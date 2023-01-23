Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned HouseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzEast Saint Louis, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Parkway students, parents, and even the schools celebrate early news of a snow day
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schools across the St. Louis region are making the call to cancel classes for Wednesday ahead of a snow system tracking toward the metro that could bring a wide range of snowfall. In the list of schools with students staying home is the Parkway School...
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri Republicans push for the state to take control of St. Louis Police — just like Kansas City
Kansas City is the only major city in the country where the city’s elected leaders don’t control the local police department — a state-appointed police board does. Up until 2013, St. Louis was in the same boat. However, the city gained local control of its police department...
Recreational marijuana town hall meeting taking place today
The impact of recreational marijuana in Missouri is going to be addressed Thursday night at a town hall meeting.
KMOV
‘It’s horrible’ Recyling bins sit overflowing for over a month in church parking lot in South County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Overflowing recycling bins in a church parking lot in Mehlville are frustrating neighbors and parishioners at the Catholic church where it sits. The bins are supposed to be picked up weekly, but it’s been over a month since they’ve been picked up. “Well,...
FOX2now.com
Vehicle wanted in St. Louis carjacking crashes in Downtown West
A driver of a vehicle wanted in a St. Louis carjacking case crashed Wednesday afternoon in the Downtown West area. Vehicle wanted in St. Louis carjacking crashes in …. A driver of a vehicle wanted in a St. Louis carjacking case crashed Wednesday afternoon in the Downtown West area. Jail...
feastmagazine.com
St. Patrick Center in downtown St. Louis takes a multilayered approach to assisting the unhoused
It's a few weeks into 2023, and the holidays already seem a million miles away. The most popular season for giving is behind us, and yet the need for continued generosity toward the unhoused population looms large over our city during perhaps the most critical – and certainly the coldest – time of year.
FOX2now.com
Public mural outside St. Louis bookstore sends message about censorship
A local bookshop is sending a message about censorship. Public mural outside St. Louis bookstore sends message …. A local bookshop is sending a message about censorship. What You Are Doing About It? Classic 107.3 Musical …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in...
Review: Hatch’d Is One of St. Louis’ Most Thrilling Brunch Spots
The south city spot offers excellent creative signature dishes and classics
stlpublicradio.org
It’s taken 2 winters to open St. Louis’ 24/7 homeless shelter despite federal money in hand for it
After two winters, a 24-hour shelter for people without housing is set to open in St. Louis by the end of the month, according to City of St. Louis officials. But volunteers and providers say the shelter’s opening halfway through winter is “unacceptable.”. That’s because a dangerous deep...
stlpublicradio.org
Thursday: Questions around Missouri murder spread from book to Netflix’s ‘I Am a Killer’
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Vicky Issac is serving a life sentence for murdering her husband in 2013. Issac has confessed to the crime, but her sister, Betty Frizzell, a former police chief from Winfield, Missouri, has argued that the crime was far more complicated than it appeared.
New St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy addresses approach to rise in crime
The new St. Louis Police Chief, Robert Tracy, broke what had largely been a public silence during his first two weeks on the job.
KMOV
St. Mary’s H.S. welcomes Stop, Lock, & Drop It campaign to help students with gun violence trauma
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new anti-violence and prevention team is putting a spin on pep rallies for students dealing with trauma. “I talk to so many teachers and administrators where students are being killed, harmed and injured via gun violence. That impacts the student body and it impacts the way young people are thinking about to numb to gun violence,” said Zenique Gardner Perry of the St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission.
stlpublicradio.org
East St. Louis police chief among city leaders fired. ‘It was political,’ he says
Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Belleville News-Democrat. Two days after being appointed East St. Louis’ interim city manager, Calvin Riley began firing key city employees, including high-ranking police department and code enforcement officials. Among them was Police Chief Kendall Perry. Perry said he learned of...
kttn.com
Owner of construction company in Missouri pleads guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud
The former owner and chief operating officer of a Clayton, Missouri construction company on Wednesday admitted committing fraud to sidestep St. Louis, Missouri requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to...
Are snow days a thing of the past? Here's how schools decide
ST. LOUIS — Missouri is preparing for a winter storm Tuesday night into the Wednesday morning commute. Some areas could see between 4–9 inches of snow. So how do school districts make an attendance decision on snow days?. "When I was a superintendent ours was always, 'When in...
KMOV
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
stlpublicradio.org
East St. Louis saxophonist Kendrick Smith wants to give jazz artists a bigger stage
The St. Louis region is largely known for blues, rock and R&B. But for more than a century, the region's jazz artists also made big musical statements. East St. Louis saxophonist and composer Kendrick Smith wants to support active jazz musicians and highlight the work of artists, like jazz singer Jeanne Trevor and trumpet and band leader Eddie Randal, who played big roles in the region’s jazz scene.
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
RIP Blake Fowler, Beloved St. Louis Bassist
The local hardcore community will play tribute to Fowler at Off Broadway on Saturday
Comments / 2