine and glass pipes while searching in her daughter’s purse for a food stamp card.

According to deputies, the caller gave the deputies the narcotics during questioning. Deputies then made contact with the complainant’s daughter, 34-year-old Rebekah H. Johnson, who denied ownership of the narcotics. Johnson went on to admit that the narcotics were in her purse since January 20, 2023.

Johnson was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

