Tennessee State

WSMV

Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
cranberryeagle.com

Attorney: Defendant shot Caitlyn Kaufman in fit of rage

One of the defendants on trial in Tennessee for first degree murder in the December 2020 death of Butler County native Caitlyn Kaufman shot and killed her in a fit of road rage, a defense attorney said Wednesday. Devaunte Hill, 23, of Tennessee shot and killed Kaufman from a car...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

GSMNP to close multiple bridges for repairs

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The store will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29,...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Baby Wyatt' Authorities work to identify baby found in lake

On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy. Baby Wyatt’ Authorities work to identify baby found …. On March 26,...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Man arrested after police chase in stolen car, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mt. Juliet man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The chase reportedly happened on Jan. 20 when an officer receive a lookout order for the stolen car, a brown Honda CRV. The officer, who was patrolling near the Cedar Bluff area, said he spotted the car and tried to follow it, but the driver, identified as Charles Thompson, made a U-turn on Cedar Bluff and headed for I-40.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
actionnews5.com

US attorney holds press conference concerning Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee provided a statement about the Tyre Nichols investigation. It was held by Kevin Ritz on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the U.S. attorney’s office on North Main Street. The US attorney’s office has opened a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

3 kids die from the flu in Tennessee

The City of La Vergne has asked the Tennessee P.O.S.T. Commission to decertify four of the five police officers fired earlier this month. Metro Parks officials said the cleanup at Brookmeade Park could take four months to complete. New juvenile justice center included in Mayor's capitol budget plan. Updated: 1...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS 42

Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest lawmakers in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis community activist is making history by becoming one of the youngest state lawmakers elected to fill the Tennessee House District 86 seat formerly held by the late Barbara Cooper. Justin J. Pearson easily defeated nine other candidates, including attorney Julian Bolton and Representative Cooper’s daughter Tanya Cooper, to represent […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wvlt.tv

Power bill may spike during cold temps

The store will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1124 Cook Drive. Knoxville Fire Department and Police Department officials responded to an overturned truck on I-40 East Monday, dispatch representatives told WVLT News. Type 2 diabetes drug shortage continues. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Anti-LGBTQ protesters set their sights on 18+ drag shows in Tennessee

Anti-LGBTQ protesters gathered outside a Cookeville drag brunch on Sunday. Dozens of people with white masks stood across from Hix Farm Brewery, holding a Nazi flag and chanting homophobic slurs over the drag show’s music. They carried signs, asking “Why do they want an audience of children?” — despite the event being open only to those 18 years of age or older.
COOKEVILLE, TN

