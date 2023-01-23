Read full article on original website
Callahan man in Clay County Jail after trying to run over police officer, deputies say
Fishing in Jacksonville, FL
New book vending machine offered at Lakeside Elementary in honor of Literacy Week
Lake Asbury Baptist Church pastor moving to Tennessee church
Green Cove Springs store to hold Ladies' Night with major giveaways, former Jaguars player to host
wjct.org
State law would combat antisemitic acts like Jacksonville's
After incidents such as antisemitic messages being projected onto buildings in Jacksonville, lawmakers Thursday called for passing a measure that would define certain acts as hate crimes and increase criminal penalties. Under the bill (HB 269), people who take actions such as defacing or damaging religious cemeteries, projecting images of...
wjct.org
Projected messages outlawed in Jax. But could the new law be challenged?
A new law in Jacksonville will prohibit the projection of unauthorized signs or messages onto public or private buildings without the owner's permission, a reaction to a string of antisemitic displays around Jacksonville. City Council approved the legislation 18-1 on Tuesday after an emotional debate about which of two identical...
wjct.org
Classroom libraries targeted; real estate trends; City Council candidate Jimmy Peluso; ‘What’s Good Wednesday’
Florida teachers, including those in Duval County, are being told to make their classroom libraries inaccessible to students and remove all “unvetted” books or face felony prosecution. Students are also being told not to bring in “unvetted” books from home. The policy is based on the...
wjct.org
Land deal saves Little Tiger Island for conservation
Nearly a square mile of marsh and uplands facing Fernandina Beach’s historic waterfront is being preserved for conservation after a decision last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida’s Cabinet. The panel approved buying the 565-acre area around Little Tiger Island property as part of the Florida Forever...
wjct.org
Florida runs up a $1.3 million tab in the Medicaid transgender case
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has authorized more than $1.3 million for legal and expert-witness fees in the state’s effort to ban Medicaid coverage of treatments for transgender people, a review of state records by The News Service of Florida shows. The Agency for Health Care Administration, which largely...
wjct.org
Florida Democrats prepare for fights on abortion, anti-wokeness and gun control
Florida Democrats are gearing up for a fight this session on issues including abortion access, anti-wokeness and gun control. Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell says the DeSantis administration is continuing its attack on Black history and culture. During a press call Monday, she said she sees the Department of Education’s rejection of an advanced placement class on African American History as the latest move.
wjct.org
JEA board approves $106.6 million solar deal
JEA will have access to 150 megawatts of solar power produced by Florida Power & Light Co. through a five-year agreement with public power service organization The Energy Authority. The board of directors for Jacksonville’s city-owned utility voted unanimously for the $106.6 million solar agreement as part of its Jan....
wjct.org
Dawgs fans: You can now get a Florida license plate
The University of Georgia will soon start to appear on Florida license plates, as its supporters have reached a presale benchmark for a specialty plate. Lawmakers have approved allowing specialty plates for the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama and Auburn University — if presale requirements can be met.
wjct.org
Climate change; Florida's natural resources; International Holocaust Remembrance Day; eating in Jax
Jacksonville's chief resilience officer, Anne Coglianese, has been assessing the threats that climate changes poses to our community. Now she’s sharing what the data shows so far and preparing for a series of public meetings that will help shape the city’s resilience strategy. In addition, the city is...
wjct.org
Out East Jacksonville takes big step toward national historic designation
Residents of Jacksonville’s Eastside want the neighborhood to grow with their input. It’s a desire that was watered late last week when the Florida National Register Review board unanimously nominated the neighborhood for the National Register. The statewide designation was viewed as the biggest hurdle to the district’s...
wjct.org
Community meetings are next step for Jax chief resilience officer
Since she arrived in Jacksonville in 2021, Chief Resilience Officer Anne Coglianese has been in fact finding mode, getting to know her new home and the threats facing it. Now she’s sharing what the data show so far and preparing for a series of public meetings that will help shape the city’s resilience strategy.
wjct.org
Apartment deal canceled for River City Brewing site
The Downtown Investment Authority has terminated a deal with the Related Group for building an apartment community on the downtown riverfront site where the River City Brewing Company restaurant was demolished to make way for the apartments. Jacksonville City Council approved an agreement in June 2021 that offered financial incentives...
wjct.org
Jacksonville airport will add parking as terminal expands
The Jacksonville Aviation Authority board took steps Jan. 23 toward constructing an estimated $100 million parking garage and to expand the security checkpoints at Jacksonville International Airport. The board voted 6-0 for a $10 million budget transfer to design a third parking garage that would add about 2,000 spaces. The...
wjct.org
Anejo Cocina Mexicana fills last space at East San Marco
Regency Centers Corp. has fully leased the East San Marco shopping center with the addition of Anejo Cocina Mexicana. The restaurant will occupy 3,599 square feet next to St. Johns Eye Associates facing Atlantic Boulevard. It is separated by outdoor dining space from Gemma Fish + Oyster at the corner...
wjct.org
Student injured in two-story fall at St. Johns County high school
A St. Johns County student was injured Tuesday after falling from a second-story walkway at Pedro Menendez High School. A school district spokesperson said after the student fell, rescue crews responded and the student was flown to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital with traumatic injuries. It’s not clear how they...
wjct.org
Closed San Marco Theatre put up for lease
The closed San Marco Theatre is available for tenant lease. Matthew Clark, senior director at the Colliers commercial real estate company, and associates Olivia Steinemann and Sam Middlekauff are representing the 85-year-old property in historic San Marco Square. Pam Howard, property manager and agent for owner TSG Realty, said the...
