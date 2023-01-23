Read full article on original website
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Eater
You Can Spend $150 on a Cup of Coffee at Proud Mary, if That’s Something You’re Into
S-tier coffee nerds and gourmands with deep pockets, good news: the coffee roaster Proud Mary has reached new heights in high-luxury pourover options. Starting February 6, the cafe will sell $150 cups of coffee, specifically a Black Jaguar Geisha from Hartmann Estate in Panama. The coffee won first place at the 2022 Best of Panama competition, and Proud Mary purchased one pound of it for $2,000. Because the beans are so limited, the cafe will only sell 22 cups of the coffee in the United States, split between its Portland and Austin locations.
thatoregonlife.com
This Walkable Stretch Of Restaurants And Shops In Oregon Makes For The Perfect Day
If you’re looking for a place to spend the day where you can just park your car and see where your feet take you. A place where you can stay busy for hours, then consider the cute downtown of Oregon City. Main Street is located just off the 205 interstate and one block from the Willamette river waterfront. Between the cute shops, restaurants, bars, live music in the summer months and parks you won’t run out of things to check out!
These local eateries make Yelp’s top 100 US restaurants, but one is closing
For many years, Portland has been a hotspot for the food scene. Whether you want traditional fare, or something a little more experimental, Portland runs the gamut when it comes to restaurants.
Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’
For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
10 Oregon restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists
Several Oregon restaurants and chefs were named as James Beard semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards.
Brunch in Portland: Find out which 7 spots are the best
Here are seven elite Portland-area brunch spots, according to Yelp’s all-time ratings and reviews.
Eater
Where to Find Jaw-Dropping Japanese Food in Portland and Beyond
When it comes to Japanese food, sushi or ramen are often top-of-mind for Portland diners, thanks to the sheer number of restaurants specializing in either dish. However, the city and its outskirts are home to plenty of places that offer a wider breadth of Japanese cuisine, including baked goods, comfort foods, and pub fare found in izakayas.
Southeast Portland restaurant Malka to close after three years
The Southeast Division Street restaurant will remain open until Sunday, Feb. 26
Kohr Explores: Portland theater offers unique movie experience
With the Oscar nominees recently announced, you might be planning a trip to the theater to see a top contender. Well, why not take your movie-watching experience to the next level?
kptv.com
Portland restauranteur suffers stroke while catering company party
KPTV News at Noon 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. City of Vancouver seeks community input on plan to enhance its urban forest. The City of Vancouver wants the community's engagement as it develops a plan to protect its trees. Portland Public Schools to add new security measures to protect bus...
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
foodieflashpacker.com
8 Must-Visit Portland Rooftop Bars | Top 8 Rooftop Bars in Portland, OR
Portland is a port city in the Pacific Northwest. It’s the largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon and the 26th most populated city in the United States. Our today’s subject is the city, the activities you can do there and of course Portland Rooftop Bars. The...
thatoregonlife.com
This Quirky Roadhouse BBQ In Oregon Offers Ribs That’ll Melt In Your Mouth
Headed down Mt. Hood from a long day of skiing or snowboarding? If you’ve passed the Skyway by then you’re definitely missing out on some of the yummiest barbeque to be had in Oregon. The Skyway Bar and Grill. The classic restaurant was hand-built in 1972 by Al...
pdxmonthly.com
The Ritz-Carlton, Portland Brings More Than a Taste of Luxury Downtown
As far as brand image goes, the gilded emblem of luxury that is Ritz-Carlton veers pretty far from that of Portland. But the brand’s 35-story tower set to open this summer—which casts a shadow over all but three of the city’s skyscrapers—purports to be carrying us into the future, culturally and financially. Luxury, apparently, is booming.
Eater
Graffiti Raw Is Now Open in Montrose
On the heels of two fresh openings (Gratify and Flora) in the last two years, the Big Vibe Group, which also operates Coppa in Rice Village, is expanding its footprint with the launch of Graffiti Raw, now open in the Montrose Collective. The group has a knack for launching buzzy, unique concepts that offer a modern approach to dining, and Graffiti Raw is no different.
WWEEK
Looks Weren’t Everything at the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show
Primped pooches returned to the Portland Expo Center on Jan. 18-22 to strut their stuff as part of the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show. The event, billed as one of the largest and most popular of its kind in the U.S., featured traditional breed judging, but looks weren’t the only thing under evaluation. Speedy dogs participated in agility trials, disciplined dogs competed to see who was the most obedient, and well-mannered dogs took the American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen test.
tourcounsel.com
Lloyd Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Lloyd Center isundoubtedly one of the most prominent shopping centers in the town. Given that, you can find the best stores in Portland. Additionally, apart from the variety in boutiques, you can find many restaurants with interesting gastronomic offers, and interesting entertainment areas. Featured shopping stores: Forever 21, Hot Topic,...
Eater
These Are Michigan’s 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists
It’s arrived: the six-month period when the restaurant industry waits with bated breath to learn who will take home a rarefied James Beard Award. On Wednesday, January 25, the James Beard Foundation’s committee revealed its semifinalists — otherwise known as the “long list” — in chef, restaurant, and bar categories for what’s widely considered the Academy Awards of the food world. Thirteen Michigan names are in the running this year.
theregistryps.com
Aukum Group Buys 154-Unit Meadow Brook Place Apartments in Vancouver, Wash., for $38.5MM
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2023 — HFO Investment Real Estate (HFO) is excited to announce the $38.5 million sale of Meadow Brook Place Apartments, a 154-unit, garden-style, value-add apartment community in Vancouver, Washington. Even in the challenging lender environment, the HFO team was able to use their vast marketing...
opb.org
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
