KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mt. Juliet man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The chase reportedly happened on Jan. 20 when an officer receive a lookout order for the stolen car, a brown Honda CRV. The officer, who was patrolling near the Cedar Bluff area, said he spotted the car and tried to follow it, but the driver, identified as Charles Thompson, made a U-turn on Cedar Bluff and headed for I-40.

MOUNT JULIET, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO