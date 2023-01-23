ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelwood, MO

FOX2now.com

Vehicle wanted in St. Louis carjacking crashes in Downtown West

A driver of a vehicle wanted in a St. Louis carjacking case crashed Wednesday afternoon in the Downtown West area. Vehicle wanted in St. Louis carjacking crashes in …. A driver of a vehicle wanted in a St. Louis carjacking case crashed Wednesday afternoon in the Downtown West area. Jail...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Thursday: Questions around Missouri murder spread from book to Netflix’s ‘I Am a Killer’

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Vicky Issac is serving a life sentence for murdering her husband in 2013. Issac has confessed to the crime, but her sister, Betty Frizzell, a former police chief from Winfield, Missouri, has argued that the crime was far more complicated than it appeared.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Mary’s H.S. welcomes Stop, Lock, & Drop It campaign to help students with gun violence trauma

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new anti-violence and prevention team is putting a spin on pep rallies for students dealing with trauma. “I talk to so many teachers and administrators where students are being killed, harmed and injured via gun violence. That impacts the student body and it impacts the way young people are thinking about to numb to gun violence,” said Zenique Gardner Perry of the St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

East St. Louis police chief among city leaders fired. ‘It was political,’ he says

Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Belleville News-Democrat. Two days after being appointed East St. Louis’ interim city manager, Calvin Riley began firing key city employees, including high-ranking police department and code enforcement officials. Among them was Police Chief Kendall Perry. Perry said he learned of...
KMOV

‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
WILDWOOD, MO
stlpublicradio.org

East St. Louis saxophonist Kendrick Smith wants to give jazz artists a bigger stage

The St. Louis region is largely known for blues, rock and R&B. But for more than a century, the region's jazz artists also made big musical statements. East St. Louis saxophonist and composer Kendrick Smith wants to support active jazz musicians and highlight the work of artists, like jazz singer Jeanne Trevor and trumpet and band leader Eddie Randal, who played big roles in the region’s jazz scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

