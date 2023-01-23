ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

capcity.news

WYDOT reminding the public to not push snow onto state highways

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to place snow on state roadways. In a release from WYDOT, the department states it has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes of state highways.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Key actions in the Wyoming Legislature, 1-25-23

CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature completed its 11th day of the 2023 general session on Wednesday, and took action on a variety of bills, including:. The Senate Committee of the Whole passed Senate File 117: Parental rights in education on first reading. It relates to parental rights and their students in regards to notice of information and decision-making, prohibiting discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom, and providing cause of action.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wyoming chemical abortion ban passes on first reading despite mixed reactions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Senators passed on first reading legislation that would ban chemical abortions in the state despite hearing mixed reactions from Wyoming residents and health professionals. During this morning’s Labor, Health and Social Services committee meeting, Sens. Eric Barlow, Anthony Bouchard, Dan Dockstader and Lynn Hutchings voted in...
WYOMING STATE
bigfoot99.com

State lawmakers advance bill that would criminalize some Covid-era rules

A bill that would prevent employers and others from discriminating against anyone over their Covid-19 vaccine status narrowly passed the House Labor, Health, and Social Services Committee. House Bill 66 passed on a 5-4 vote Friday with a do-pass recommendation. The legislation criminalizes Covid-era rules that required vaccinations, face coverings...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne working to connect Wyoming with the Colorado Front Range line

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Colorado has been working toward bringing a passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is on track to connect Wyoming with the new line. In a release from the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO Dale Steenbergen said of the efforts, “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range. It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

WYDOT adjusts snow response

SHERIDAN (WNE) — Back-to-back storms impacting the entire state has caused Wyoming Department of Transportation snow crews to restructure how they approach clearing roads. WYDOT Assistant Chief Engineer for Operations Tom DeHoff told the Wyoming Transportation Commission Thursday maintenance crews are approaching snow removal differently this winter season. DeHoff...
WYOMING STATE
Government Technology

Wyoming CIO Bill Vajda Resigns After Less Than a Year

Wyoming CIO Bill Vajda has resigned from his position with the Wyoming Department of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) within the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). His final day in the position was Jan. 13, Kayla Woods, chief of communications and government affairs for OCIO, told Government Technology in...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Former DOE Nuclear Security Official Says Wyoming Reactor Not Safe

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When TerraPower and PacifiCorp announced in November 2021 that they had selected Kemmerer as the location of its Natrium reactor demonstration project, many welcomed the opportunity as a path to a diverse energy economy for Wyoming. In the next few months,...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼

When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Shooting The Breeze: Legislative Update With Cat And Rod

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Miller and Urbigkit are opinion columnists. Rod Miller: Since we had our last chin wag, Cat, The Wyoming Legislature has had a couple of weeks to go about our business. It’s still early in the game, well before halftime, but I think we can see some trends developing, and we can draw some early conclusions.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

California Wants To Tax Teton County Wyoming

Teton County, Wyoming is where the billionaires are pushing out the millionaires. Many of the mega-rich that live there, moved there to get away from California's outrageously high taxes. Wyoming doesn't even have a state income tax. But California can't afford to let all of that money go. The state...
TETON COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Hunters Call Out Fake ‘No Trespassing’ Signs On Public Land

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Josh Grant recalled a recent elk hunt with his son in the central part of Wyoming. Despite being in an area they knew was public land, they came across a post with a “no trespassing” sign on it in the middle of a two-track access road.
WYOMING STATE

