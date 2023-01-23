ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Eater

You Can Spend $150 on a Cup of Coffee at Proud Mary, if That’s Something You’re Into

S-tier coffee nerds and gourmands with deep pockets, good news: the coffee roaster Proud Mary has reached new heights in high-luxury pourover options. Starting February 6, the cafe will sell $150 cups of coffee, specifically a Black Jaguar Geisha from Hartmann Estate in Panama. The coffee won first place at the 2022 Best of Panama competition, and Proud Mary purchased one pound of it for $2,000. Because the beans are so limited, the cafe will only sell 22 cups of the coffee in the United States, split between its Portland and Austin locations.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day

If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
OREGON CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’

For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Where to Find Jaw-Dropping Japanese Food in Portland and Beyond

When it comes to Japanese food, sushi or ramen are often top-of-mind for Portland diners, thanks to the sheer number of restaurants specializing in either dish. However, the city and its outskirts are home to plenty of places that offer a wider breadth of Japanese cuisine, including baked goods, comfort foods, and pub fare found in izakayas.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland restauranteur suffers stroke while catering company party

KPTV News at Noon 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. City of Vancouver seeks community input on plan to enhance its urban forest. The City of Vancouver wants the community's engagement as it develops a plan to protect its trees. Portland Public Schools to add new security measures to protect bus...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland Brings More Than a Taste of Luxury Downtown

As far as brand image goes, the gilded emblem of luxury that is Ritz-Carlton veers pretty far from that of Portland. But the brand’s 35-story tower set to open this summer—which casts a shadow over all but three of the city’s skyscrapers—purports to be carrying us into the future, culturally and financially. Luxury, apparently, is booming.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Graffiti Raw Is Now Open in Montrose

WWEEK

Looks Weren’t Everything at the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show

Primped pooches returned to the Portland Expo Center on Jan. 18-22 to strut their stuff as part of the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show. The event, billed as one of the largest and most popular of its kind in the U.S., featured traditional breed judging, but looks weren’t the only thing under evaluation. Speedy dogs participated in agility trials, disciplined dogs competed to see who was the most obedient, and well-mannered dogs took the American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen test.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Lloyd Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Lloyd Center isundoubtedly one of the most prominent shopping centers in the town. Given that, you can find the best stores in Portland. Additionally, apart from the variety in boutiques, you can find many restaurants with interesting gastronomic offers, and interesting entertainment areas. Featured shopping stores: Forever 21, Hot Topic,...
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR

