WSMV
Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
wvlt.tv
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says
TN Sheriff's Association: Tyre Nichols’ arrest video will be made public Friday
NewsChannel 5 has obtained a letter notifying law enforcement agencies that videos relating to the arrest of Tyre Nichols will be made public on Friday.
cranberryeagle.com
Attorney: Defendant shot Caitlyn Kaufman in fit of rage
One of the defendants on trial in Tennessee for first degree murder in the December 2020 death of Butler County native Caitlyn Kaufman shot and killed her in a fit of road rage, a defense attorney said Wednesday. Devaunte Hill, 23, of Tennessee shot and killed Kaufman from a car...
wvlt.tv
GSMNP to close multiple bridges for repairs
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
WATE
Baby Wyatt' Authorities work to identify baby found in lake
On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy. Baby Wyatt’ Authorities work to identify baby found …. On March 26,...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after police chase in stolen car, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mt. Juliet man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The chase reportedly happened on Jan. 20 when an officer receive a lookout order for the stolen car, a brown Honda CRV. The officer, who was patrolling near the Cedar Bluff area, said he spotted the car and tried to follow it, but the driver, identified as Charles Thompson, made a U-turn on Cedar Bluff and headed for I-40.
actionnews5.com
US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee provided a statement about the Tyre Nichols investigation. It was held by Kevin Ritz on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. attorney’s office on North Main Street. The US attorney’s office has opened a...
WSMV
3 kids die from the flu in Tennessee
3 kids die from the flu in Tennessee
TN bill would allow school security officers to use ‘mechanical restraints’ on students receiving special education
“I’m bringing this bill to protect our school security officers to be able to help manage behavioral problems,” Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said. Currently, only school resource officers can put a child receiving special education in handcuffs. This bill would expand that to include school security officers.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Tennessee using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database.
TN mother, daughter accused of stealing dog after homeowners left it outside in single-digit temps
Two women in Tennessee are facing theft charges after they allegedly took a dog from owners who left it outside during December's arctic blast.
Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest lawmakers in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis community activist is making history by becoming one of the youngest state lawmakers elected to fill the Tennessee House District 86 seat formerly held by the late Barbara Cooper. Justin J. Pearson easily defeated nine other candidates, including attorney Julian Bolton and Representative Cooper’s daughter Tanya Cooper, to represent […]
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
wvlt.tv
Power bill may spike during cold temps
Power bill may spike during cold temps
TN lawmakers introduce differing legislation on gun violence, public safety
On Capitol Hill in Tennessee, two parties are introducing two very different ways to pull the trigger on keeping Tennesseans safe.
DOJ: 3 people from East TN indicted in 'large-scale' heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy
ABINGDON, Va. — A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted a total of seven people as part of a large heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. Three of those people were from East Tennessee. The indictment said they planned to bring drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee....
wpln.org
Anti-LGBTQ protesters set their sights on 18+ drag shows in Tennessee
Anti-LGBTQ protesters gathered outside a Cookeville drag brunch on Sunday. Dozens of people with white masks stood across from Hix Farm Brewery, holding a Nazi flag and chanting homophobic slurs over the drag show’s music. They carried signs, asking “Why do they want an audience of children?” — despite the event being open only to those 18 years of age or older.
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
