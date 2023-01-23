ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

State law would combat antisemitic acts like Jacksonville's

After incidents such as antisemitic messages being projected onto buildings in Jacksonville, lawmakers Thursday called for passing a measure that would define certain acts as hate crimes and increase criminal penalties. Under the bill (HB 269), people who take actions such as defacing or damaging religious cemeteries, projecting images of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Projected messages outlawed in Jax. But could the new law be challenged?

A new law in Jacksonville will prohibit the projection of unauthorized signs or messages onto public or private buildings without the owner's permission, a reaction to a string of antisemitic displays around Jacksonville. City Council approved the legislation 18-1 on Tuesday after an emotional debate about which of two identical...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Land deal saves Little Tiger Island for conservation

Nearly a square mile of marsh and uplands facing Fernandina Beach’s historic waterfront is being preserved for conservation after a decision last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida’s Cabinet. The panel approved buying the 565-acre area around Little Tiger Island property as part of the Florida Forever...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
wjct.org

Florida runs up a $1.3 million tab in the Medicaid transgender case

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has authorized more than $1.3 million for legal and expert-witness fees in the state’s effort to ban Medicaid coverage of treatments for transgender people, a review of state records by The News Service of Florida shows. The Agency for Health Care Administration, which largely...
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

Florida Democrats prepare for fights on abortion, anti-wokeness and gun control

Florida Democrats are gearing up for a fight this session on issues including abortion access, anti-wokeness and gun control. Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell says the DeSantis administration is continuing its attack on Black history and culture. During a press call Monday, she said she sees the Department of Education’s rejection of an advanced placement class on African American History as the latest move.
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

JEA board approves $106.6 million solar deal

JEA will have access to 150 megawatts of solar power produced by Florida Power & Light Co. through a five-year agreement with public power service organization The Energy Authority. The board of directors for Jacksonville’s city-owned utility voted unanimously for the $106.6 million solar agreement as part of its Jan....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Dawgs fans: You can now get a Florida license plate

The University of Georgia will soon start to appear on Florida license plates, as its supporters have reached a presale benchmark for a specialty plate. Lawmakers have approved allowing specialty plates for the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama and Auburn University — if presale requirements can be met.
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

Out East Jacksonville takes big step toward national historic designation

Residents of Jacksonville’s Eastside want the neighborhood to grow with their input. It’s a desire that was watered late last week when the Florida National Register Review board unanimously nominated the neighborhood for the National Register. The statewide designation was viewed as the biggest hurdle to the district’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Community meetings are next step for Jax chief resilience officer

Since she arrived in Jacksonville in 2021, Chief Resilience Officer Anne Coglianese has been in fact finding mode, getting to know her new home and the threats facing it. Now she’s sharing what the data show so far and preparing for a series of public meetings that will help shape the city’s resilience strategy.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Apartment deal canceled for River City Brewing site

The Downtown Investment Authority has terminated a deal with the Related Group for building an apartment community on the downtown riverfront site where the River City Brewing Company restaurant was demolished to make way for the apartments. Jacksonville City Council approved an agreement in June 2021 that offered financial incentives...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Jacksonville airport will add parking as terminal expands

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority board took steps Jan. 23 toward constructing an estimated $100 million parking garage and to expand the security checkpoints at Jacksonville International Airport. The board voted 6-0 for a $10 million budget transfer to design a third parking garage that would add about 2,000 spaces. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Anejo Cocina Mexicana fills last space at East San Marco

Regency Centers Corp. has fully leased the East San Marco shopping center with the addition of Anejo Cocina Mexicana. The restaurant will occupy 3,599 square feet next to St. Johns Eye Associates facing Atlantic Boulevard. It is separated by outdoor dining space from Gemma Fish + Oyster at the corner...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Student injured in two-story fall at St. Johns County high school

A St. Johns County student was injured Tuesday after falling from a second-story walkway at Pedro Menendez High School. A school district spokesperson said after the student fell, rescue crews responded and the student was flown to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital with traumatic injuries. It’s not clear how they...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

Closed San Marco Theatre put up for lease

The closed San Marco Theatre is available for tenant lease. Matthew Clark, senior director at the Colliers commercial real estate company, and associates Olivia Steinemann and Sam Middlekauff are representing the 85-year-old property in historic San Marco Square. Pam Howard, property manager and agent for owner TSG Realty, said the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

