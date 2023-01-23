CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Colorado has been working toward bringing a passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is on track to connect Wyoming with the new line. In a release from the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO Dale Steenbergen said of the efforts, “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range. It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”

