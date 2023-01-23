Read full article on original website
capcity.news
WYDOT reminding the public to not push snow onto state highways
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow on state roadways. In a release from WYDOT, the department states it has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes of state highways.
I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
Don't Push It! Putting Snow on Wyoming Roads Could Land You a Fine, Jail
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it's illegal to put snow on state highways. WYDOT says it has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes. "Piling or depositing of snow in WYDOT’s right of way not only...
cowboystatedaily.com
The Roadhouse Law: Bill Would Allow Use Of Force To Remove Criminal Trespassers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sometimes it’s a pastor’s duty to separate a troubled patron from the rest of the flock, said Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland. He was speaking during discussion about House Bill 126, which would clarify when it’s legal to physically remove...
Douglas Budget
Key actions in the Wyoming Legislature, 1-25-23
CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 11th day of the 2023 general session on Wednesday, and took action on a variety of bills, including:. The Senate Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 117: Parental rights in education on first reading. It relates to parental rights and their students in regards to notice of information and decision-making, prohibiting discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom, and providing cause of action.
capcity.news
Wyoming chemical abortion ban passes on first reading despite mixed reactions
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Senators passed on first reading legislation that would ban chemical abortions in the state despite hearing mixed reactions from Wyoming residents and health professionals. During this morning’s Labor, Health and Social Services committee meeting, Sens. Eric Barlow, Anthony Bouchard, Dan Dockstader and Lynn Hutchings voted in...
Nonprofit providing air travel for abortions finds gap in Wyoming
Adrian’s mother was raped at 13 and became pregnant with him and his twin brother. Without access to abortion, he said, she gave birth at 14. “When she gave birth, she wasn’t even in the statistics of teenage pregnancy, because she was under the [age] threshold that they used for counting,” he said.
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Semi Plows Into Pickup on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and two people injured Tuesday night after a pickup and semi collided on Interstate 80 between Green River and Rock Springs. It happened around 7:44 p.m. at mile marker 96.2. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Illinois resident Rafael Cervantes was...
bigfoot99.com
State lawmakers advance bill that would criminalize some Covid-era rules
A bill that would prevent employers and others from discriminating against anyone over their Covid-19 vaccine status narrowly passed the House Labor, Health, and Social Services Committee. House Bill 66 passed on a 5-4 vote Friday with a do-pass recommendation. The legislation criminalizes Covid-era rules that required vaccinations, face coverings...
cowboystatedaily.com
Google Maps Still Sending Drivers To Unmaintained Dirt Roads During Blizzards
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was easy to make jokes last summer when reports surfaced that Google Maps and other navigation systems were wrongly directing people off of Interstate 80 and rerouting drivers through Colorado. Sure, it added eight hours to a trip, but it...
cowboystatedaily.com
Sec Of State Chuck Gray Actively Lobbying Legislature; Rep Calls It ‘Uncouth” & “Unstately”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About three weeks into his first term, Secretary of State Chuck Gray has taken a markedly different approach to giving input on legislation than his predecessor Ed Buchanan. Gray has actively lobbied for and against certain bills, even taking political stances...
capcity.news
Cheyenne working to connect Wyoming with the Colorado Front Range line
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Colorado has been working toward bringing a passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is on track to connect Wyoming with the new line. In a release from the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO Dale Steenbergen said of the efforts, “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range. It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
svinews.com
WYDOT adjusts snow response
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Back-to-back storms impacting the entire state has caused Wyoming Department of Transportation snow crews to restructure how they approach clearing roads. WYDOT Assistant Chief Engineer for Operations Tom DeHoff told the Wyoming Transportation Commission Thursday maintenance crews are approaching snow removal differently this winter season. DeHoff...
Government Technology
Wyoming CIO Bill Vajda Resigns After Less Than a Year
Wyoming CIO Bill Vajda has resigned from his position with the Wyoming Department of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) within the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). His final day in the position was Jan. 13, Kayla Woods, chief of communications and government affairs for OCIO, told Government Technology in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Former DOE Nuclear Security Official Says Wyoming Reactor Not Safe
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When TerraPower and PacifiCorp announced in November 2021 that they had selected Kemmerer as the location of its Natrium reactor demonstration project, many welcomed the opportunity as a path to a diverse energy economy for Wyoming. In the next few months,...
capcity.news
Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼
When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
Douglas Budget
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
cowboystatedaily.com
Shooting The Breeze: Legislative Update With Cat And Rod
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Miller and Urbigkit are opinion columnists. Rod Miller: Since we had our last chin wag, Cat, The Wyoming Legislature has had a couple of weeks to go about our business. It’s still early in the game, well before halftime, but I think we can see some trends developing, and we can draw some early conclusions.
California Wants To Tax Teton County Wyoming
Teton County, Wyoming is where the billionaires are pushing out the millionaires. Many of the mega-rich that live there, moved there to get away from California's outrageously high taxes. Wyoming doesn't even have a state income tax. But California can't afford to let all of that money go. The state...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunters Call Out Fake ‘No Trespassing’ Signs On Public Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Josh Grant recalled a recent elk hunt with his son in the central part of Wyoming. Despite being in an area they knew was public land, they came across a post with a “no trespassing” sign on it in the middle of a two-track access road.
