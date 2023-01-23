Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Bold predictions for 2023 NFC Championship Game: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
While the NFC Championship Game always delivers matchups between some of the best teams in the conference, Sunday’s battle between
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Giants plan to build around Daniel Jones after 10-8-1 season | THE CARTON SHOW
The New York Giants are eliminated from the playoffs after losing soundly to the Philadelphia Eagles, but despite the blowout, it seems Brian Daboll and the Giants GM are set on investing in Daniel Jones. A recent presser insinuates they are intending to build their team around the QB, which is a complete 180° compared to where Jones started the season. Watch as Craig and Greg Jennings talk the growth of Daniel Jones.
Mahomes the old man among remaining QBs
Patrick Mahomes will be the old man among the starting quarterbacks in the conference title games. The 27-year-old All-Pro for Kansas City is the oldest member of one of the youngest groups of starting quarterbacks to make it to this round.
NFL odds: Oddsmakers, sharp bettors talk Niners-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
With AFC and NFC Championship Game odds on the board, one thing is becoming alarmingly clear: Football season is almost over, and NFL betting opportunities are waning. If that’s not enough to pique your interest, remember that next season is a long way away. Oh, and then there’s the whole Patrick Mahomes injury saga, too.
Could Jets hire of OC Nathaniel Hackett help them land Aaron Rodgers?
The New York Jets have hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. Hackett, 43, was fired in his first year as head coach of the Denver Broncos after starting 4-11 this season. However, Hackett does have an impressive résumé as an NFL coordinator, having fielded...
NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams
49ers LB Fred Warner had high praise of WR Brandon Aiyuk‘s performance in their Wild Card win over the Seahawks and thinks the receiver does “all the little things” to make him a great teammate. “I think he’s well-quipped,” said Warner, via Eric Williams of Fox Sports....
NFC Championship Game odds: How to bet 49ers-Eagles
Will the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) prove their 8-0 start to the season wasn't a fluke by advancing to Super Bowl LVII?. Or will the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) extend their winning streak to 13 games by ousting the Eagles and earning a spot in Super Bowl LVII?. The storied NFL...
Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach
The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich as their next head coach, the team announced Thursday. The move is a homecoming of sorts for Reich, who was most recently the Colts head coach for four-plus seasons before getting fired this past November. One of the previous stops during Reich's long,...
The Brady Hunch: Would Tom Brady fit with Raiders, Dolphins or 49ers? | THE HERD
FOX Sports
Are Jalen Hurts-Nick Sirianni a top NFL duo? | THE HERD
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Hurts was named an MVP finalist but Head Coach Nick Sirianni was snubbed for a Coach of the Year nomination. With Philly in a historical season, is the Sirianni-Hurts duo one of the league's best? Colin Cowherd makes a reservation for them and then shares which QB-coach duos are the best in each position.
Have Patriots become a dysfunctional organization? | THE HERD
The New England Patriots are looking more interesting with in and even offseason drama and dysfunction. According to the Boston Herald, the offensive plan was not clear during training camp, Mac Jones 'didn't like' Joe Judge and the team was 'always scrambling to get things done.' Colin Cowherd reacts to the reports.
Yes, Skip Bayless really left Dak Prescott's jersey in the trash
The Dallas Cowboys' divisional-round loss to the 49ers was gut-wrenching for many fans, and "Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless was very much among them. The defeat was made even more excruciating given Dak Prescott's struggles against the stacked San Francisco defense. Bayless was furious at the Cowboys quarterback's performance, storming into the kitchen in his home and throwing his No. 4 Prescott jersey in the trash.
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
NFC's best clash for trip to Super Bowl: Analyzing 49ers-Eagles showdown
The Philadelphia Eagles have been rolling toward this moment since the start of this season. They've believed since training camp opened that they had the makings of a Super Bowl team. They just couldn't have imagined that a San Francisco 49ers team that was 3-4 nearly halfway through the season...
Nick Bosa, Niners front prepared for slugfest with Jason Kelce, Eagles O-line
After his team's NFC divisional playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner quickly turned his attention to the Philadelphia Eagles and the juggernaut they've established on the offensive side of the football. Warner understands that San Francisco's top-ranked defense will face one of its toughest...
Burrow, Mahomes highlight Cowherd's top 10 AFC Championship stars
Sunday's AFC Championship Game is a rematch of last season's AFC title game, as the Kansas City Chiefs once again host the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City dominated all season, cruising its way to a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. On the other hand, Cincinnati began the season 0-2 and was 4-4 before winning eight consecutive games to close out the regular season and win the AFC North.
